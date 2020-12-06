Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 05:17:16 PM

After a month of development, Andre Magalhaes has announced the release of a new stable version 3.9.1 of Linux-based Endless OS. Let’s see what Endless OS 3.9.1 has to offer:

Starting with the issues reported in the previous version 3.9.0 release, which the latest version 3.9.1 has now resolved. For instance, it has added a few changes to the Linux kernel to fix keyboard support on some Asus laptops and fixes for calendar/notifications menu, which failed to show when its size was too big for the screen.