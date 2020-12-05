Today in Techrights
- Lies and Fake News With Quotation Marks: The Latest Strategy From Team UPC?
- The Non-dialogue: “Staff Representatives Were Intimidated, Persecuted, or Both.” How the EPO Under António Campinos Succumbed to Battistelli Monarchy, Leading to Unrest, Strikes
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 06, 2020
- Links 6/12/2020: Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 3, Skrooge 2.24.6
- [Meme] When Tyranny Has No Race or a Political Wing Diversity Alone Cannot Tackle the Deeper Issues
- The Non-dialogue: António Campinos is No Jorge Campinos
- Free Software is Not About Price, It is About Freedom (Personal Autonomy, Control, Sovereignty, Privacy, Dignity...)
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 05, 2020
- Links 5/12/2020: Debian 10.7, ExTiX 20.12, and Sparky 2020.12 Released
- [Meme] 'Nice' and 'Cool' António Campinos, Now With Extra Sneakers
- A Mister António Campinos 'Joins' IAM 'Media' and IAM 'Magazine' (Symptom of Dying Media)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 573 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Installer Adds Support for Pinebook Pro, Other ARM Devices
The third alpha of the Debian Installer for Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" packs many goodies for top-notch hardware support, starting with support for the Linux 5.9 kernel series and continuing with the enablement of the graphical installer for the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture. With that, the Debian "Bullseye" Installer also gained support for new ARM devices, including PINE64's Pinebook and Pinebook Pro ARM Linux laptops, as well as FriendlyARM's NanoPi NEO Air and NanoPi NEO Plus2, Olimex's A64-OLinuXino and A64-OLinuXino-eMMC, and HoneyComb's SolidRun LX2160A open source ARM boards.
today's howtos
ampd – web-based MPD client
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem. MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis. ampd is a web-based client for MPD. It is built with Angular and Spring Boot. ampd is cross-platform software. We tested the software on Ubuntu, but as ampd is written in Java, it’ll run on a wide range of Linux distributions and non-Linux based operating systems. You’ll just need a Java 11 runtime on your system.
Recent comments
6 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
18 hours 39 min ago
19 hours 48 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
22 hours 30 min ago
1 day 28 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago