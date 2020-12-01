Debian 11 "Bullseye" Installer Adds Support for Pinebook Pro, Other ARM Devices
The third alpha of the Debian Installer for Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" packs many goodies for top-notch hardware support, starting with support for the Linux 5.9 kernel series and continuing with the enablement of the graphical installer for the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture.
With that, the Debian "Bullseye" Installer also gained support for new ARM devices, including PINE64's Pinebook and Pinebook Pro ARM Linux laptops, as well as FriendlyARM's NanoPi NEO Air and NanoPi NEO Plus2, Olimex's A64-OLinuXino and A64-OLinuXino-eMMC, and HoneyComb's SolidRun LX2160A open source ARM boards.
