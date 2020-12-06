Mozilla: Fenix Security and State of Mozilla 2019-2020 Report
Guest Blog Post: Good First Steps to Find Security Bugs in Fenix (Part 1) – Attack & Defense
Fenix is a newly designed Firefox for Android that officially launched in August 2020. In Fenix, many components required to run as an Android app have been rebuilt from scratch, and various new features are being implemented as well. While they are re-implementing features, security bugs fixed in the past may be introduced again. If you care about the open web and you want to participate in the Client Bug Bounty Program of Mozilla, Fenix is a good target to start with.
Let’s take a look at two bugs I found in the firefox: scheme that is supported by Fenix.
2019-2020 State of Mozilla
State of Mozilla 2019-2020: Annual Impact Report - The Mozilla Blog
2020 has been a year like few others with the internet’s value and necessity front and center. The State of Mozilla for 2019-2020 makes clear that Mozilla’s mission and role in the world is more important than ever. Dive into the full report by clicking on the image below.
