HP To Begin Preloading Ubuntu 20.04 On Select Laptops Paired With Data Science Stack
HP today announced a new Ubuntu Linux offering for select mobile workstations and notebooks in the form of the "Z by HP Data Science Software" package. This isn't just pre-loading the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS OEM version on the notebook but calling it a day, rather it's been pre-loaded as well with a variety of data science software packages.
Z by HP Data Science Software pre-installs a variety of data science libraries, developer tools, Docker container support, and other extras atop the Ubuntu 20.04 desktop. Some of the pre-installed offerings with "Z by HP Data Science Software" include NVIDIA's RAPIDS and CUDA components pre-installed along with the proprietary driver and common machine learning libraries like TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch, and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 516 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Skater XL , Proton, Wolfenstein, Stadia and Godot Engine
The Latest Microsoft Surveillance Scandal
New GNU/Linux Screencasts and Videos
GNU/Linux Shows: This Week in Linux, Open Source Security, and Late Night Linux
Recent comments
43 min 3 sec ago
43 min 48 sec ago
6 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago