Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 7th of December 2020 04:45:10 PM Filed under
News
»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Debian 11 "Bullseye" Installer Adds Support for Pinebook Pro, Other ARM Devices

The third alpha of the Debian Installer for Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" packs many goodies for top-notch hardware support, starting with support for the Linux 5.9 kernel series and continuing with the enablement of the graphical installer for the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture. With that, the Debian "Bullseye" Installer also gained support for new ARM devices, including PINE64's Pinebook and Pinebook Pro ARM Linux laptops, as well as FriendlyARM's NanoPi NEO Air and NanoPi NEO Plus2, Olimex's A64-OLinuXino and A64-OLinuXino-eMMC, and HoneyComb's SolidRun LX2160A open source ARM boards. Read more

today's howtos

  • How To List Services on Linux
  • installing fun stuff for the terminal on ArcoLinux | Arcolinux.com

    Use our meta package to install all these fun applications sudo pacman -S arcolinux-meta-fun

  • How to View Current EST Time in Linux – TecAdmin

    This tutorial will help you to find time of different time zones on Linux command prompt or shell scripts. For example, your system is running with UTC timezone. When you execute “date” command on terminal, it will show you the current time of the timezone configured on your system. How do you find the time in other timezone without changing timezone of your system (eg: current EST time)

  • How to Download Files Using Aria2

    Aria2 is a free and open-source lightweight multi-protocol command-line utility that grabs files from the internet. It supports a variety of protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and even BitTorrent. Aria2 works on windows, Linux, and Mac OSX.

  • Logical Volume Manager (LVM) versus standard partitioning in Linux | Enable Sysadmin

    Use this guide to integrate the flexibility, scalability, and increased features of LVM into your server storage strategies. Traditional partitioning is good, but LVM is better.

  • How to Install Minikube on Debian 10 (Buster)

    If you are looking for an easy and cost-effective way of getting started with Kubernetes, then Minikube is your go to resource. So what is Minikube? Minikube is a free and opensource Kubernetes implementation that allows you to create a virtual machine locally on your PC and deploy a simple one-cluster node. Minikube provides a command-line interface that enables you to manage cluster operations such as starting, stopping and deleting nodes from the cluster. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Minikube on Debian 10 (Buster).

  • Manage multiple service instances with systemctl

    Services, services, services. A service is a huge part of computing. You're reading this article on a service. Your computer is running services. The internet is filled with them.

  • Monitoring Disk I/O on Linux with the Node Exporter

    Monitoring disk I/O on a Linux system is crucial for every system administrator. When performing basic system troubleshooting, you want to have a complete overview of every single metric on your system : CPU, memory but more importantly a great view over the disk I/O usage.

  • Monitoring Linux Processes using Prometheus and Grafana

    Whether you are a Linux system administrator or a DevOps engineer, you spend a lot of time tracking performance metrics on your servers. You may sometimes have instances that are running very slow without having any real clues of what the issues might be. You may have unresponsive instances that might block you from running remote commands such as top or htop on them.

  • Add storage to your Fedora system with LVM

    Sometimes there is a need to add another disk to your system. This is where Logical Volume Management (LVM) comes in handy. The cool thing about LVM is that it’s fairly flexible. There are several ways to add a disk. This article describes one way to do it.

ampd – web-based MPD client

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem. MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis. ampd is a web-based client for MPD. It is built with Angular and Spring Boot. ampd is cross-platform software. We tested the software on Ubuntu, but as ampd is written in Java, it’ll run on a wide range of Linux distributions and non-Linux based operating systems. You’ll just need a Java 11 runtime on your system. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6