Monday 7th of December 2020
HowTos
  • How To List Services on Linux
  • installing fun stuff for the terminal on ArcoLinux | Arcolinux.com

    Use our meta package to install all these fun applications

    sudo pacman -S arcolinux-meta-fun

  • How to View Current EST Time in Linux – TecAdmin

    This tutorial will help you to find time of different time zones on Linux command prompt or shell scripts. For example, your system is running with UTC timezone. When you execute “date” command on terminal, it will show you the current time of the timezone configured on your system. How do you find the time in other timezone without changing timezone of your system (eg: current EST time)

  • How to Download Files Using Aria2

    Aria2 is a free and open-source lightweight multi-protocol command-line utility that grabs files from the internet. It supports a variety of protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and even BitTorrent. Aria2 works on windows, Linux, and Mac OSX.

  • Logical Volume Manager (LVM) versus standard partitioning in Linux | Enable Sysadmin

    Use this guide to integrate the flexibility, scalability, and increased features of LVM into your server storage strategies. Traditional partitioning is good, but LVM is better.

  • How to Install Minikube on Debian 10 (Buster)

    If you are looking for an easy and cost-effective way of getting started with Kubernetes, then Minikube is your go to resource. So what is Minikube? Minikube is a free and opensource Kubernetes implementation that allows you to create a virtual machine locally on your PC and deploy a simple one-cluster node. Minikube provides a command-line interface that enables you to manage cluster operations such as starting, stopping and deleting nodes from the cluster. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Minikube on Debian 10 (Buster).

  • Manage multiple service instances with systemctl

    Services, services, services. A service is a huge part of computing. You're reading this article on a service. Your computer is running services. The internet is filled with them.

  • Monitoring Disk I/O on Linux with the Node Exporter

    Monitoring disk I/O on a Linux system is crucial for every system administrator.

    When performing basic system troubleshooting, you want to have a complete overview of every single metric on your system : CPU, memory but more importantly a great view over the disk I/O usage.

  • Monitoring Linux Processes using Prometheus and Grafana

    Whether you are a Linux system administrator or a DevOps engineer, you spend a lot of time tracking performance metrics on your servers.

    You may sometimes have instances that are running very slow without having any real clues of what the issues might be.

    You may have unresponsive instances that might block you from running remote commands such as top or htop on them.

  • Add storage to your Fedora system with LVM

    Sometimes there is a need to add another disk to your system. This is where Logical Volume Management (LVM) comes in handy. The cool thing about LVM is that it’s fairly flexible. There are several ways to add a disk. This article describes one way to do it.

Qt 6 in OpenEmbedded and Yocto

Embedded developers have been using the open source meta-qt5 layer for years with their OpenEmbedded and Yocto builds. We have also been using it extensively in our Qt for Device Creation product and have tried to do our part in keeping the latest Qt version available in the upstream layer. With Qt 6 on its way, there was a clear need for a new meta layer for providing continued support for building Qt for embedded devices. Work for the new layer was started quite early when the Qt 6 build system change to CMake was still being developed and, for obvious reason, the layer was named meta-qt6. The switch from qmake to CMake as the build system of choice has caused large changes in Qt code and the recipes in meta-qt6 are mostly written from scratch to account this change. The good news is that thanks to use of CMake, most of the recipes are now much simpler than they were with qmake. Read more

Optimize your GNOME experience with the Gedit text editor

Being the default text editor is a thankless job. People usually regard a default text editor almost as a demo app—a slightly elevated "hello world" example of how an application on that platform is meant to run. Users resort to the default text editor in the rare occasions they need to dump some text into a file they’ll probably never look at again. For "serious" work, they turn to a word processor or an IDE, or an editor in the terminal, or at least a different text editor that has to be downloaded and installed like a "real" application. It’s strangely difficult for a default text editor to be taken seriously, and yet the GNOME desktop’s editor, Gedit, is widely regarded as a truly valuable text editor beyond its parent desktop. It’s used as the required text editor in web design classes, a recommended tool for new developers and sysadmins, and a favorite reliable companion to many a desktop Linux user. Read more

Set up Home Assistant to manage your open source smart home

In the first article in this series, I introduced Home Assistant and why you might be interested in it. In short, Home Assistant is an automation hub for some of the most common smart devices on the market today. It enables centralized coordination of disparate hardware. By using it, you no longer have to choose suboptimal tech from a single vendor to manage your smart home from a single app. It also means you will no longer struggle with a hundred different apps that all function slightly differently to manage all your devices. One program to rule them all… or at least that's the dream. In the second and third articles, I looked at some of the decisions to make when developing home automation, namely local vs. cloud control, and whether to choose Zigbee, Z-Wave, or WiFi, just to hit the high points. This fourth article will be much more hands-on than the previous ones by walking you through setting up a virtual machine (VM) with the Home Assistant-provided image. Read more

Sad! Linux System Vendor ZaReason Shuts Down Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Independent Linux system vendor ZaReason couldn’t survive the Coronavirus economic downturn and decided to call it a day. Read more

