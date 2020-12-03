RedNotebook 2.21 Released, How to Install in Ubuntu 20.10
RedNotebook, modern desktop diary and personal journal software, released version 2.21 today.
RedNotebook 2.21 features updated MathJax to version 3, resulting in much faster rendering / preview times; The release also fixed date references in CEF-based HtmlView.
