Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 04:34:35 PM

HP has announced a new software bundle tailored for data analysts and scientists for some of its workstations and notebooks that run Ubuntu Linux 20.04.

The Z by HP Data Science Software preload is a collection of popular data science tools that’ll be rolled out on select HP ZBook Studio G7 Mobile Workstations and HP ZBook Create G7 Notebook PCs.

These machines are designed for data scientists and have the necessary computing resources that are required to power the new software preload for machine learning, deep learning, and data science workloads.