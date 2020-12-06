In today’s world, if you’re not constantly working to secure your servers, you’re already 10 steps behind every hacker on the planet. And if you happen to be a Linux systems administrator, you might think it doesn’t apply to you. It does. Even though the Linux open source platform is considerably more secure than many other operating systems, there are still things you must do to harden those deployments. If you ignore these tasks, it’s not a matter of if but when your machines will be compromised.

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Xenial Xerus is transitioning from its five-year standard security maintenance window in four months, leaving many asking the question: can I manage an Ubuntu 16.04 LTS upgrade by April 2021, or do I need more time to plan this migration? In the Less than 6 months to Ubuntu 16.04 ESM: 6 things to prepare blog post, I provide a guide to start thinking of your whole stack and multi or hybrid cloud infrastructure estate when answering this question – from the Linux kernel up to your open source applications, and from OpenStack to containers to the public cloud. When creating your plan, it is important to identify the risks and associated costs, as is recommended with any major upgrade. Outlined below are two major risks to incorporate into a migration plan, which will be unpacked with more detail in our upcoming webinar, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS moving to Extended Security Maintenance: Six considerations, with Ubuntu Server Engineering Manager, Rick Harding.

Case Study: Success of Pardus GNU/Linux Migration Eyüpsultan Municipality decided to use an open source operating system in desktop computers in 2015. The most important goal of the project was to ensure information security and reduce foreign dependency. As a result of the research and analyzes prepared, a detailed migration plan was prepared. As a first step, licensed office software installed on all computers has been removed. Libreoffice software was installed instead. Later, Libreoffice training was given to the municipal staff.