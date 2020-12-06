Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 04:53:02 PM

Arch Linux is a lightweight and highly customized Linux distribution meant for Advance users, where on the one hand, beginners, those who want an easy-to-use Linux OS, generally, opt for Linux Mint or Ubuntu.

It is because people thought it is tough to operate Arch because of the command line, and yes that is true. But there are some good Arch-based Linux Distros available with a graphical user to interface out of the box such as Manjaro.

Even the users don’t need to create partitions and other settings via command line that can also be done using a GUI based installation wizard. The story doesn’t end here like Ubuntu, the graphical package manager to install various software from the official repo, AUR, SNAP, and Flatpack are also there, especially when I talk about Manjaro.