Devices: Industio, Wallys Communications, Raspberry Pi CM4 and ROS (Robot Operating System)
-
Industio 7-inch smart display features SigmaStar SSD201 SoM, WiFi and Ethernet
The very little information about software, except the board/display runs Linux.
-
DR6018-S is a more compact, cheaper WiFi 6 SBC with optional WiFi 6E
Earlier this year we wrote about Wallys Communications DR6018-V2 WiFi 6 embedded router board based on Qualcomm IPQ6010 processor with M.2 sockets for optional 5G and WiFi 6E cards.
The company has now launched a more compact, and cheaper board with DR6018-S SBC based on the same processor with 802.11ax WiFi 6 and 802.11 b/g/n/ac WiFi 5 support, plus an M.2 socket for people wanting to add WiFi 6E cards.
[...]
Software support for the smaller board should remain the same with OpenWrt 14.07 Barrier Breaker firmware and Qualcomm SDK with QCA binary drivers. Typical applications would include 802.11ax MU-MIMO OFDMA access point, EasyMesh mesh router supporting EasyMesh, and Smart access points with TWT (Target Wake Time) to extend the battery life of clients.
-
AI Gateway combines Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with Google Coral Edge TPU
Techbase quickly unveiled an update to their Modberry industrial controllers with Modberry 500 CM4 DIN Rail computer as soon as Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 was launched.
The company has now introduced another Raspberry Pi CM4 based product with ModBerry AI GATEWAY 9500-CM4 gateway combining the Broadcom BCM2711C0 system-on-module to Google Edge TPU to cater to applications leveraging AI acceleration.
-
Automation champions battling show-stopping integration issue in U.S.
So, Robinson has weighed the pros and cons and is frank about the negative side of its foundation, ROS (Robot Operating System), in the specific realm of the IoT.
“One of the big drawbacks of ROS is that it’s a lot of C++, which is a rapidly evolving and updated computer language,” he said. “It can be, for newcomers, intimidating and fraught with all kinds of problems. So, there’s a lot of entities and tools to insulate industry folks who just want to get their systems working from having to do all kinds of deep, hardcore C++ computer science software writing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 590 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: Raku, Rust and More
Security Leftovers
PineEye is a DIY thermal camera add-on for the PinePhone
Pine64 is working on several official PinePhone accessories that add features like wireless charging, NFC, or a physical keyboard. But independent developers have also developed their own add-ons including a fingerprint reader and a 3D-printed keyboard. One of the newest DIY PinePhone add-on projects is a thermal imaging solution called PineEye.
PineEye is a DIY thermal camera add-on for the PinePhone
Pine64 is working on several official PinePhone accessories that add features like wireless charging, NFC, or a physical keyboard. But independent developers have also developed their own add-ons including a fingerprint reader and a 3D-printed keyboard. One of the newest DIY PinePhone add-on projects is a thermal imaging solution called PineEye.
Recent comments
11 min 19 sec ago
30 min 12 sec ago
50 min 56 sec ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
22 hours 38 min ago