Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Qt 6.0 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 03:58:54 PM Filed under
Development

Qt 5 has been a fantastic success over the years, and we have seen an enormous growth of our user base and Qt usage over eight years since we released Qt 5.0. But the world has undergone significant changes since 2012. Qt usage in embedded systems has skyrocketed, C++ has evolved, and new 3D graphics APIs have emerged. These are examples of factors that have directly affected Qt.

As a cross-platform framework, Qt needs to adjust to those changing requirements. We have managed to adapt very well to many of those requirements during the lifetime of Qt 5. However, maintaining full source and binary compatibility within the Qt 5 series made certain things impossible to fix within its lifetime. With Qt 6, we now have the opportunity to make changes and build Qt to be better suited for the years to come.

Thus, the mission of Qt 6 is to enable Qt to be the productivity platform for the future. Qt 6.0, as a major release of Qt, gave us a higher degree of freedom to implement new features, functionality, and better support today and tomorrow's requirements. Qt 6.0 is a continuation of the Qt 5 series, and we have focused on making migration non-disruptive for users. I published a Qt 6 vision blog post capturing those ideas around 18 months ago.

Read more

»

Qt 6.0 Officially Released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 04:46:11 PM.
  • Qt 6.0 Officially Released

    The Qt Company has officially released Qt 6.0 as the latest major release to this open-source, cross-platform toolkit.

    The Qt 6.0 toolkit brings many Quick 3D improvements and other graphics stack changes including more work around Vulkan and other modern graphics APIs, a package manager for extra libraries, next-generation QML support, C++17 support requirements, tooling improvements, host/platform updates, and much more.

    Not all of the modules of Qt5 have been ported yet to Qt6 so some features may remain missing until Qt 6.1, 6.2, or later. Among those yet to be ported modules are Qt Multimedia, Qt Bluetooth, and Qt Virtual Keyboard. The Qt Company is transparent in acknowledging that Qt 6.0 isn't as feature complete as the current Qt 5.15 toolkit.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Endless OS 3.9.1 Arrives With Updated Hardware Support And More

After a month of development, Andre Magalhaes has announced the release of a new stable version 3.9.1 of Linux-based Endless OS. Let’s see what Endless OS 3.9.1 has to offer: Starting with the issues reported in the previous version 3.9.0 release, which the latest version 3.9.1 has now resolved. For instance, it has added a few changes to the Linux kernel to fix keyboard support on some Asus laptops and fixes for calendar/notifications menu, which failed to show when its size was too big for the screen. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (minidlna, openssl, and trafficserver), Mageia (oniguruma, php-pear, python, python3, and x11vnc), openSUSE (minidlna), Oracle (kernel and net-snmp), Red Hat (kernel, mariadb-galera, microcode_ctl, and net-snmp), Slackware (seamonkey), SUSE (thunderbird and xen), and Ubuntu (xorg-server).

  • Ransomware attacks pose 2021 challenges for Congress [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Targets in recent months have included hospital systems in Vermont and New York, and school districts in Miami Dade County, Fla., and Baltimore County, Md. In all cases, operations were significantly affected, slowing critical services.

    Key leaders on Capitol Hill say they are aiming to take action to address these concerns next year.

  • Zero-click 'wormable' RCE flaw uncovered in Microsoft Teams

Android Leftovers

Samsung Galaxy S21 is dropping support for some older Tizen wearables

According to a German Samsung news site, Galaxy Club, Samsung will be dropping support for its oldest wearables on the Galaxy S21 and other 2020 smartphones. The news site saved a notification from a Samsung members app notifying users that support for the Gear 1, Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo, Gear S and Gear Fit — will cease on the company’s 2021 smartphone line-up, Including the Samsung S21. The same message has been seen on Samsung's German support site. “The existing service quality of older Samsung Gear wearables cannot be guaranteed and ensured by app updates alone,” the text, translated by Edge, reads." "You will be notified of this change after the galaxy wearable (Samsung Gear) app is updated to the latest version by sending an in-app notice,” it continues. “However, Samsung Gear wearables already used with Samsung smartphones (release year 2020 or earlier) can still be used.” Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6