Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 03:58:54 PM

Qt 5 has been a fantastic success over the years, and we have seen an enormous growth of our user base and Qt usage over eight years since we released Qt 5.0. But the world has undergone significant changes since 2012. Qt usage in embedded systems has skyrocketed, C++ has evolved, and new 3D graphics APIs have emerged. These are examples of factors that have directly affected Qt.

As a cross-platform framework, Qt needs to adjust to those changing requirements. We have managed to adapt very well to many of those requirements during the lifetime of Qt 5. However, maintaining full source and binary compatibility within the Qt 5 series made certain things impossible to fix within its lifetime. With Qt 6, we now have the opportunity to make changes and build Qt to be better suited for the years to come.

Thus, the mission of Qt 6 is to enable Qt to be the productivity platform for the future. Qt 6.0, as a major release of Qt, gave us a higher degree of freedom to implement new features, functionality, and better support today and tomorrow's requirements. Qt 6.0 is a continuation of the Qt 5 series, and we have focused on making migration non-disruptive for users. I published a Qt 6 vision blog post capturing those ideas around 18 months ago.