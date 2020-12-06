Android Leftovers
-
PUBG Mobile Global version 1.2 beta APK download for Android released?
-
Vivo V20 Pro starts receiving Android 11 update
-
Poco F2 Pro starts receiving Android 11 in Europe, X3 NFC soon to follow
-
vivo Y51 release: 5,000mAh battery, triple camera setup, and Android 11, priced at ~RM991
-
Jio-Google Android phone launch delayed; Dabur, Marico approach ASCI
-
White Paper: Zattoo adds HbbTV to Android TV box
-
Control is a big, imperfect win for Xbox Game Pass on Android
-
Grindr and others patch critical Android bug
-
Five amazing new Android features to look forward to this winter
-
Where is my Android? How to locate your Android using Google's Find My Device service
-
Android's versions of the Apple Health Records app rolls out to 230 health systems
-
Pixel 5 and 4a 5G first to get Android’s ‘spectacularly’ improved GPS accuracy in cities
-
Evaluating top MDMs for Android and iOS
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Hands on with the Official Raspberry Pi 4 Case Fan
As I've said before, the Raspberry Pi 4 runs relatively hot thanks to its greater power than previous models, and while there have been several changes made to the Raspberry Pi OS and firmware that lessened this problem, the basic design of the Raspberry Pi 4 case has also been a part of the problem, because there is just not enough ventilation and air flow to cool the CPU. This has led to a number of third-party cases, fans and heat sinks, and now the Raspberry Pi Foundation have released their own fan specifically designed to clip into the lid of the official case.
Linux CPU Speed And Power Optimizer auto-cpufreq Can Now Enable Turbo Boost Based On The CPU Temperature
auto-cpufreq, an automatic CPU speed and power optimization tool for Linux has been updated to version 1.5.0 (and then to 1.5.1 to fix some issues) with changes among which there's an important new feature: a mechanism to enable turbo boost based on the CPU temperature in combination with CPU utilization/load, in order to prevent overheating. The tool changes the CPU frequency scaling, governor and turbo boost status based on the battery state, CPU usage and system load. It can also show some basic system information, monitor the CPU frequency and temperature for each core, system load, and battery state.
The new Plasma System Monitor - Is it good?
So far, I don't know what to say about Plasma System Monitor. Looking at the official screenshots, which look much nicer and tidier than mine - they also show network info plus a few pretty custom dashboards - yes, this could potentially make sense. But the primary purpose of graphs is to provide meaningful information not to be pretty. Pie charts, colors, lovely, but ultimately, unnecessary. Or rather, why not, as long as the core data is not compromised by the presentation layer. Then, there's the question of functionality (out of the box and then some) - Plasma System Monitor does not offer cardinally more value than the existing utility. It's more or less the same, so then, why do we need this replacement? I would like to see the great differentiating factor that makes this utility rock. At the moment, it does more or less what KSysGuard does, with a new and less optimal layout. BTW, I'm not worried about the bugs and issues, those will be solved. That's perfectly fine. It's the philosophical value that concerns me. Hopefully, by the time Plasma System Monitor goes proper live, this will be an awesome, practical, perhaps even indispensable tool for KDE users. At the moment, it feels a bit like an experiment, without a clear objective. Thus endeth this review.
Recent comments
19 min 50 sec ago
21 min 29 sec ago
1 hour 58 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 7 min ago
20 hours 43 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 18 min ago
1 day 35 min ago