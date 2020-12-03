Games: Skater XL , Proton, Wolfenstein, Stadia and Godot Engine
-
Skater XL on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play - YouTube
Skater XL running through Steam Play on Linux.
-
Proton 5.13-3 Released For Powering Steam Play With DXVK 1.7.3 + Fixes - Phoronix
Proton 5.13-3 is out today as the latest version of this Wine downstream that powers Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games rather well on Linux.
Most notable with the Proton update is pulling in DXVK 1.7.3 that released last week with many different game fixes and other improvements.
-
Wolfenstein - Blade of Agony Chapter 3 gets a teaser, overhauled Chapter 1 & 2 coming | GamingOnLinux
The very popular story-driven FPS powered by GZDoom, Wolfenstein - Blade of Agony, will be getting a third chapter in early 2021. Not only that, the first two chapters will be getting a complete overhaul too that will bring them up to scratch with the next part.
-
Google's game streaming service Stadia arrives in more countries | GamingOnLinux
Ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 release, Google has expanded the list of supported countries for their game streaming service called Stadia.
In the blog post update from Samuel Peterson who is the "Head of EMEA Business Development" at Stadia, they confirmed these newly supported countries: Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland. If you already have a Google and/or Gmail account - you're good to go. It may take up to 24 hours for it to all roll out fully though.
-
Godot Engine - Announcing the new showcase for projects made with Godot
We are proud to announce the official Godot showcase is making a return after 3 years of absence! The new showcase focuses on high-quality, published projects but also features a few projects that had successful crowdfunding campaigns.
We're thrilled to be able to finally showcase the most amazing projects from the Godot community on our website. Thanks to all the developers involved for letting us use their work to promote the engine.
Despite being a by-product of Godot's development, application design has become a notable target for developers. Due to this, this showcase features not only games, but also features several applications made with Godot.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 383 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Skater XL , Proton, Wolfenstein, Stadia and Godot Engine
The Latest Microsoft Surveillance Scandal
New GNU/Linux Screencasts and Videos
GNU/Linux Shows: This Week in Linux, Open Source Security, and Late Night Linux
Recent comments
43 min 3 sec ago
43 min 48 sec ago
6 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago