AMD Zen 3 Support Published For The LLVM Clang Compiler - Phoronix
After Zen 3 support was sent out and merged into GCC 11 last week, the LLVM Clang compiler support has now been published for this newest member of the AMD Zen family.
The LLVM/Clang equivalent to last week's GCC enablement patch is now under review. The LLVM patch introduces the -march=znver3 target (and wires up the -march=native support). But like the GCC support is currently basic in that it flips on the now-supported instructions but doesn't yet have any optimized cost tables / scheduler model for helping to generate optimized code that will really roar on Zen 3... Those optimizations to the Znver3 target are expected in the coming months.
Spying on return | Playing Perl 6 b6xA Raku
Matthew Stuckwisch wrote a module to help with spying on return values. That made me wonder if one could wrap return.
Advent of Code 2020 Day 1/25 in the Raku programming language – Andrew Shitov
OK, I solved a few days of the on-going this year’s Advent of Code, so maybe it is a good idea to document it a bit so that those who like Raku can look at it too.
So, the problem of Day 1 is to take a long list of integers and find such two neighbouring numbers that add to to 2020. The second part of the task is to find three such numbers.
Day 8: Raku web templating engines: boost up the parsing performance – Raku Advent Calendar
A templating engine basically provides tools for effective metadata interpolation inside static files (templates). At web application runtime, the engine parses and replaces variables with actual content values. Finally client gets a HTML page generated from the template, where all metadata (variables, statements, expressions) has been proceed.
Raku ecosystem has a few modern templating engines: Template::Mojo (last commit on 12 Jun 2017), Template::Mustache (last commit on 25 Jul 2020 — it’s alive!), Template6 (last commit on 20 Nov 2020 – active maintenance), Template::Classic (last commit on 11 Apr 2020), Template::Toolkit (by @DrForr, unfortunately it idles now) and HTML::Template (last commit on 28 Oct 2016).
Also there is the handy multi-module adapter Web::Template — a simple abstraction layer, providing a consistent API for different template engines.
What engine should you choose? My criteria was: the project should be alive and be the part of Rakudo Star Bundle distributive. Well, Template::Mustache is the chosen one.
Sandro Tosi: Python: sent emails with embedded images
How to Pretty Print JSON File in Linux Terminal - It's FOSS
JSON files are awesome because they store collection of data in a human-readable format. However, reading the JSON file can be a pain if the JSON file is minified.
Learn Bash by writing an interactive game | Opensource.com
Learning a new programming language can be fun. Whenever I try to learn a new one, I focus on defining variables, writing a statement, and evaluating expressions. Once I have a general understanding of those concepts, I can usually figure out the rest on my own. Most programming languages have some similarities, so once you know one programming language, learning the next one is a matter of figuring out the unique details and recognizing the differences in it.
Case Study: Success of Pardus GNU/Linux Migration
Eyüpsultan Municipality decided to use an open source operating system in desktop computers in 2015. The most important goal of the project was to ensure information security and reduce foreign dependency. As a result of the research and analyzes prepared, a detailed migration plan was prepared. As a first step, licensed office software installed on all computers has been removed. Libreoffice software was installed instead. Later, Libreoffice training was given to the municipal staff.
Expanding Fuchsia's open source model
Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a general-purpose, open source operating system, and today we are expanding Fuchsia’s open source model to welcome contributions from the public. Fuchsia is designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance, and is currently under active development by the Fuchsia team. We have been developing Fuchsia in the open, in our git repository for the last four years. You can browse the repository history at https://fuchsia.googlesource.com to see how Fuchsia has evolved over time. We are laying this foundation from the kernel up to make it easier to create long-lasting, secure products and experiences. Starting today, we are expanding Fuchsia's open source model to make it easier for the public to engage with the project. We have created new public mailing lists for project discussions, added a governance model to clarify how strategic decisions are made, and opened up the issue tracker for public contributors to see what’s being worked on. As an open source effort, we welcome high-quality, well-tested contributions from all. There is now a process to become a member to submit patches, or a committer with full write access. Also: Google's Fuchsia Open-Source OS To Begin Accepting Community Contributions
