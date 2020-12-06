today's howtos
-
Hako: Stupidly simple DIY web archiving tool
I can't code to save my life, but that doesn't stop me from trying. My latest creation is a case in point. Since stuff tends to disappear unceremoniously from the Web, I usually save local copies of interesting articles. Up until recently, I used the SingleFile Firefox add-on for that, but the process involved too many manual steps for my liking. After several failed attempts to make Archivebox work, I decided to roll out my own tool based on monolith. It's a simple command-line utility that saves complete web pages as single HTML files. It took me a few hours to cobble together a crude but usable tool that I named Hako (it means box in Japanese, and it sounds a bit like hacky, which I find somewhat appropriate).
Here's how Hako works. To archive the currently opened web page, select the title and click on the Hako bookmarklet. This sends the URL and the title of the page to the Hako PHP page that passes the received values to monolith. The latter then saves the page using the title as its file name. The very same page also shows a list of all archived pages. So it also acts as a no-frills read-it-later tool. That's all there is to it, really.
-
Find Jenkins Home and change the JENKINS_HOME directory location - Coffee Talk: Java, News, Stories and Opinions
When Jenkins runs, it stuffs all of its logs, cloned repos, plugin configurations and build artifacts into the Jenkins Home folder. Basically, every ounce of configuration that exists for your Jenkins installation is contained in the Jenkins Home directory. The Jenkins Home folder represents the heart and soul of your CI/CD instance.
-
How To Install Steam on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Steam on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Steam is a digital distribution platform for video games. As Amazon Kindle is a digital distribution platform for e-Books, iTunes for music, similarly Steam is for games. It provides you the option to buy and install games, plays multiplayer, and stays in touch with other games via social networking on its platform. The games are protected with DRM. Recently, over 4500 games are available through Steam, and 125 million active users are registered with the Steam platform.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Steam on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
How to install OSU! lazer on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install OSU! lazer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to deploy a Jupyter Notebook for interactive Python development
A Jupyter Notebook serves as an interactive computing environment for developers to author notebook documents which contain live Python 3 code, interactive widgets, plots, narrative text, equations, images, video, and much more. Think of this as a digital scrapbook for your development project, one that also allows you to run your Python 3 code from within a web browser.
-
Install and Configure StrongSwan VPN on Ubuntu 20.04
A virtual private network is used to create a private network from a public internet connection to protect your identity. VPN uses an encrypted tunnel to send and receive the data securely.
strongSwan is one of the most famous VPN software that supports different operating systems including, Linux, OS X, FreeBSD, Windows, Android, and iOS. It uses IKEv1 and IKEv2 protocol for secure connection establishment. You can extend its functionality with built-in plugins.
-
How to Install CDH and Configure Service Placements on CentOS/RHEL 7 - Part 4
In this article, you will learn how to install and configure CDH (Cloudera Distribution Hadoop) in RHEL/CentOS 7.
-
How to Check PHP Version (Apache/Nginx/CLI) – TecAdmin
PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) is an popular programming language generally used for the web development. It was originally developed by the Danish-Canadian programmer Rasmus Lerdorf in year 1994. It can be used either via the command line or used with the popular web servers like Apache or Nginx. Apache has PHP module to directly run php files but Nginx required PHP-FPM package to work with PHP files.
This tutorial will help you to check PHP version installed on your system. Also what is the active version of PHP on command line as well as the check PHP version used by Apache or Nginx. As we can install multiple php versions on single system, it can be the there are different version’s active on CLI and Web servers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 538 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Windows vs. Mac vs. Linux: What's the Best OS for Gaming?
Today, Plasma5 replaces KDE4 in Slackware
Finally. It’s the major step towards a first Beta release of Slackware 15.0! Pat used this past weekend to merge the ‘vtown’ packages in the Slackware-current testing area into the core distro. The result is a ChangeLog.txt entry that is 680 lines long… lots of package removals due to KDE4 having been replaced with Plasma5.
First beta of Krita 4.4.2
The Krita team is releasing the first beta of Krita 4.4.2. With over 300 changes, this is mainly a bugfix release, though some key new features, too! Note: this release also includes a possible for an issue where sometimes modifier shortcut keys stopped working. This fix has not yet been confirmed by the reporters, so please help us by testing this release thoroughly!
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Switching to PipeWire
I just realized that, once again, I’ve spent half of a year without publishing. Oh no! To me, the frequency of blogging is an indicator of the work/life balance – if I have time to blog, that’s good and healthy. The past months have indeed been intense, and in addition to that, I’ve been burning my writing energy with the Mutter & Shell blog ยน. Anyway. A couple of months ago, I wanted to have another look at PipeWire, and how it was progressing. My primary contact with PipeWire comes from screensharing code, such as Mutter and obs-xdg-portal. At this point, nothing except a couple of isolated tests with PipeWire’s JACK replacement libraries were made. Nothing serious. Nonetheless, I’ve been cheering from the sideways that the day I could routinely use JACK through PipeWire would come.
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 30 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
11 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago