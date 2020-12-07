Language Selection

Sad! Linux System Vendor ZaReason Shuts Down Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

News

Independent Linux system vendor ZaReason couldn’t survive the Coronavirus economic downturn and decided to call it a day.
Set up Home Assistant to manage your open source smart home

In the first article in this series, I introduced Home Assistant and why you might be interested in it. In short, Home Assistant is an automation hub for some of the most common smart devices on the market today. It enables centralized coordination of disparate hardware. By using it, you no longer have to choose suboptimal tech from a single vendor to manage your smart home from a single app. It also means you will no longer struggle with a hundred different apps that all function slightly differently to manage all your devices. One program to rule them all… or at least that's the dream. In the second and third articles, I looked at some of the decisions to make when developing home automation, namely local vs. cloud control, and whether to choose Zigbee, Z-Wave, or WiFi, just to hit the high points. This fourth article will be much more hands-on than the previous ones by walking you through setting up a virtual machine (VM) with the Home Assistant-provided image. Read more

Linux Weekly Roundup: Manjaro 20.2, KDE Plasma 5.20.4, Chromium as Flatpak

Here's this week's roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look. Read more

