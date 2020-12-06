Security and Tor
Foxconn Mexico outlet hit by gang using Windows DoppelPaymer ransomware
A branch of the global technology company Foxconn — known as Hon Hai Technology Group in its original domicile Taiwan — has been hit by a group using the Windows DoppelPaymer ransomware which has leaked a few company documents on the dark web.
Flight Centre breached customers' privacy, during 2017 hackathon, OAIC finds
Retail travel agency Flight Centre has been found to have interfered with the privacy of about 7000 of its customers by disclosing their personal information to third parties, without asking for consent.
New Release: Tor Browser 10.5a5 (Android Only)
Tor Browser 10.5a5 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release for Android instead.
Anti-censorship team report: November 2020
Tor's anti-censorship team writes monthly reports to keep the world updated on its progress. This blog post summarizes the anti-censorship work we got done in November 2020. Let us know if you have any questions or feedback!
Ubuntu Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Case Study: Success of Pardus GNU/Linux Migration
Eyüpsultan Municipality decided to use an open source operating system in desktop computers in 2015. The most important goal of the project was to ensure information security and reduce foreign dependency. As a result of the research and analyzes prepared, a detailed migration plan was prepared. As a first step, licensed office software installed on all computers has been removed. Libreoffice software was installed instead. Later, Libreoffice training was given to the municipal staff.
Expanding Fuchsia's open source model
Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a general-purpose, open source operating system, and today we are expanding Fuchsia’s open source model to welcome contributions from the public. Fuchsia is designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance, and is currently under active development by the Fuchsia team. We have been developing Fuchsia in the open, in our git repository for the last four years. You can browse the repository history at https://fuchsia.googlesource.com to see how Fuchsia has evolved over time. We are laying this foundation from the kernel up to make it easier to create long-lasting, secure products and experiences. Starting today, we are expanding Fuchsia's open source model to make it easier for the public to engage with the project. We have created new public mailing lists for project discussions, added a governance model to clarify how strategic decisions are made, and opened up the issue tracker for public contributors to see what’s being worked on. As an open source effort, we welcome high-quality, well-tested contributions from all. There is now a process to become a member to submit patches, or a committer with full write access. Also: Google's Fuchsia Open-Source OS To Begin Accepting Community Contributions
