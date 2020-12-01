ampd – web-based MPD client
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.
MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.
ampd is a web-based client for MPD. It is built with Angular and Spring Boot. ampd is cross-platform software. We tested the software on Ubuntu, but as ampd is written in Java, it’ll run on a wide range of Linux distributions and non-Linux based operating systems. You’ll just need a Java 11 runtime on your system.
