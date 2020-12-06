Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mozilla: Fenix Security and State of Mozilla 2019-2020 Report

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 07:02:22 PM Filed under
Moz/FF
  • Guest Blog Post: Good First Steps to Find Security Bugs in Fenix (Part 1) – Attack & Defense

    Fenix is a newly designed Firefox for Android that officially launched in August 2020. In Fenix, many components required to run as an Android app have been rebuilt from scratch, and various new features are being implemented as well. While they are re-implementing features, security bugs fixed in the past may be introduced again. If you care about the open web and you want to participate in the Client Bug Bounty Program of Mozilla, Fenix is a good target to start with.

    Let’s take a look at two bugs I found in the firefox: scheme that is supported by Fenix.

  • 2019-2020 State of Mozilla
  • State of Mozilla 2019-2020: Annual Impact Report - The Mozilla Blog

    2020 has been a year like few others with the internet’s value and necessity front and center. The State of Mozilla for 2019-2020 makes clear that Mozilla’s mission and role in the world is more important than ever. Dive into the full report by clicking on the image below.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Foundation Reports Using Macs and Janssen Project

  • Download the Report on the 2020 FOSS Contributor Survey [Ed: Made using proprietary software on a "Mac" PC again]

    Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) has become a critical part of the modern economy. It has been estimated that FOSS constitutes 80-90% of any given piece of modern software, and software is an increasingly vital resource in nearly all industries. This heavy reliance on FOSS is common in both the public and private sectors, in both tech and non-tech organizations. Therefore, ensuring the health and security of FOSS is critical to the future of nearly all industries in the modern economy. To better understand the state of security and sustainability in the FOSS ecosystem, and how organizations and companies can support it, the Linux Foundation‘s Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) and the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH) collaborated to conduct a widespread survey of FOSS contributors as part of larger efforts to take a pre-emptive approach to strengthen cybersecurity by improving open-source software security.

  • New Open Source Contributor Report from Linux Foundation and Harvard Identifies Motivations and Opportunities for Improving Software Security
  • The Janssen Project Takes on World’s Most Demanding Digital Trust Challenges at Linux Foundation

    Online trust is a fundamental challenge to our digital society. The Internet has connected us. But at the same time, it has undermined trust. Digital identity starts with a connection between a person and a digital device. Identity software conveys the integrity of that connection from the user’s device to a complex web of backend services. Solving the challenge of digital identity is foundational to achieving trustworthy online security.

  • The Janssen Project Takes on World's Most Demanding Digital Trust Challenges at Linux Foundation

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the Janssen Project, a cloud native identity and access management software platform that prioritizes security and performance for our digital society. Janssen is based on the Gluu Server and benefits from a rich set of signing and encryption functionalities. Engineers from IDEMIA, F5, BioID, Couchbase and Gluu will make up the Technical Steering Committee.

CentOS Linux 8 Ends in 2021 Replacing CentOS Stream

The CentOS Project announced that CentOS Linux 8 would be the last free CentOS Linux and ends in 2021. And the replacement would be the CentOS Stream. Read more

Richard Hughes: fwupd 1.5.3

Today we released fwupd 1.5.3 which has the usual smattering of fixes and enhancements you’d expect. One notable fix is that we now allow setting the GMainContext when used for sync methods, as some people reported problems with the way we implemented the sync libfwupd methods in previous 1.5.x releases. We’re now defaulting to the default thread context allowing the app to override if required, which seems to fix a lot of problems. We’ve also merged some support code to support PS/2 devices. This included adding the device firmware ID for serio class hardware. In general I’m happy to help vendors with patches that affect the core parts of fwupd (e.g. things inside ./libfwupdplugin or ./src) but plugins themselves should now either be written by the IHV or by a consulting company employed by the IHV, ODM or OEM. There are now dozens of companies adding support for new hardware all at the same time and although I’m happy to review code, I still can’t write it all :) There are lots of consulting companies to choose from now. Read more

Mozilla: Fenix Security and State of Mozilla 2019-2020 Report

  • Guest Blog Post: Good First Steps to Find Security Bugs in Fenix (Part 1) – Attack & Defense

    Fenix is a newly designed Firefox for Android that officially launched in August 2020. In Fenix, many components required to run as an Android app have been rebuilt from scratch, and various new features are being implemented as well. While they are re-implementing features, security bugs fixed in the past may be introduced again. If you care about the open web and you want to participate in the Client Bug Bounty Program of Mozilla, Fenix is a good target to start with. Let’s take a look at two bugs I found in the firefox: scheme that is supported by Fenix.

  • 2019-2020 State of Mozilla
  • State of Mozilla 2019-2020: Annual Impact Report - The Mozilla Blog

    2020 has been a year like few others with the internet’s value and necessity front and center. The State of Mozilla for 2019-2020 makes clear that Mozilla’s mission and role in the world is more important than ever. Dive into the full report by clicking on the image below.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6