New GNU/Linux Screencasts and Videos
Manjaro 20.2 GNOME Edition overview | #FREE OPERATING SYSTEM. - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro 20.2 GNOME Edition and some of the applications pre-installed.
Debian 10.7 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Debian 10.7.
Debian 10.7
Today we are looking at Debian 10.7 with the XFCE desktop environment. It comes with Linux Kernel 4.19, XFCE 4.12, and uses about 400MB of ram when idling. I have big respect for Debian, as it is the big daddy of Linux Distros. Enjoy!
An awesome USB-C Dock: The "Docking Deck" by Pine64 - YouTube
When I saw that Pine64 decided to come out with a docking station, I couldn't help myself! The Docking Deck arrived at the studio this week and I decided to check it out on a few laptops.
Awesome Linux Tools: The "micro" text editor - YouTube
"micro" is an awesome text editor that I've discovered recently, and I wanted to create a video and show you guys. It's a small, lightweight and feature-packed text editor that's easy to use and install. I give it an overview in this video.
Why isn’t the Linux Desktop more popular? - YouTube
Animations, Blurring and Rounded Corners For Your Window Manager - YouTube
One of the things that people love about some of the big desktop environments are the cool window animations, the blurring effects and the option to have rounded corners. But just because you use a standalone window manager does not mean you cannot have these cool effects.
I Really Can't Stand Mechanical Keyboards - YouTube
I've used plenty of mechanical keyboards but I've never found a switch type that I really like, they always feel like a downgrade from my personal choice of scissor switches. Is it because I've used a laptop for so long, probably, but you know I like what I like.
