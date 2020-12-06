Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

CentOS Project shifts focus to CentOS Stream

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 04:42:55 PM Filed under
Red Hat

The future of the CentOS Project is CentOS Stream, and over the next year we’ll be shifting focus from CentOS Linux, the rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), to CentOS Stream, which tracks just ahead of a current RHEL release. CentOS Linux 8, as a rebuild of RHEL 8, will end at the end of 2021. CentOS Stream continues after that date, serving as the upstream (development) branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Meanwhile, we understand many of you are deeply invested in CentOS Linux 7, and we’ll continue to produce that version through the remainder of the RHEL 7 life cycle.

CentOS Stream will also be the centerpiece of a major shift in collaboration among the CentOS Special Interest Groups (SIGs). This ensures SIGs are developing and testing against what becomes the next version of RHEL. This also provides SIGs a clear single goal, rather than having to build and test for two releases. It gives the CentOS contributor community a great deal of influence in the future of RHEL. And it removes confusion around what “CentOS” means in the Linux distribution ecosystem.

Read more

Also: CentOS is dead, long live CentOS Stream

»

CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 04:48:07 PM.
  • CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream

    Well here is a surprise for those that have long used CentOS as the community-supported rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux... CentOS 8 will end in 2021 and moving forward CentOS 7 will remain supported until the end of its lifecycle but CentOS Stream will be the focus as the future upstream of RHEL.

    For those relying on CentOS 8 to enjoy the reliability and features of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 but without the licensing costs, etc, that will end in 2021. At the end of 2021, CentOS 8 will no longer be maintained but CentOS 7 will stick around in a supported maintenance state until 2024.

CentOS Linux 8 will end in 2021...

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 05:09:57 PM.
  • CentOS Linux 8 will end in 2021 and shifts focus to CentOS Stream - nixCraft

    CentOS is an acronym for Community Enterprise Operating System, and it is a 100% rebuild of RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). While RHEL costs money, CentOS offered as a free community-supported enterprise Linux distro. Developers and companies who are good at Linux and don't want to pay RHEL support fees always selected CentOS to save money and get enterprise-class software. However, the free ride is over. Red Hat announced that CentOS Linux 8, as a rebuild of RHEL 8, will end at 2021. CentOS Stream continues after that date, serving as the upstream (development) branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Endless OS 3.9.1 Arrives With Updated Hardware Support And More

After a month of development, Andre Magalhaes has announced the release of a new stable version 3.9.1 of Linux-based Endless OS. Let’s see what Endless OS 3.9.1 has to offer: Starting with the issues reported in the previous version 3.9.0 release, which the latest version 3.9.1 has now resolved. For instance, it has added a few changes to the Linux kernel to fix keyboard support on some Asus laptops and fixes for calendar/notifications menu, which failed to show when its size was too big for the screen. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (minidlna, openssl, and trafficserver), Mageia (oniguruma, php-pear, python, python3, and x11vnc), openSUSE (minidlna), Oracle (kernel and net-snmp), Red Hat (kernel, mariadb-galera, microcode_ctl, and net-snmp), Slackware (seamonkey), SUSE (thunderbird and xen), and Ubuntu (xorg-server).

  • Ransomware attacks pose 2021 challenges for Congress [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Targets in recent months have included hospital systems in Vermont and New York, and school districts in Miami Dade County, Fla., and Baltimore County, Md. In all cases, operations were significantly affected, slowing critical services.

    Key leaders on Capitol Hill say they are aiming to take action to address these concerns next year.

  • Zero-click 'wormable' RCE flaw uncovered in Microsoft Teams

Android Leftovers

Samsung Galaxy S21 is dropping support for some older Tizen wearables

According to a German Samsung news site, Galaxy Club, Samsung will be dropping support for its oldest wearables on the Galaxy S21 and other 2020 smartphones. The news site saved a notification from a Samsung members app notifying users that support for the Gear 1, Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo, Gear S and Gear Fit — will cease on the company’s 2021 smartphone line-up, Including the Samsung S21. The same message has been seen on Samsung's German support site. “The existing service quality of older Samsung Gear wearables cannot be guaranteed and ensured by app updates alone,” the text, translated by Edge, reads." "You will be notified of this change after the galaxy wearable (Samsung Gear) app is updated to the latest version by sending an in-app notice,” it continues. “However, Samsung Gear wearables already used with Samsung smartphones (release year 2020 or earlier) can still be used.” Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6