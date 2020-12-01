Language Selection

ampd – web-based MPD client

Software

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

ampd is a web-based client for MPD. It is built with Angular and Spring Boot. ampd is cross-platform software. We tested the software on Ubuntu, but as ampd is written in Java, it’ll run on a wide range of Linux distributions and non-Linux based operating systems. You’ll just need a Java 11 runtime on your system.

Qt 6 in OpenEmbedded and Yocto

Embedded developers have been using the open source meta-qt5 layer for years with their OpenEmbedded and Yocto builds. We have also been using it extensively in our Qt for Device Creation product and have tried to do our part in keeping the latest Qt version available in the upstream layer. With Qt 6 on its way, there was a clear need for a new meta layer for providing continued support for building Qt for embedded devices. Work for the new layer was started quite early when the Qt 6 build system change to CMake was still being developed and, for obvious reason, the layer was named meta-qt6. The switch from qmake to CMake as the build system of choice has caused large changes in Qt code and the recipes in meta-qt6 are mostly written from scratch to account this change. The good news is that thanks to use of CMake, most of the recipes are now much simpler than they were with qmake. Read more

Optimize your GNOME experience with the Gedit text editor

Being the default text editor is a thankless job. People usually regard a default text editor almost as a demo app—a slightly elevated "hello world" example of how an application on that platform is meant to run. Users resort to the default text editor in the rare occasions they need to dump some text into a file they’ll probably never look at again. For "serious" work, they turn to a word processor or an IDE, or an editor in the terminal, or at least a different text editor that has to be downloaded and installed like a "real" application. It’s strangely difficult for a default text editor to be taken seriously, and yet the GNOME desktop’s editor, Gedit, is widely regarded as a truly valuable text editor beyond its parent desktop. It’s used as the required text editor in web design classes, a recommended tool for new developers and sysadmins, and a favorite reliable companion to many a desktop Linux user. Read more

Set up Home Assistant to manage your open source smart home

In the first article in this series, I introduced Home Assistant and why you might be interested in it. In short, Home Assistant is an automation hub for some of the most common smart devices on the market today. It enables centralized coordination of disparate hardware. By using it, you no longer have to choose suboptimal tech from a single vendor to manage your smart home from a single app. It also means you will no longer struggle with a hundred different apps that all function slightly differently to manage all your devices. One program to rule them all… or at least that's the dream. In the second and third articles, I looked at some of the decisions to make when developing home automation, namely local vs. cloud control, and whether to choose Zigbee, Z-Wave, or WiFi, just to hit the high points. This fourth article will be much more hands-on than the previous ones by walking you through setting up a virtual machine (VM) with the Home Assistant-provided image. Read more

Sad! Linux System Vendor ZaReason Shuts Down Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Independent Linux system vendor ZaReason couldn’t survive the Coronavirus economic downturn and decided to call it a day. Read more

