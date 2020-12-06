IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Dev Interview: Launching a career as an enterprise developer in Austin, Chapter 3
After working through IBM’s onboarding program (Chapter 2), it’s time for Da-In, Diana and Luc to get started on some internal work projects. It’s also a time to get to know people on your team and develop those soft skills as the newbie. While being a developer is considered a technical endeavor, you’re usually on a squad and working with quite a few others in the organization: colleagues, leaders and internal customers. That requires the ability to comfortably work in teams and developing your EQ (emotional intelligence). Let’s drop back in on our developer trio to see what life is like where the rubber hits the road and what life is like, after college.
Digital innovation imperatives for successful business transformation
The current reality for many European organizations is that business as usual is not working. In many industries, it became clear who were the thrivers and laggards based on their digital capabilities, and the ability to respond to the immediate need to innovate and adapt operations and processes. Every organization must evaluate how to adapt technology strategies to support business change, operational resiliency and digital response. The role of app delivery teams in responding to COVID-19 has been fundamental – not only in making sure software and critical apps continue to work but to support remote working, staggering increases in the use of online platforms, and transforming analog to digital services at speed. Software without doubt a bigger piece of how every enterprise competes.
Using Snyk and Podman to scan container images from development to deployment
In this post we’re going to focus on the container scanning functionality available through the Snyk CLI, and how that can integrate with Podman and the new Podman API which landed in Podman 2.x and is available in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3. Using Snyk and the Podman API in this way provides container image scanning directly in your local command line, helping developers and admins to scan images and check for vulnerabilities right from the start of the image development process.
From best practices to community of practice: The Open Source Way journey
When you have a question about a practice in open source software communities—such as "What does ‘release early, release often’ mean?"—what resources do you use? What if you want to know more than, "Here’s what to do and how to do it"—you also want to know why people do open source best practices a certain way?
One way to answer these questions now is with The Open Source Way, a guidebook to community management best practices, now in preview release. This preview features an early look at chapters on communication, governance, and metrics, as well as what contributors consider best practices on creating a diverse and inclusive community and attending to the well-being of community managers themselves. The full release of the guidebook will be released later in December.
Multus takes a leading role in container networking
Here's how Multus can unlock the potential of multiple network interfaces and CNI plugins for your containers, with a Shakespearean twist.
On the surface, Multus is a multi-container networking interface (CNI) plug-in designed to support the multi-networking feature in Kubernetes using Custom Resources Definition (CRD)-based network objects. CRD itself is a way to extend the Kubernetes application programming interface (API).
Multus enables pods, which have been patiently waiting in the wings to join the action, to escape from ethernet0 isolation and to not only have multiple network interface connections, but also use advanced networking functions—like port mirroring and bandwidth capping—attached to those interfaces.
There are other techniques one can employ to achieve some of the functionality that Multus provides. But those methods, like configuring pseudo-interfaces to support virtual bridging and multiplexing, are bit players that lack the sophistication, oomph, and flexibility of Multus.
Distro Devroom @ FOSDEM CfP open – Fedora Community Blog
We are excited to announce that the call for proposals is now open for the Distribution Devroom at the upcoming FOSDEM 2021, to be hosted virtually on 6 February 2021.
As more and more workloads are being considered for containerization in the future and are finally landing in virtualized environments today, distributions remain a critical success factor and are more important than ever. Containers, like virtual machines, are not magical and rely on piles of software being assembled in a way that is repeatable, reliable, and functional. This is at the very heart of the problem that distributions have always solved.
Systemd’s Lennart Poettering Wants to Bring Linux Home Directories into the 21st Century [Ed: Red Hat puff pieces]
Red Hat is a sponsor of The New Stack.
Linux home directories, open source advice, and more industry trends [Ed: Red Hat cites its own puff pieces]
The impact: I don't have a strong feeling about home directories, but I do pay attention when the argument against doing something is "but this is how we've always done it." Does anyone think having a secure home directory is getting less important over time?
PineEye is a DIY thermal camera add-on for the PinePhone
Pine64 is working on several official PinePhone accessories that add features like wireless charging, NFC, or a physical keyboard. But independent developers have also developed their own add-ons including a fingerprint reader and a 3D-printed keyboard. One of the newest DIY PinePhone add-on projects is a thermal imaging solution called PineEye.
