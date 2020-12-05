Games: Beamdog, AkiRobots, Vintage Story, One Step From Eden, Superliminal, Last Epoch
Beamdog need testers for major updates to Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition | GamingOnLinux
Continuing to move through their library of classic RPGs starting with the first Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, there's now the 2.6 Beta available for Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition. Eventually this update will also be coming to Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition too.
This is a massive upgrade for the tech behind the game, as well as solving numerous bugs and other issues. To try it, which is currently only on Steam until it's ready for everyone, you can opt into it by going into the Properties -> Beta tab and selecting "road_to_2.6".
#AkiRobots is a clever puzzle-platformer where you control multiple robots simultaneously | GamingOnLinux
Spread across 100 levels that increasingly test your ability to think about movement for multiple characters, #AkiRobots is an absolutely charming puzzle-platformer out now. Note: key provided by the developer to our Steam Curator.
It looks easy, it starts simple enough and then when you get further into it the whole idea really comes together to melt your brain. #AkiRobots is a fine example of how to make a single simple design idea and do it perfectly. The levels are all quite small too, and it keeps everything easy to understand but it's what they do with this compact style that really is impressive and a joy for a puzzle game fan.
The latest Vintage Story update adds in Character Customization and the Steel Age | GamingOnLinux
Continuing to be seriously impressive, the 1.14 update to the deep survival game Vintage Story is officially out now after multiple testing builds.
As mentioned recently, Vintage Story is the survival game for those of you who love the blocky style of Minecraft but want something deeper, something much more complex and exciting. This is actually a pretty large update to the base game bringing with it a character customization system so you can make it all feel a little bit more personal. Coming with it is also the Steel Age which adds in lots of new blocks, more metal working objects, a more expansive body temperature system, new shader effects and so much more it's hard to really sum it up correctly.
Deck-building fast-paced battler One Step From Eden gets a huge free expansion update | GamingOnLinux
Mixing in elements inspired by Mega Man Battle Network along with the popularity of deck-building, One Step From Eden is quite a highlight from earlier 2020 and now it's bigger and better.
Getting the biggest update since the original release, not only is it a free expansion it's also an update to address some pain-points for players. Noticeably, there's now an "easy" mode and other accessibility options to make it not so difficult - which by default it certainly is.
Fantastic puzzle game Superliminal now has a level editor in Beta | GamingOnLinux
Want to build your own crazy dream-world perspective puzzles? Superliminal now has a level editor available in Beta.
Probably one of my absolute favourite Linux releases this year, Superliminal works on what you see and how you see it. It's all about perception as you move objects around to resize them against what you see, and also line up what you see in the environment to make new objects pop out. It's absolutely wonderful.
When it released on Steam and came with Linux support in November, they allowed the important of any 3D model with the Steam Workshop but that was a small step. Now you can create entire puzzles and levels.
Become a powerful Rogue in the latest update to the action-RPG Last Epoch | GamingOnLinux
This might actually be my favourite class so far in Last Epoch, the impressive time-travelling action RPG.
Last Epoch 0.8 is out now and adds in the 5th playable character class with the Rogue, giving you the chance to dance around your enemies with some blades. This new class comes with 2 mastery classes with the Bladedancer and Marksman, 17 skills and specialization trees, 46 class-specific affixes for body armour and helmets along with it having a unique character model, animations and some wonderful voice acting. Easily now my go-to character because seeing blades spinning around and throwing shurikens is ridiculously satisfying.
Today in Techrights
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Installer Adds Support for Pinebook Pro, Other ARM Devices
The third alpha of the Debian Installer for Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" packs many goodies for top-notch hardware support, starting with support for the Linux 5.9 kernel series and continuing with the enablement of the graphical installer for the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture. With that, the Debian "Bullseye" Installer also gained support for new ARM devices, including PINE64's Pinebook and Pinebook Pro ARM Linux laptops, as well as FriendlyARM's NanoPi NEO Air and NanoPi NEO Plus2, Olimex's A64-OLinuXino and A64-OLinuXino-eMMC, and HoneyComb's SolidRun LX2160A open source ARM boards.
today's howtos
ampd – web-based MPD client
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem. MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis. ampd is a web-based client for MPD. It is built with Angular and Spring Boot. ampd is cross-platform software. We tested the software on Ubuntu, but as ampd is written in Java, it’ll run on a wide range of Linux distributions and non-Linux based operating systems. You’ll just need a Java 11 runtime on your system.
