How To List Services on Linux
installing fun stuff for the terminal on ArcoLinux | Arcolinux.com
Use our meta package to install all these fun applications
sudo pacman -S arcolinux-meta-fun
How to View Current EST Time in Linux – TecAdmin
This tutorial will help you to find time of different time zones on Linux command prompt or shell scripts. For example, your system is running with UTC timezone. When you execute “date” command on terminal, it will show you the current time of the timezone configured on your system. How do you find the time in other timezone without changing timezone of your system (eg: current EST time)
How to Download Files Using Aria2
Aria2 is a free and open-source lightweight multi-protocol command-line utility that grabs files from the internet. It supports a variety of protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and even BitTorrent. Aria2 works on windows, Linux, and Mac OSX.
Logical Volume Manager (LVM) versus standard partitioning in Linux | Enable Sysadmin
Use this guide to integrate the flexibility, scalability, and increased features of LVM into your server storage strategies. Traditional partitioning is good, but LVM is better.
How to Install Minikube on Debian 10 (Buster)
If you are looking for an easy and cost-effective way of getting started with Kubernetes, then Minikube is your go to resource. So what is Minikube? Minikube is a free and opensource Kubernetes implementation that allows you to create a virtual machine locally on your PC and deploy a simple one-cluster node. Minikube provides a command-line interface that enables you to manage cluster operations such as starting, stopping and deleting nodes from the cluster. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Minikube on Debian 10 (Buster).
Manage multiple service instances with systemctl
Services, services, services. A service is a huge part of computing. You're reading this article on a service. Your computer is running services. The internet is filled with them.
Monitoring Disk I/O on Linux with the Node Exporter
Monitoring disk I/O on a Linux system is crucial for every system administrator.
When performing basic system troubleshooting, you want to have a complete overview of every single metric on your system : CPU, memory but more importantly a great view over the disk I/O usage.
Monitoring Linux Processes using Prometheus and Grafana
Whether you are a Linux system administrator or a DevOps engineer, you spend a lot of time tracking performance metrics on your servers.
You may sometimes have instances that are running very slow without having any real clues of what the issues might be.
You may have unresponsive instances that might block you from running remote commands such as top or htop on them.
Add storage to your Fedora system with LVM
Sometimes there is a need to add another disk to your system. This is where Logical Volume Management (LVM) comes in handy. The cool thing about LVM is that it’s fairly flexible. There are several ways to add a disk. This article describes one way to do it.
