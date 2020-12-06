today's howtos
-
How To Install Graylog on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Graylog on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Graylog is a free and open-source powerful centralized log management tool based on Elasticsearch and MongoDB. Graylog helps you to collect, index, and analyze any machine logs centrally.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Graylog on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
Get Google Trends data with Raspberry PI and Python
-
Use Oracle's Universal Connection Pool with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.3 and Oracle RAC - Red Hat Developer
Data is a critical business application component, but ensuring consistent, reliable data access can be challenging. Adding distributed services and high availability to your application requirements makes data access even more complicated. You can now use Oracle’s Universal Connection Pool (UCP) together with Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) and Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) 7.3. This article introduces connection pooling with Oracle Universal Connection Pool and demonstrates how to integrate UCP with an Oracle RAC database in a JBoss EAP 7.3 deployment.
-
Story of debugging exit 0
For more than a month, my primary task at SecureDrop land is to make the project ready for a distribution update. The current system runs on Ubuntu Xenial, and the goal is to upgrade to Ubuntu Focal. The deadline is around February 2021, and we will also disable Onion service v2 in the same release.
-
Configuring OpenShift with self-contained NTP · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog
In a self-contained cluster with no connection to external networks NTP server is not reachable, but a reachable NTP server is required for proper cluster synchronization. Cluster does use SSL certificates that require validation and might fail if the dates between the systems are not in sync or at least pretty close in time.
[...]
Once the above (or equivalent) file is applied for both master and workers, we can execute oc describe machineconfigpool to check the status of the applied overrides.
-
How to store credentials on AWS using Parameter Store
We can store our credentials or plain-text data in the Parameter Store. Parameters Store comes under System Managers in AWS. It allows us to separate our secrets and configuration data from the code. It can be tagged and organized into hierarchies which can us to manage parameters more easily. It is integrated with AWS Key Management Service (KMS), allowing us to automatically encrypt the data we store. Once we have our data in Parameter, we can centrally and securely reference this data in our scripts, commands, and SSM documents.
-
How to Install Cacti Network Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04
Cacti is a free, open-source and web-based network monitoring tool written in PHP. It is a front-end application for the RRDtool. It uses the SNMP protocol to monitor the bandwidth utilization and network traffic of a router or switch. It displays the CPU load and network bandwidth utilization in a graph format and populates them with data in a MySQL database.
-
Securely Transfer Files Using SCP [Linux]
When accessing a Linux server, you have a few options. If it’s a server with a user interface, you could use VNC, but the more common option is to log into a headless server with Secure Shell, or SSH. It’s an encrypted, secure protocol that gives you access to a remote system through an SSH client. However, you may just want to send some files to a server. For that, you can use a program called Secure Copy, or SCP, that runs over the stalwart SSH protocol to quickly transfer files over your network to a remote system. Here we show you how to transfer files securely using SCP in Linux.
-
How to switch the Docker container runtime to containerd with Charmed Kubernetes | Ubuntu
This article describes how easy it is for users of Charmed Kubernetes to switch from the Docker container runtime to containerd. You may have heard that Kubernetes is deprecating Docker as a container runtime after v1.20. Docker as an underlying runtime is being deprecated in favor of runtimes that use the Container Runtime Interface(CRI) created for Kubernetes, such as containerd.
One of the hardest problems of infrastructure-as-a-service operations is replacing the component of an already deployed solution to another. Charms make this an easy 3-step process that is highly repeatable and predictable in its outcome.
Ubuntu is the reference platform for Kubernetes on all major public clouds, including official support in Google’s GKE, Microsoft’s AKS and Amazon’s EKS CAAS offerings. Canonical delivers pure upstream Kubernetes tested across the widest range of clouds — from public clouds to private data centres, from bare metal to virtualised infrastructure.
-
How to install VirtualBox on Elementary OS- latest version
Elementary OS, based on Ubuntu Linux is one of the easy to use, beginners friendly and also quite popular among netizens. Thus, if you are its user and want to run and explore other operating systems virtually on it, then Oracle VirtualBox on Elementary OS will be one of the best available options.
-
Programming: Raku, Rust and More
Security Leftovers
PineEye is a DIY thermal camera add-on for the PinePhone
Pine64 is working on several official PinePhone accessories that add features like wireless charging, NFC, or a physical keyboard. But independent developers have also developed their own add-ons including a fingerprint reader and a 3D-printed keyboard. One of the newest DIY PinePhone add-on projects is a thermal imaging solution called PineEye.
