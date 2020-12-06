Games: OBS Studio, Steam Play Proton, Parkitect, Crumble, Firaxis, Tallowmere
YouTube Becomes Premier Sponsor of the OBS Project
We're excited to announce that YouTube has become a premier sponsor of the OBS Project! Since the earliest days of the program, a large number of our users have used OBS to create video content specifically for YouTube, whether live-streamed or recorded for post-production. We're incredibly humbled to have YouTube, the largest content creation platform on the internet, as one of our sponsors.
OBS Studio has managed to pull in YouTube as a new sponsor | GamingOnLinux
Seems that Blender and Godot Engine aren't the only open source projects pulling in wide support, as OBS Studio has announced a new funding partner.
Announced yesterday, December 7, the blog post mentions that YouTube are now their newest Premier Sponsor which is the highest possible level to support OBS Studio. So they now join Twitch and Facebook by giving at least $50,000 in funding over a year. It's not clear how much because the level below Premier at Diamond as the $50K minimum on it so it seems they're doing quite well.
Steam Play Proton 5.13-3 rolls out restoring controller hotplugging
Valve and CodeWeavers have rolled out another smaller update to the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer.
Continuing to clean up the issues left from the big 5.13 release that now uses the newer container runtime, Proton 5.13-3 brings with it (hopefully) fixed controller hotplugging. Something I am sure many users will appreciate as that can be a nuisance when it doesn't work needing you to restart games.
You can now build a theme park online with others in Parkitect | GamingOnLinux
After being out for two years, Texel Raptor have now added online multiplayer to the theme park builder Parkitect. Not exactly a small feature for such a game, and it's a free update for everyone too.
You can team up with 7 people so there's a max of 8 players total, all working on the same park where you get to see exactly what everyone is doing. This is true for sandbox park and campaign scenarios too, and most mods should be compatible with multiplayer too. DLCs are supported too but people will need to own the DLC to play with you.
The Long Dark has a big new Survival Mode update out now with a new region | GamingOnLinux
The Long Dark is probably one of the most beautiful survival games, and quite brutal too. Ready to get cold again? A big new update to the Survival Mode is out now.
Gameplay in The Long Dark is split between playing through the episodic story (with Episode 4 due in 2021) and the open-world Survival Mode where you do whatever the heck you want. This latest free expansion named Hesitant Prospect adds in the Ash Canyon region where you "might find an abandoned mine that hides treasures worth more than gold to any survivor" but to get there you have to cross some worn out looking rope-bridges — eek!
Crumble might be the best 3D platformer I've played in ages with swinging physics fun | GamingOnLinux
Crumble from BRUTE FORCE is a fast-paced 3D physics platformer, one that released with Linux support on December 4 and it's pretty awesome.
Firaxis reveal the upcoming Civilization VI free December update | GamingOnLinux
Pulling in some much requested features by users, the upcoming free December update for Civilization VI sounds like it's going to be quite nice. This might not be as big as some of the previous updates but still some very useful additions coming.
One major addition is the City State Picker, allowing you to go that little bit further with your game customization by letting you hand pick what City States you want to be in your game. You can switch between the default random, or sort your own custom list.
There's also going to be the usual assorted balancing changes, with Firaxis mentioning a "significant" balancing pass on social policies and the tech and civic boosts. In addition they've done a few AI tweaks like them not making so many demands if you're clearly stronger than them or if they're doing badly in a war, plus there's finally a Stop Asking button if a particular civ is pestering you.
A new Steam Client update has rolled out with PS5 Controller support and Linux fixes | GamingOnLinux
Valve have pushed out the latest updates for the Steam Client to everyone, and this update is a little on the exciting side with new hardware.
When it comes to new controllers being released, Valve seem to act pretty quickly on getting it all hooked up with Steam Input. As of this Steam Client release, you should find that the Sony DualSense (PlayStation 5 controller) should now work including trackpad, gyro, lightbar, and rumble functionality with any games that support Steam Input. Valve also added in a directional swipe mode for trackpads and gyro, better support for games that use raw input and some bug fixes.
Rogue-lite dungeon crawler Tallowmere 2 is over the top and ridiculously fun | GamingOnLinux
Tallowmere 2 could easily be a contender for my own personal Early Access GOTY as developer Chris McFarland has managed to craft an absolutely brilliant game here. Note: personal purchase.
You've played action platformers before, you've done plenty of dungeon crawling and seen many rougelikes and rogue-lites but Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens is a whole new breed of nuts that also adds in some bullet hell blended with melee combat and magic. You are a cat, sort-of anyway and you're tasked with a ritual of finding Lady Tallowmere's kittens spread throughout the world. The whole setup is just completely crazy but it works so well thanks to the the loot, the action and all the fancy effects that happen.
Endless OS 3.9.1 Arrives With Updated Hardware Support And More
After a month of development, Andre Magalhaes has announced the release of a new stable version 3.9.1 of Linux-based Endless OS. Let’s see what Endless OS 3.9.1 has to offer: Starting with the issues reported in the previous version 3.9.0 release, which the latest version 3.9.1 has now resolved. For instance, it has added a few changes to the Linux kernel to fix keyboard support on some Asus laptops and fixes for calendar/notifications menu, which failed to show when its size was too big for the screen.
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy S21 is dropping support for some older Tizen wearables
According to a German Samsung news site, Galaxy Club, Samsung will be dropping support for its oldest wearables on the Galaxy S21 and other 2020 smartphones. The news site saved a notification from a Samsung members app notifying users that support for the Gear 1, Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo, Gear S and Gear Fit — will cease on the company’s 2021 smartphone line-up, Including the Samsung S21. The same message has been seen on Samsung's German support site. “The existing service quality of older Samsung Gear wearables cannot be guaranteed and ensured by app updates alone,” the text, translated by Edge, reads." "You will be notified of this change after the galaxy wearable (Samsung Gear) app is updated to the latest version by sending an in-app notice,” it continues. “However, Samsung Gear wearables already used with Samsung smartphones (release year 2020 or earlier) can still be used.”
