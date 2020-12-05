Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Beamdog, AkiRobots, Vintage Story, One Step From Eden, Superliminal, Last Epoch

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 7th of December 2020 05:07:59 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Beamdog need testers for major updates to Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition | GamingOnLinux

    Continuing to move through their library of classic RPGs starting with the first Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, there's now the 2.6 Beta available for Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition. Eventually this update will also be coming to Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition too.

    This is a massive upgrade for the tech behind the game, as well as solving numerous bugs and other issues. To try it, which is currently only on Steam until it's ready for everyone, you can opt into it by going into the Properties -> Beta tab and selecting "road_to_2.6".

  • #AkiRobots is a clever puzzle-platformer where you control multiple robots simultaneously | GamingOnLinux

    Spread across 100 levels that increasingly test your ability to think about movement for multiple characters, #AkiRobots is an absolutely charming puzzle-platformer out now. Note: key provided by the developer to our Steam Curator.

    It looks easy, it starts simple enough and then when you get further into it the whole idea really comes together to melt your brain. #AkiRobots is a fine example of how to make a single simple design idea and do it perfectly. The levels are all quite small too, and it keeps everything easy to understand but it's what they do with this compact style that really is impressive and a joy for a puzzle game fan.

  • The latest Vintage Story update adds in Character Customization and the Steel Age | GamingOnLinux

    Continuing to be seriously impressive, the 1.14 update to the deep survival game Vintage Story is officially out now after multiple testing builds.

    As mentioned recently, Vintage Story is the survival game for those of you who love the blocky style of Minecraft but want something deeper, something much more complex and exciting. This is actually a pretty large update to the base game bringing with it a character customization system so you can make it all feel a little bit more personal. Coming with it is also the Steel Age which adds in lots of new blocks, more metal working objects, a more expansive body temperature system, new shader effects and so much more it's hard to really sum it up correctly.

  • Deck-building fast-paced battler One Step From Eden gets a huge free expansion update | GamingOnLinux

    Mixing in elements inspired by Mega Man Battle Network along with the popularity of deck-building, One Step From Eden is quite a highlight from earlier 2020 and now it's bigger and better.

    Getting the biggest update since the original release, not only is it a free expansion it's also an update to address some pain-points for players. Noticeably, there's now an "easy" mode and other accessibility options to make it not so difficult - which by default it certainly is.

  • Fantastic puzzle game Superliminal now has a level editor in Beta | GamingOnLinux

    Want to build your own crazy dream-world perspective puzzles? Superliminal now has a level editor available in Beta.

    Probably one of my absolute favourite Linux releases this year, Superliminal works on what you see and how you see it. It's all about perception as you move objects around to resize them against what you see, and also line up what you see in the environment to make new objects pop out. It's absolutely wonderful.

    When it released on Steam and came with Linux support in November, they allowed the important of any 3D model with the Steam Workshop but that was a small step. Now you can create entire puzzles and levels.

  • Become a powerful Rogue in the latest update to the action-RPG Last Epoch | GamingOnLinux

    This might actually be my favourite class so far in Last Epoch, the impressive time-travelling action RPG.

    Last Epoch 0.8 is out now and adds in the 5th playable character class with the Rogue, giving you the chance to dance around your enemies with some blades. This new class comes with 2 mastery classes with the Bladedancer and Marksman, 17 skills and specialization trees, 46 class-specific affixes for body armour and helmets along with it having a unique character model, animations and some wonderful voice acting. Easily now my go-to character because seeing blades spinning around and throwing shurikens is ridiculously satisfying.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Debian 11 "Bullseye" Installer Adds Support for Pinebook Pro, Other ARM Devices

The third alpha of the Debian Installer for Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" packs many goodies for top-notch hardware support, starting with support for the Linux 5.9 kernel series and continuing with the enablement of the graphical installer for the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture. With that, the Debian "Bullseye" Installer also gained support for new ARM devices, including PINE64's Pinebook and Pinebook Pro ARM Linux laptops, as well as FriendlyARM's NanoPi NEO Air and NanoPi NEO Plus2, Olimex's A64-OLinuXino and A64-OLinuXino-eMMC, and HoneyComb's SolidRun LX2160A open source ARM boards. Read more

today's howtos

  • How To List Services on Linux
  • installing fun stuff for the terminal on ArcoLinux | Arcolinux.com

    Use our meta package to install all these fun applications sudo pacman -S arcolinux-meta-fun

  • How to View Current EST Time in Linux – TecAdmin

    This tutorial will help you to find time of different time zones on Linux command prompt or shell scripts. For example, your system is running with UTC timezone. When you execute “date” command on terminal, it will show you the current time of the timezone configured on your system. How do you find the time in other timezone without changing timezone of your system (eg: current EST time)

  • How to Download Files Using Aria2

    Aria2 is a free and open-source lightweight multi-protocol command-line utility that grabs files from the internet. It supports a variety of protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and even BitTorrent. Aria2 works on windows, Linux, and Mac OSX.

  • Logical Volume Manager (LVM) versus standard partitioning in Linux | Enable Sysadmin

    Use this guide to integrate the flexibility, scalability, and increased features of LVM into your server storage strategies. Traditional partitioning is good, but LVM is better.

  • How to Install Minikube on Debian 10 (Buster)

    If you are looking for an easy and cost-effective way of getting started with Kubernetes, then Minikube is your go to resource. So what is Minikube? Minikube is a free and opensource Kubernetes implementation that allows you to create a virtual machine locally on your PC and deploy a simple one-cluster node. Minikube provides a command-line interface that enables you to manage cluster operations such as starting, stopping and deleting nodes from the cluster. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Minikube on Debian 10 (Buster).

  • Manage multiple service instances with systemctl

    Services, services, services. A service is a huge part of computing. You're reading this article on a service. Your computer is running services. The internet is filled with them.

  • Monitoring Disk I/O on Linux with the Node Exporter

    Monitoring disk I/O on a Linux system is crucial for every system administrator. When performing basic system troubleshooting, you want to have a complete overview of every single metric on your system : CPU, memory but more importantly a great view over the disk I/O usage.

  • Monitoring Linux Processes using Prometheus and Grafana

    Whether you are a Linux system administrator or a DevOps engineer, you spend a lot of time tracking performance metrics on your servers. You may sometimes have instances that are running very slow without having any real clues of what the issues might be. You may have unresponsive instances that might block you from running remote commands such as top or htop on them.

  • Add storage to your Fedora system with LVM

    Sometimes there is a need to add another disk to your system. This is where Logical Volume Management (LVM) comes in handy. The cool thing about LVM is that it’s fairly flexible. There are several ways to add a disk. This article describes one way to do it.

ampd – web-based MPD client

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem. MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis. ampd is a web-based client for MPD. It is built with Angular and Spring Boot. ampd is cross-platform software. We tested the software on Ubuntu, but as ampd is written in Java, it’ll run on a wide range of Linux distributions and non-Linux based operating systems. You’ll just need a Java 11 runtime on your system. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6