Android Leftovers
-
Google launching ‘Android Enterprise Essentials’ device management geared at SMBs
-
How to block a mobile number on an iPhone or on an Android smartphone
-
How to Change Hangouts Notification Sound on Android
-
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 11 update release under preparation, along with Redmi Note 9 Pro/Max, Poco M2 Pro and others
-
File Manager Plus: Organise Your Files on Android Phones
-
Free Fire OB25 update for Android: APK download link
-
Jio Android Phone Backed by Google Said to Launch in India in Q1 2021
-
Set up Home Assistant to manage your open source smart home
In the first article in this series, I introduced Home Assistant and why you might be interested in it. In short, Home Assistant is an automation hub for some of the most common smart devices on the market today. It enables centralized coordination of disparate hardware. By using it, you no longer have to choose suboptimal tech from a single vendor to manage your smart home from a single app. It also means you will no longer struggle with a hundred different apps that all function slightly differently to manage all your devices. One program to rule them all… or at least that's the dream. In the second and third articles, I looked at some of the decisions to make when developing home automation, namely local vs. cloud control, and whether to choose Zigbee, Z-Wave, or WiFi, just to hit the high points. This fourth article will be much more hands-on than the previous ones by walking you through setting up a virtual machine (VM) with the Home Assistant-provided image.
Sad! Linux System Vendor ZaReason Shuts Down Due to Covid-19 Pandemic
Independent Linux system vendor ZaReason couldn’t survive the Coronavirus economic downturn and decided to call it a day.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Manjaro 20.2, KDE Plasma 5.20.4, Chromium as Flatpak
Here's this week's roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
