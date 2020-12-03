Linux boasts different operating systems, all based on the Linux kernel. We don't recommend it for beginners, due to its complexity and lack of compatibility software. But if you’re a tech enthusiast, you’ll enjoy Linux’s powerful features and flexibility. With regard to gaming, Linux lacks quality due to how niche it still is. The distro you choose makes a different too, with SteamOS obviously handling games better than distros not optimized for gaming. There’s been a ton of improvements though and you can still enjoy your gaming sessions with Linux. Let’s take a closer look at its pros and cons. Game Selection Linux has come a long way in terms of gaming compatibility. Steam boasts more than 4,000 Linux-compatible games at the moment. Prior to wider Steam support, Linux users had to rely on Wine for their gaming sessions. This software allows you to run a Windows program in Linux. Otherwise, you’d have to wait for the launch of Linux games, which arrived infrequently. Proton was also launched as a compatibility layer for Microsoft Windows games. This software is bundled with Steam and allows you to run almost any Steam games in Linux. Aside from Steam, you have other alternatives.