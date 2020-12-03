Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

HP To Begin Preloading Ubuntu 20.04 On Select Laptops Paired With Data Science Stack

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 03:17:02 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

HP today announced a new Ubuntu Linux offering for select mobile workstations and notebooks in the form of the "Z by HP Data Science Software" package. This isn't just pre-loading the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS OEM version on the notebook but calling it a day, rather it's been pre-loaded as well with a variety of data science software packages.

Z by HP Data Science Software pre-installs a variety of data science libraries, developer tools, Docker container support, and other extras atop the Ubuntu 20.04 desktop. Some of the pre-installed offerings with "Z by HP Data Science Software" include NVIDIA's RAPIDS and CUDA components pre-installed along with the proprietary driver and common machine learning libraries like TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch, and more.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Skater XL , Proton, Wolfenstein, Stadia and Godot Engine

  • Skater XL on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play - YouTube

    Skater XL running through Steam Play on Linux.

  • Proton 5.13-3 Released For Powering Steam Play With DXVK 1.7.3 + Fixes - Phoronix

    Proton 5.13-3 is out today as the latest version of this Wine downstream that powers Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games rather well on Linux. Most notable with the Proton update is pulling in DXVK 1.7.3 that released last week with many different game fixes and other improvements.

  • Wolfenstein - Blade of Agony Chapter 3 gets a teaser, overhauled Chapter 1 & 2 coming | GamingOnLinux

    The very popular story-driven FPS powered by GZDoom, Wolfenstein - Blade of Agony, will be getting a third chapter in early 2021. Not only that, the first two chapters will be getting a complete overhaul too that will bring them up to scratch with the next part.

  • Google's game streaming service Stadia arrives in more countries | GamingOnLinux

    Ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 release, Google has expanded the list of supported countries for their game streaming service called Stadia. In the blog post update from Samuel Peterson who is the "Head of EMEA Business Development" at Stadia, they confirmed these newly supported countries: Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland. If you already have a Google and/or Gmail account - you're good to go. It may take up to 24 hours for it to all roll out fully though.

  • Godot Engine - Announcing the new showcase for projects made with Godot

    We are proud to announce the official Godot showcase is making a return after 3 years of absence! The new showcase focuses on high-quality, published projects but also features a few projects that had successful crowdfunding campaigns. We're thrilled to be able to finally showcase the most amazing projects from the Godot community on our website. Thanks to all the developers involved for letting us use their work to promote the engine. Despite being a by-product of Godot's development, application design has become a notable target for developers. Due to this, this showcase features not only games, but also features several applications made with Godot.

The Latest Microsoft Surveillance Scandal

New GNU/Linux Screencasts and Videos

GNU/Linux Shows: This Week in Linux, Open Source Security, and Late Night Linux

  • SUSE / Rancher Labs, System76 AMD Laptop, Linux on Apple M1 Mac Project | This Week in Linux 128 - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, SUSE’s acquisition of Rancher Labs is now complete and I’ll tell you why this matters. System76 announced their first entry into the world of AMD powered Linux Laptops with the new Pangolin laptop. A developer seems to want to prove me wrong about Linux Support for Apple’s M1 Mac so we’ll talk about that. Pine64 announced that the KDE PinePhone is available for pre-order. Plus we’ve got a lot of desktop environment news this week with new releases of both Linux Mint’s Cinnamon and Solus’ Budgie desktop and the dreaded single-threaded issue for GNOME may be coming to an end. All that and much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux!

  • Episode 233 – Door 08: man 8 security – Open Source Security

    Josh and Kurt talk about the OpenBSD security(8) man page and the importance of automating security Links OpenBSD security(8) page

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 104 – Late Night Linux

    Faux outrage over the Linux Foundation’s lack of dogfooding, an attempt to port Linux to modern Macs, follow-up on search engines and privacy, KDE Korner, and more.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6