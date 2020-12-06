Free Software Leftovers Open-source: the missing piece in your digital transformation puzzle Rapidly shifting business conditions are compelling organisations to rethink how they operate. Organisations need to have a foundation to support the needs of modern workplaces in a way that can handle and quickly bounce back from future contingencies. Digital transformation is about integrating new technology and new applications into your existing infrastructure, fundamentally changing how it operates. But changing and adapting technology alone is not transformation. It must encompass technology, process and culture – in concert with one another. It requires adjustments in the processes and, ultimately, the culture of an organisation. Because it doesn’t matter how functional and efficient your applications and infrastructure are if old bottlenecks still slow you down.

Community Member Monday: Shivam Kumar Singh - The Document Foundation Blog I am a undergraduate Engineering student at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology in Shibpur, India. Currently I am in my pre-final year, and for the last two years have been involved in development and all things tech-related. I run a programming club in my university, in which, along with my team, I educate our peers on how to start programming. [...] I think the LibreOffice community is one the best communities someone can be a part of. People here are very welcoming to new contributors, and that’s really a big boost when trying to understand or work on a new codebase. I really want LibreOffice to expand its network and be a part of other programs like Google Code-in (which later got closed this year though) and CommunityBridge, as in that way, more people – particularly students – will be able to know about the community and the software. I have always prioritized Open Source over commercial software. But it’s very unfortunate that in countries like India, where student and youth contribution is very high, not many people are unaware of Open Source technologies in general – and Libreoffice in particular. Everyone is paying huge sums for Microsoft Word or other suites, even though there are suites like LibreOffice available completely for free, with a lot of new and cool features. A lot has been done and a lot still needs to be achieved. The Document Foundation’s growth has been spectacular in these past 10 years. I cannot wait to see what the team will achieve in this decade :-)

Kiwi TCMS 8.9 IMPORTANT: this release includes many improvements, API changes, bug fixes, translation updates, new tests and internal refactoring. It is the seventh release to include contributions via our open source bounty program. You can explore everything at https://public.tenant.kiwitcms.org! This is also the second release after Kiwi TCMS reached 200K pulls on Docker Hub!

The Best Free Photo and Video Editing Software or Apps to Try GNU Image Processing Program or ‘GIMP’ is a popular photo editing app that often gets compared to Adobe Photoshop, with the only difference being that it’s 100% free. It offers the same editing resources, including blending, paints, text, and more. The software also allows you to use presets and plugins. For aspiring editors who have a passion for bringing photos and videos to their pinnacle but don’t have the budget for it, these free software and apps can help you hone your skills, helping you become one step closer to your dream at no cost.

Programming: Raku, Rust and More 2020.49 Shaped Shaping Up – Rakudo Weekly News Shaped arrays have been a thing since the initial release of what is now Raku. But they have always suffered from a severe performance hit that was understood to an extent, but never understood widely enough to be solved. Fortunately, thanks to some extensive extra-curricular digging by Jonathan Worthington and some additional tuning by Elizabeth Mattijsen, the performance of shaped arrays is now almost on par with normal arrays, which means it is up to 60x as fast as before. Thus making shaped arrays a viable alternative in production situations. The final goal is to have shaped arrays perform better than resizable arrays.

A problem solved in 22 programming languages – Andrew Shitov Christmas time, and it’s time to talk to each and every one! It’s a great idea to approach people by speaking their languages. In today’s post, let me demonstrate a number of working solutions of the first problem of Week 89 of The Weekly Challenge in 22 different programming languages. It is a kind of continuation of my last year’s Advent series ‘A Language a Day’.

Day 7: Mixing Bash and Raku Using Sparrow – Raku Advent Calendar Sparrow is a Raku automation framework which could be easily integrated with many programming languages. So if you come from none Raku language – you’re welcome. In this post I’ll show you have one can effectively mix Bash scripts and Raku language using Sparrow. The idea of Sparrow – to choose the language that fits best to your domain and let Raku orchestrate your code on a high level.

The Foundation Conversation This blog post announces the start of the “Foundation Conversation”. This is a week-long period in which we have planned a number of forums and opportunities where folks can ask questions about the Foundation and get answers from the Core team. It includes both text-based “question-and-answer” (Q&A) periods as well as live broadcasts. We’re also going to be coming to the Rust team’s meetings to have discussions. We hope that this will help us to share our vision for the Foundation and to get the community excited about what’s to come. A secondary goal for the Foundation Conversation is to help us develop the Foundation FAQ. Most FAQs get written before anyone has ever really asked a question, but we really wanted to write a FAQ that responds honestly to the questions that people have. We’ve currently got a draft of the FAQ which is based both on questions we thought people would ask and questions that were raised by Rust team members thus far, but we would like to extend it to include questions raised by people in the broader community. That’s where you come in! [...] We have scheduled a number of 3 hour periods in which the repository will be open for anyone to open new issues. Outside of these slots, the repository is generally “read only” unless you are a member of a Rust team. We are calling these slots the “Community Q&A” sessions, since it is a time for the broader community to open questions and get answers. We’ve tried to stagger the times for the “Community Q&A” periods to be accessible from all time zones. During each slot, members of the core team will be standing by to monitor new questions and post answers. In some cases, if the question is complex, we may hold off on answering right away and instead take time to draft the response and post it later.

Advent of Rust 6: Please Continue | The Mad Scientist Review It’s that time again, time for the daily stream-of-consciousness log of me trying to teach myself the Rust programming language by doing programming puzzles at Advent of Code 2020. In yesterday’s installment I talked about how people had been providing helpful and encouraging comments, which I appreciated! This time, I also got one unfriendly comment, complaining how I was increasing GNOME’s dependency on Microsoft with Rust. That’s just nonsense, and I don’t even understand how they got from here to there, but for avoidance of all doubt: this series is unconnected to GNOME or my volunteer work for the GNOME Foundation, and also unconnected to my employer (Igalia, not Microsoft.) It is a learning exercise for me personally.