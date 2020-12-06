Pulling in some much requested features by users, the upcoming free December update for Civilization VI sounds like it's going to be quite nice. This might not be as big as some of the previous updates but still some very useful additions coming. One major addition is the City State Picker, allowing you to go that little bit further with your game customization by letting you hand pick what City States you want to be in your game. You can switch between the default random, or sort your own custom list. There's also going to be the usual assorted balancing changes, with Firaxis mentioning a "significant" balancing pass on social policies and the tech and civic boosts. In addition they've done a few AI tweaks like them not making so many demands if you're clearly stronger than them or if they're doing badly in a war, plus there's finally a Stop Asking button if a particular civ is pestering you.