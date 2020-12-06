today's howtos
-
-
Endless OS 3.9.1 Arrives With Updated Hardware Support And More
After a month of development, Andre Magalhaes has announced the release of a new stable version 3.9.1 of Linux-based Endless OS. Let’s see what Endless OS 3.9.1 has to offer: Starting with the issues reported in the previous version 3.9.0 release, which the latest version 3.9.1 has now resolved. For instance, it has added a few changes to the Linux kernel to fix keyboard support on some Asus laptops and fixes for calendar/notifications menu, which failed to show when its size was too big for the screen.
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy S21 is dropping support for some older Tizen wearables
According to a German Samsung news site, Galaxy Club, Samsung will be dropping support for its oldest wearables on the Galaxy S21 and other 2020 smartphones. The news site saved a notification from a Samsung members app notifying users that support for the Gear 1, Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo, Gear S and Gear Fit — will cease on the company’s 2021 smartphone line-up, Including the Samsung S21. The same message has been seen on Samsung's German support site. “The existing service quality of older Samsung Gear wearables cannot be guaranteed and ensured by app updates alone,” the text, translated by Edge, reads." "You will be notified of this change after the galaxy wearable (Samsung Gear) app is updated to the latest version by sending an in-app notice,” it continues. “However, Samsung Gear wearables already used with Samsung smartphones (release year 2020 or earlier) can still be used.”
