Free Software Leftovers
Open-source: the missing piece in your digital transformation puzzle
Rapidly shifting business conditions are compelling organisations to rethink how they operate. Organisations need to have a foundation to support the needs of modern workplaces in a way that can handle and quickly bounce back from future contingencies.
Digital transformation is about integrating new technology and new applications into your existing infrastructure, fundamentally changing how it operates. But changing and adapting technology alone is not transformation. It must encompass technology, process and culture – in concert with one another. It requires adjustments in the processes and, ultimately, the culture of an organisation.
Because it doesn’t matter how functional and efficient your applications and infrastructure are if old bottlenecks still slow you down.
Community Member Monday: Shivam Kumar Singh - The Document Foundation Blog
I am a undergraduate Engineering student at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology in Shibpur, India. Currently I am in my pre-final year, and for the last two years have been involved in development and all things tech-related. I run a programming club in my university, in which, along with my team, I educate our peers on how to start programming.
[...]
I think the LibreOffice community is one the best communities someone can be a part of. People here are very welcoming to new contributors, and that’s really a big boost when trying to understand or work on a new codebase. I really want LibreOffice to expand its network and be a part of other programs like Google Code-in (which later got closed this year though) and CommunityBridge, as in that way, more people – particularly students – will be able to know about the community and the software.
I have always prioritized Open Source over commercial software. But it’s very unfortunate that in countries like India, where student and youth contribution is very high, not many people are unaware of Open Source technologies in general – and Libreoffice in particular. Everyone is paying huge sums for Microsoft Word or other suites, even though there are suites like LibreOffice available completely for free, with a lot of new and cool features.
A lot has been done and a lot still needs to be achieved. The Document Foundation’s growth has been spectacular in these past 10 years. I cannot wait to see what the team will achieve in this decade
Kiwi TCMS 8.9
IMPORTANT: this release includes many improvements, API changes, bug fixes, translation updates, new tests and internal refactoring. It is the seventh release to include contributions via our open source bounty program. You can explore everything at https://public.tenant.kiwitcms.org! This is also the second release after Kiwi TCMS reached 200K pulls on Docker Hub!
The Best Free Photo and Video Editing Software or Apps to Try
GNU Image Processing Program or ‘GIMP’ is a popular photo editing app that often gets compared to Adobe Photoshop, with the only difference being that it’s 100% free. It offers the same editing resources, including blending, paints, text, and more. The software also allows you to use presets and plugins.
For aspiring editors who have a passion for bringing photos and videos to their pinnacle but don’t have the budget for it, these free software and apps can help you hone your skills, helping you become one step closer to your dream at no cost.
Programming: Raku, Rust and More
Security Leftovers
PineEye is a DIY thermal camera add-on for the PinePhone
Pine64 is working on several official PinePhone accessories that add features like wireless charging, NFC, or a physical keyboard. But independent developers have also developed their own add-ons including a fingerprint reader and a 3D-printed keyboard. One of the newest DIY PinePhone add-on projects is a thermal imaging solution called PineEye.
