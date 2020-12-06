today's leftovers
GSoD 2020: Improving the API Reference Experience
The Google Season of Docs project brings open source organizations and technical writers together to work closely on a specific documentation project.
I was selected by the CNCF to work on Kubernetes documentation, specifically to make the API Reference documentation more accessible.
I'm a software developer with a great interest in documentation systems. In the late 90's I started translating Linux-HOWTO documents into French. From one thing to another, I learned about documentation systems. Eventually, I wrote a Linux-HOWTO to help documentarians learn the language used at that time for writing documents, LinuxDoc/SGML.
Shortly afterward, Linux documentation adopted the DocBook language. I helped some writers rewrite their documents in this format; for example, the Advanced Bash-Scripting Guide. I also worked on the GNU makeinfo program to add DocBook output, making it possible to transform GNU Info documentation into Docbook format.
Cory Doctorow: IP [sic]
You’ve probably heard of “open source software.” If you pay attention to the politics of this stuff, you might have heard of “free software” and even know a little about the ethical debate underpinning the war of words between these two labels. I’ve been involved since the last century, but even I never really understood what’s going on in the background until recently.
I was looking up the history of the first free software license, and I had a revelation that transformed the way I think about it, which is significant, since, to a first approximation, this stuff is all I think about.
Some background: “free software” had its origins with AI researcher-turned-activist Richard Stallman who started his GNU project in 1983, leading to the creation of the first “GNU General Public License” (GPL). This is a copyright license for computer programmers who want to share their work. If you release a program’s underlying source code under the GPL, anyone else is free to: [...]
Tired of paying an Adobe subscription? Best subscription-free photo editors revealed - Amateur Photographer
With features such as Layers, Masks, retouching tools and advanced brushes, the ‘GNU Image Manipulation Program’ can be used for all kinds of amazing edits and effects, and all for nothing. But Gimp is not just a free Photoshop alternative, it also represents the work of a wide community of generous coders and developers, who’ve honed it over the years from its beginnings as a simplistic image editor into the slick package available today, one that can hold its own against any of the other choices mentioned here.
It’s not the easiest image editor to grasp, but the same could be said of Photoshop and Affinity Photo. What’s more, there’s a vast array of presets, helpful tutorials and plug-ins out there that will help you get up and running. Feature-rich, customisable and completely free, Gimp is unique.
foss-north pod – a look at the stats
The foss-north pod about Licenses and Copyright has been around since May 1st, so I decided to talk a look at the stats. We gather very little statistics, but what I know is that we have 635 followers on YouTube and 108 over at conf.tube (a peertube instance). We also serve the pod directly from foss-north.se/pod, where we keep 14 days of access logs. What can we read out from them?
First of all – we decided to provide the pod as ogg or mp3, and it seems like a majority of you prefer the ogg version.
New White Paper: Considerations for Mandating Open Interfaces
The general sentiment among competition experts, policymakers and other stakeholders is that existing competition policy is not addressing the economic and societal concerns of online monopolies and dominance in the digital economy. In this light, the past years have seen a number of prominent reports and proposals, predominantly in Europe and the United States, outlining a range of recommendations to update existing competition policies.
Among the proposed measures are those that seek to govern the use of software services and systems, including proposals to mandate the technical mechanisms for data portability, for access to data, and even the use of specific standards to ensure interoperability across instant messaging systems. Yet, while these proposals vary in focus, scope, and goals, there is a common denominator across all whereby technical interfaces are mandated to be designed or operated in a certain way (either explicitly or implicitly).
This mandating of open interfaces is important. If done well, it could bring economic, social, and technical benefits, reduce the risk of market failure, and stimulate sustainable innovation. Done poorly, it can threaten these outcomes and jeopardize other policy goals, such as privacy, security, and the resilience of systems.
Garuda Linux "Imperial Eagle" (201205)
This time we focused on fixing some bugs & inconveniences as well as providing a more consistent, fresh look to some parts of the "Garuda experience". In order, you will find a refreshed look browsing our website, two new themes & improved existing ones for our forum, a sweetified Cinnamon & MATE theme while i3 is returning to its old look with Conky. Garuda network assistant and Garuda boot options were previously unthemed, now they correctly use the existing Kvantum theme. As some of you might have noticed, our garuda-* metapkgs were replaced by *-support packages. Since the plan was to move them to AUR rather than our GitLab the names had to be adjusted accordingly. Also, some of them were dropped entirely due to MWHD being responsible for VAAPI/VDPAU packages now too. As part of this update the standard kernel was changed from Linux-zen to Linux-tkg-bmq as this one has some advantages (read more here: https://github.com/Frogging-Family/linux-tkg) and performed better. There are also CPU specific versions of this one available on Chaotic-AUR. Along with the kernel change, the ISO names are now less confusing as the Lite tag was dropped (these are regular versions right now). As there were 2 KDE versions in the last release, KDE dr460nized became the new KDE standard edition.
The hypervisor advantage
Operating Systems (OSs) like Linux and Android are widely used in embedded systems but being large, complex and inevitably containing numerous flaws once compromised, an attacker can violate the security and take control of the whole system. A method for improving the security of these systems is to use a hypervisor based on a secure microkernel that guarantees separation between the system software components. The microkernel is a secure layer of software below the OS that runs at a higher privilege level than the OS and virtualizes the hardware resources, the hypervisor allows the guest OS to run as it would directly on hardware. Because of the higher privilege level, the integrity of the system remains intact even if the guest OS is compromised. A hypervisor that is designed to be secure and reliable from the ground up offers significant advantages over hardware for implementing low-level security. Also, it can provide multiple levels of privilege so that a service with sensitive data could run in an isolated “compartment”, or partition, alongside a service with less sensitive information. Since it is virtually impossible to test millions of lines of code, it is inevitable that Linux and Android will continue to contain security vulnerabilities and software bugs. Also, the increasingly interconnected nature of embedded systems allows hackers to exploit those vulnerabilities. To make such systems more secure, the first requirement is to lockdown and control capabilities of the whole device. Using a multilevel protection approach like Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) is one way to ensure systems, running vulnerable operating systems, remain secure.
GStreamer 1.18.2 stable bug fix release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce another bug fix release in the stable 1.18 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework! This release only contains bugfixes and it should be safe to update from 1.18.x. Also: Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 Milestone 2 Brings More Testing Enhancements
Linux 5.10-rc7
Things look pretty good (knock wood), and rc7 is solidly in the average size department, with nothing that looks particularly scary. There's patches all over: drivers, architectures, networking. filesystems, mm, tooling, etc. But most of it is pretty small. The exceptions are a revert of a new virtio MEI driver that wasn't quite ready, some changes to the IBM vnic driver, and some arm64 entry code fixes. But those don't feel particularly worrisome, and the rest all looks normal. So unless something odd and bad happens next week, we'll have a final 5.10 release next weekend, and then we'll get the bulk of the merge window for 5.11 over and done with before the holiday season starts. And in the meantime, please do give this all a whirl, LinusAlso: Linux 5.10-rc7 Arrives - Linux 5.10 LTS Debut Expected Next Weekend - Phoronix
