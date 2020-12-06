Language Selection

9 Best Arch Based Distros with GUI for 2021

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 04:53:02 PM
Linux

Arch Linux is a lightweight and highly customized Linux distribution meant for Advance users, where on the one hand, beginners, those who want an easy-to-use Linux OS, generally, opt for Linux Mint or Ubuntu.

It is because people thought it is tough to operate Arch because of the command line, and yes that is true. But there are some good Arch-based Linux Distros available with a graphical user to interface out of the box such as Manjaro.

Even the users don’t need to create partitions and other settings via command line that can also be done using a GUI based installation wizard. The story doesn’t end here like Ubuntu, the graphical package manager to install various software from the official repo, AUR, SNAP, and Flatpack are also there, especially when I talk about Manjaro.

Endless OS 3.9.1 Arrives With Updated Hardware Support And More

After a month of development, Andre Magalhaes has announced the release of a new stable version 3.9.1 of Linux-based Endless OS. Let’s see what Endless OS 3.9.1 has to offer: Starting with the issues reported in the previous version 3.9.0 release, which the latest version 3.9.1 has now resolved. For instance, it has added a few changes to the Linux kernel to fix keyboard support on some Asus laptops and fixes for calendar/notifications menu, which failed to show when its size was too big for the screen. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (minidlna, openssl, and trafficserver), Mageia (oniguruma, php-pear, python, python3, and x11vnc), openSUSE (minidlna), Oracle (kernel and net-snmp), Red Hat (kernel, mariadb-galera, microcode_ctl, and net-snmp), Slackware (seamonkey), SUSE (thunderbird and xen), and Ubuntu (xorg-server).

  • Ransomware attacks pose 2021 challenges for Congress [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Targets in recent months have included hospital systems in Vermont and New York, and school districts in Miami Dade County, Fla., and Baltimore County, Md. In all cases, operations were significantly affected, slowing critical services.

    Key leaders on Capitol Hill say they are aiming to take action to address these concerns next year.

  • Zero-click 'wormable' RCE flaw uncovered in Microsoft Teams

Android Leftovers

Samsung Galaxy S21 is dropping support for some older Tizen wearables

According to a German Samsung news site, Galaxy Club, Samsung will be dropping support for its oldest wearables on the Galaxy S21 and other 2020 smartphones. The news site saved a notification from a Samsung members app notifying users that support for the Gear 1, Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo, Gear S and Gear Fit — will cease on the company’s 2021 smartphone line-up, Including the Samsung S21. The same message has been seen on Samsung's German support site. “The existing service quality of older Samsung Gear wearables cannot be guaranteed and ensured by app updates alone,” the text, translated by Edge, reads." "You will be notified of this change after the galaxy wearable (Samsung Gear) app is updated to the latest version by sending an in-app notice,” it continues. “However, Samsung Gear wearables already used with Samsung smartphones (release year 2020 or earlier) can still be used.” Read more

