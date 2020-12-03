The Krita team is releasing the first beta of Krita 4.4.2. With over 300 changes, this is mainly a bugfix release, though some key new features, too!
Note: this release also includes a possible for an issue where sometimes modifier shortcut keys stopped working. This fix has not yet been confirmed by the reporters, so please help us by testing this release thoroughly!
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Switching to PipeWire
I just realized that, once again, I’ve spent half of a year without publishing. Oh no! To me, the frequency of blogging is an indicator of the work/life balance – if I have time to blog, that’s good and healthy. The past months have indeed been intense, and in addition to that, I’ve been burning my writing energy with the Mutter & Shell blog ยน.
Anyway.
A couple of months ago, I wanted to have another look at PipeWire, and how it was progressing. My primary contact with PipeWire comes from screensharing code, such as Mutter and obs-xdg-portal. At this point, nothing except a couple of isolated tests with PipeWire’s JACK replacement libraries were made. Nothing serious. Nonetheless, I’ve been cheering from the sideways that the day I could routinely use JACK through PipeWire would come.
Games: Skater XL , Proton, Wolfenstein, Stadia and Godot Engine
Proton 5.13-3 is out today as the latest version of this Wine downstream that powers Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games rather well on Linux.
Most notable with the Proton update is pulling in DXVK 1.7.3 that released last week with many different game fixes and other improvements.
The very popular story-driven FPS powered by GZDoom, Wolfenstein - Blade of Agony, will be getting a third chapter in early 2021. Not only that, the first two chapters will be getting a complete overhaul too that will bring them up to scratch with the next part.
Ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 release, Google has expanded the list of supported countries for their game streaming service called Stadia.
In the blog post update from Samuel Peterson who is the "Head of EMEA Business Development" at Stadia, they confirmed these newly supported countries: Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland. If you already have a Google and/or Gmail account - you're good to go. It may take up to 24 hours for it to all roll out fully though.
We are proud to announce the official Godot showcase is making a return after 3 years of absence! The new showcase focuses on high-quality, published projects but also features a few projects that had successful crowdfunding campaigns.
We're thrilled to be able to finally showcase the most amazing projects from the Godot community on our website. Thanks to all the developers involved for letting us use their work to promote the engine.
Despite being a by-product of Godot's development, application design has become a notable target for developers. Due to this, this showcase features not only games, but also features several applications made with Godot.
Today we are looking at Debian 10.7 with the XFCE desktop environment. It comes with Linux Kernel 4.19, XFCE 4.12, and uses about 400MB of ram when idling. I have big respect for Debian, as it is the big daddy of Linux Distros. Enjoy!
"micro" is an awesome text editor that I've discovered recently, and I wanted to create a video and show you guys. It's a small, lightweight and feature-packed text editor that's easy to use and install. I give it an overview in this video.
One of the things that people love about some of the big desktop environments are the cool window animations, the blurring effects and the option to have rounded corners. But just because you use a standalone window manager does not mean you cannot have these cool effects.
I've used plenty of mechanical keyboards but I've never found a switch type that I really like, they always feel like a downgrade from my personal choice of scissor switches. Is it because I've used a laptop for so long, probably, but you know I like what I like.
Windows vs. Mac vs. Linux: What's the Best OS for Gaming?
Linux boasts different operating systems, all based on the Linux kernel. We don't recommend it for beginners, due to its complexity and lack of compatibility software. But if you’re a tech enthusiast, you’ll enjoy Linux’s powerful features and flexibility.
With regard to gaming, Linux lacks quality due to how niche it still is. The distro you choose makes a different too, with SteamOS obviously handling games better than distros not optimized for gaming.
There’s been a ton of improvements though and you can still enjoy your gaming sessions with Linux. Let’s take a closer look at its pros and cons.
Game Selection
Linux has come a long way in terms of gaming compatibility. Steam boasts more than 4,000 Linux-compatible games at the moment. Prior to wider Steam support, Linux users had to rely on Wine for their gaming sessions. This software allows you to run a Windows program in Linux. Otherwise, you’d have to wait for the launch of Linux games, which arrived infrequently.
Proton was also launched as a compatibility layer for Microsoft Windows games. This software is bundled with Steam and allows you to run almost any Steam games in Linux. Aside from Steam, you have other alternatives.
Today, Plasma5 replaces KDE4 in Slackware
Finally. It’s the major step towards a first Beta release of Slackware 15.0!
Pat used this past weekend to merge the ‘vtown’ packages in the Slackware-current testing area into the core distro. The result is a ChangeLog.txt entry that is 680 lines long… lots of package removals due to KDE4 having been replaced with Plasma5.
