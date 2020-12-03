GNU/Linux Shows: This Week in Linux, Open Source Security, and Late Night Linux
-
SUSE / Rancher Labs, System76 AMD Laptop, Linux on Apple M1 Mac Project | This Week in Linux 128 - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, SUSE’s acquisition of Rancher Labs is now complete and I’ll tell you why this matters. System76 announced their first entry into the world of AMD powered Linux Laptops with the new Pangolin laptop. A developer seems to want to prove me wrong about Linux Support for Apple’s M1 Mac so we’ll talk about that. Pine64 announced that the KDE PinePhone is available for pre-order. Plus we’ve got a lot of desktop environment news this week with new releases of both Linux Mint’s Cinnamon and Solus’ Budgie desktop and the dreaded single-threaded issue for GNOME may be coming to an end. All that and much more coming up right now on This Week in Linux!
-
Episode 233 – Door 08: man 8 security – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about the OpenBSD security(8) man page and the importance of automating security Links OpenBSD security(8) page
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 104 – Late Night Linux
Faux outrage over the Linux Foundation’s lack of dogfooding, an attempt to port Linux to modern Macs, follow-up on search engines and privacy, KDE Korner, and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 445 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Skater XL , Proton, Wolfenstein, Stadia and Godot Engine
The Latest Microsoft Surveillance Scandal
New GNU/Linux Screencasts and Videos
GNU/Linux Shows: This Week in Linux, Open Source Security, and Late Night Linux
Recent comments
43 min 3 sec ago
43 min 48 sec ago
6 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago