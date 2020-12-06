Language Selection

Security and Tor

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 10:55:51 PM Filed under
Security
  • Foxconn Mexico outlet hit by gang using Windows DoppelPaymer ransomware

    A branch of the global technology company Foxconn — known as Hon Hai Technology Group in its original domicile Taiwan — has been hit by a group using the Windows DoppelPaymer ransomware which has leaked a few company documents on the dark web.

  • Flight Centre breached customers' privacy, during 2017 hackathon, OAIC finds

    Retail travel agency Flight Centre has been found to have interfered with the privacy of about 7000 of its customers by disclosing their personal information to third parties, without asking for consent.

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5a5 (Android Only)

    Tor Browser 10.5a5 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.

    Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release for Android instead.

  • Anti-censorship team report: November 2020

    Tor's anti-censorship team writes monthly reports to keep the world updated on its progress. This blog post summarizes the anti-censorship work we got done in November 2020. Let us know if you have any questions or feedback!

Ubuntu Leftovers

  • Ubuntu 16.04 LTS upgrade vs extended security maintenance | Ubuntu

    Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Xenial Xerus is transitioning from its five-year standard security maintenance window in four months, leaving many asking the question: can I manage an Ubuntu 16.04 LTS upgrade by April 2021, or do I need more time to plan this migration? In the Less than 6 months to Ubuntu 16.04 ESM: 6 things to prepare blog post, I provide a guide to start thinking of your whole stack and multi or hybrid cloud infrastructure estate when answering this question – from the Linux kernel up to your open source applications, and from OpenStack to containers to the public cloud. When creating your plan, it is important to identify the risks and associated costs, as is recommended with any major upgrade. Outlined below are two major risks to incorporate into a migration plan, which will be unpacked with more detail in our upcoming webinar, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS moving to Extended Security Maintenance: Six considerations, with Ubuntu Server Engineering Manager, Rick Harding.

  • 9 must-do tips to secure Ubuntu Server - TechRepublic

    In today’s world, if you’re not constantly working to secure your servers, you’re already 10 steps behind every hacker on the planet. And if you happen to be a Linux systems administrator, you might think it doesn’t apply to you. It does. Even though the Linux open source platform is considerably more secure than many other operating systems, there are still things you must do to harden those deployments. If you ignore these tasks, it’s not a matter of if but when your machines will be compromised.

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 660

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 660 for the week of November 29 – December 5, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

Android Leftovers

Case Study: Success of Pardus GNU/Linux Migration

Eyüpsultan Municipality decided to use an open source operating system in desktop computers in 2015. The most important goal of the project was to ensure information security and reduce foreign dependency. As a result of the research and analyzes prepared, a detailed migration plan was prepared. As a first step, licensed office software installed on all computers has been removed. Libreoffice software was installed instead. Later, Libreoffice training was given to the municipal staff. Read more

Expanding Fuchsia's open source model

Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a general-purpose, open source operating system, and today we are expanding Fuchsia’s open source model to welcome contributions from the public. Fuchsia is designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance, and is currently under active development by the Fuchsia team. We have been developing Fuchsia in the open, in our git repository for the last four years. You can browse the repository history at https://fuchsia.googlesource.com to see how Fuchsia has evolved over time. We are laying this foundation from the kernel up to make it easier to create long-lasting, secure products and experiences. Starting today, we are expanding Fuchsia's open source model to make it easier for the public to engage with the project. We have created new public mailing lists for project discussions, added a governance model to clarify how strategic decisions are made, and opened up the issue tracker for public contributors to see what’s being worked on. As an open source effort, we welcome high-quality, well-tested contributions from all. There is now a process to become a member to submit patches, or a committer with full write access. Read more Also: Google's Fuchsia Open-Source OS To Begin Accepting Community Contributions

