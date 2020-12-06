Windows vs. Mac vs. Linux: What's the Best OS for Gaming?
Windows vs. Mac vs. Linux: What's the Best OS for Gaming?
Linux boasts different operating systems, all based on the Linux kernel. We don't recommend it for beginners, due to its complexity and lack of compatibility software. But if you’re a tech enthusiast, you’ll enjoy Linux’s powerful features and flexibility.
With regard to gaming, Linux lacks quality due to how niche it still is. The distro you choose makes a different too, with SteamOS obviously handling games better than distros not optimized for gaming.
There’s been a ton of improvements though and you can still enjoy your gaming sessions with Linux. Let’s take a closer look at its pros and cons.
Game Selection
Linux has come a long way in terms of gaming compatibility. Steam boasts more than 4,000 Linux-compatible games at the moment. Prior to wider Steam support, Linux users had to rely on Wine for their gaming sessions. This software allows you to run a Windows program in Linux. Otherwise, you’d have to wait for the launch of Linux games, which arrived infrequently.
Proton was also launched as a compatibility layer for Microsoft Windows games. This software is bundled with Steam and allows you to run almost any Steam games in Linux. Aside from Steam, you have other alternatives.
