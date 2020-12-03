Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 03:46:51 AM

Filed under

The antiX distro offers a solid operating system that many other Linux communities fail to deliver. It is unassuming, but reliable, and focuses on performance rather than prettiness.

That last element goes a long way to giving users distraction-free computing power. That does not mean antiX is not appealing visually. This distro has a no-nonsense appearance.

Instead of lighting up the background and displaying decorative themes, it provides a plain, mostly dark view that lets you concentrate on the computing tasks at hand. Within this bland screen setting is an array of outstanding Linux applications and computing tools.

Another great design feature is antiX’s ability to make older hardware vibrant and useful again. This handy and innovative approach keeps aging computers fast and active. It is also an energy infuser for new computers.

I started playing around with antiX when looking for something different to keep some older computers out of the trash heap. AntiX runs the extremely lightweight IceWM desktop environment by default. Two other versions are available running either fluxbox or jwm.

Do not confuse antiX Linux with Artix Linux, however. These are two totally different products that have little in common.