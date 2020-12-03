Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

First beta of Krita 4.4.2

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 04:10:05 AM Filed under
KDE

The Krita team is releasing the first beta of Krita 4.4.2. With over 300 changes, this is mainly a bugfix release, though some key new features, too!

Note: this release also includes a possible for an issue where sometimes modifier shortcut keys stopped working. This fix has not yet been confirmed by the reporters, so please help us by testing this release thoroughly!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Switching to PipeWire

I just realized that, once again, I’ve spent half of a year without publishing. Oh no! To me, the frequency of blogging is an indicator of the work/life balance – if I have time to blog, that’s good and healthy. The past months have indeed been intense, and in addition to that, I’ve been burning my writing energy with the Mutter & Shell blog ยน. Anyway. A couple of months ago, I wanted to have another look at PipeWire, and how it was progressing. My primary contact with PipeWire comes from screensharing code, such as Mutter and obs-xdg-portal. At this point, nothing except a couple of isolated tests with PipeWire’s JACK replacement libraries were made. Nothing serious. Nonetheless, I’ve been cheering from the sideways that the day I could routinely use JACK through PipeWire would come. Read more

Games: Skater XL , Proton, Wolfenstein, Stadia and Godot Engine

  • Skater XL on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play - YouTube

    Skater XL running through Steam Play on Linux.

  • Proton 5.13-3 Released For Powering Steam Play With DXVK 1.7.3 + Fixes - Phoronix

    Proton 5.13-3 is out today as the latest version of this Wine downstream that powers Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games rather well on Linux. Most notable with the Proton update is pulling in DXVK 1.7.3 that released last week with many different game fixes and other improvements.

  • Wolfenstein - Blade of Agony Chapter 3 gets a teaser, overhauled Chapter 1 & 2 coming | GamingOnLinux

    The very popular story-driven FPS powered by GZDoom, Wolfenstein - Blade of Agony, will be getting a third chapter in early 2021. Not only that, the first two chapters will be getting a complete overhaul too that will bring them up to scratch with the next part.

  • Google's game streaming service Stadia arrives in more countries | GamingOnLinux

    Ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 release, Google has expanded the list of supported countries for their game streaming service called Stadia. In the blog post update from Samuel Peterson who is the "Head of EMEA Business Development" at Stadia, they confirmed these newly supported countries: Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland. If you already have a Google and/or Gmail account - you're good to go. It may take up to 24 hours for it to all roll out fully though.

  • Godot Engine - Announcing the new showcase for projects made with Godot

    We are proud to announce the official Godot showcase is making a return after 3 years of absence! The new showcase focuses on high-quality, published projects but also features a few projects that had successful crowdfunding campaigns. We're thrilled to be able to finally showcase the most amazing projects from the Godot community on our website. Thanks to all the developers involved for letting us use their work to promote the engine. Despite being a by-product of Godot's development, application design has become a notable target for developers. Due to this, this showcase features not only games, but also features several applications made with Godot.

The Latest Microsoft Surveillance Scandal

New GNU/Linux Screencasts and Videos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6