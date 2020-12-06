The impact: I don't have a strong feeling about home directories, but I do pay attention when the argument against doing something is "but this is how we've always done it." Does anyone think having a secure home directory is getting less important over time?

We are excited to announce that the call for proposals is now open for the Distribution Devroom at the upcoming FOSDEM 2021, to be hosted virtually on 6 February 2021. As more and more workloads are being considered for containerization in the future and are finally landing in virtualized environments today, distributions remain a critical success factor and are more important than ever. Containers, like virtual machines, are not magical and rely on piles of software being assembled in a way that is repeatable, reliable, and functional. This is at the very heart of the problem that distributions have always solved.

Here's how Multus can unlock the potential of multiple network interfaces and CNI plugins for your containers, with a Shakespearean twist. [...] On the surface, Multus is a multi-container networking interface (CNI) plug-in designed to support the multi-networking feature in Kubernetes using Custom Resources Definition (CRD)-based network objects. CRD itself is a way to extend the Kubernetes application programming interface (API). Multus enables pods, which have been patiently waiting in the wings to join the action, to escape from ethernet0 isolation and to not only have multiple network interface connections, but also use advanced networking functions—like port mirroring and bandwidth capping—attached to those interfaces. There are other techniques one can employ to achieve some of the functionality that Multus provides. But those methods, like configuring pseudo-interfaces to support virtual bridging and multiplexing, are bit players that lack the sophistication, oomph, and flexibility of Multus.

When you have a question about a practice in open source software communities—such as "What does ‘release early, release often’ mean?"—what resources do you use? What if you want to know more than, "Here’s what to do and how to do it"—you also want to know why people do open source best practices a certain way? One way to answer these questions now is with The Open Source Way, a guidebook to community management best practices, now in preview release. This preview features an early look at chapters on communication, governance, and metrics, as well as what contributors consider best practices on creating a diverse and inclusive community and attending to the well-being of community managers themselves. The full release of the guidebook will be released later in December.

In this post we’re going to focus on the container scanning functionality available through the Snyk CLI, and how that can integrate with Podman and the new Podman API which landed in Podman 2.x and is available in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3. Using Snyk and the Podman API in this way provides container image scanning directly in your local command line, helping developers and admins to scan images and check for vulnerabilities right from the start of the image development process.

The current reality for many European organizations is that business as usual is not working. In many industries, it became clear who were the thrivers and laggards based on their digital capabilities, and the ability to respond to the immediate need to innovate and adapt operations and processes. Every organization must evaluate how to adapt technology strategies to support business change, operational resiliency and digital response. The role of app delivery teams in responding to COVID-19 has been fundamental – not only in making sure software and critical apps continue to work but to support remote working, staggering increases in the use of online platforms, and transforming analog to digital services at speed. Software without doubt a bigger piece of how every enterprise competes.

After working through IBM’s onboarding program (Chapter 2), it’s time for Da-In, Diana and Luc to get started on some internal work projects. It’s also a time to get to know people on your team and develop those soft skills as the newbie. While being a developer is considered a technical endeavor, you’re usually on a squad and working with quite a few others in the organization: colleagues, leaders and internal customers. That requires the ability to comfortably work in teams and developing your EQ (emotional intelligence). Let’s drop back in on our developer trio to see what life is like where the rubber hits the road and what life is like, after college.

There are 6 months left to solve this problem. So it is time to think about a solution. While there are many options available, ensuring business continuity, non-stop service availability and budget control is always a priority. Therefore, continuing to use OpenStack makes the most sense in the majority of cases. Fortunately, SUSE is not the only vendor to offer enterprise-class services for OpenStack. There are also tools that enable a smooth migration from SUSE OpenStack Cloud to other OpenStack platforms. So don’t panic and continue reading!

"Cloud native" doesn't just mean "running in the cloud." It's a specific deployment paradigm and uses containers and an orchestration system (usually Kubernetes) to help provision, schedule, run and control a production workload in the cloud, or even across multiple clouds. Within cloud native deployments, an increasingly common approach to networking is the service mesh concept. With a service mesh, instead of each individual container requiring a full networking stack, a grouping of containers all benefit from a mesh that provides connectivity and networking with other containers as well as the outside world.

It was only a few days ago in the forthcoming Kubernetes 1.20 release notes, Kubernetes, everyone's favorite container orchestrator, that Kubernetes developers announced: "Docker support in the kubelet is now deprecated and will be removed in a future release." Old-school Docker developers were not happy. But, at a closer look, dockershim removal from Kubernetes really wasn't that bad. But now Mirantis, which owns Docker Enterprise Platform, along with Docker, will continue to support dockershim as a Kubernetes-compatible Container Runtime Interface (CRI) for Docker Engine.

Free Software Leftovers Open-source: the missing piece in your digital transformation puzzle Rapidly shifting business conditions are compelling organisations to rethink how they operate. Organisations need to have a foundation to support the needs of modern workplaces in a way that can handle and quickly bounce back from future contingencies. Digital transformation is about integrating new technology and new applications into your existing infrastructure, fundamentally changing how it operates. But changing and adapting technology alone is not transformation. It must encompass technology, process and culture – in concert with one another. It requires adjustments in the processes and, ultimately, the culture of an organisation. Because it doesn’t matter how functional and efficient your applications and infrastructure are if old bottlenecks still slow you down.

Community Member Monday: Shivam Kumar Singh - The Document Foundation Blog I am a undergraduate Engineering student at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology in Shibpur, India. Currently I am in my pre-final year, and for the last two years have been involved in development and all things tech-related. I run a programming club in my university, in which, along with my team, I educate our peers on how to start programming. [...] I think the LibreOffice community is one the best communities someone can be a part of. People here are very welcoming to new contributors, and that’s really a big boost when trying to understand or work on a new codebase. I really want LibreOffice to expand its network and be a part of other programs like Google Code-in (which later got closed this year though) and CommunityBridge, as in that way, more people – particularly students – will be able to know about the community and the software. I have always prioritized Open Source over commercial software. But it’s very unfortunate that in countries like India, where student and youth contribution is very high, not many people are unaware of Open Source technologies in general – and Libreoffice in particular. Everyone is paying huge sums for Microsoft Word or other suites, even though there are suites like LibreOffice available completely for free, with a lot of new and cool features. A lot has been done and a lot still needs to be achieved. The Document Foundation’s growth has been spectacular in these past 10 years. I cannot wait to see what the team will achieve in this decade :-)

Kiwi TCMS 8.9 IMPORTANT: this release includes many improvements, API changes, bug fixes, translation updates, new tests and internal refactoring. It is the seventh release to include contributions via our open source bounty program. You can explore everything at https://public.tenant.kiwitcms.org! This is also the second release after Kiwi TCMS reached 200K pulls on Docker Hub!

The Best Free Photo and Video Editing Software or Apps to Try GNU Image Processing Program or ‘GIMP’ is a popular photo editing app that often gets compared to Adobe Photoshop, with the only difference being that it’s 100% free. It offers the same editing resources, including blending, paints, text, and more. The software also allows you to use presets and plugins. For aspiring editors who have a passion for bringing photos and videos to their pinnacle but don’t have the budget for it, these free software and apps can help you hone your skills, helping you become one step closer to your dream at no cost.