Programming/Development Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 10:59:30 PM
Development
  • AMD Zen 3 Support Published For The LLVM Clang Compiler - Phoronix

    After Zen 3 support was sent out and merged into GCC 11 last week, the LLVM Clang compiler support has now been published for this newest member of the AMD Zen family.

    The LLVM/Clang equivalent to last week's GCC enablement patch is now under review. The LLVM patch introduces the -march=znver3 target (and wires up the -march=native support). But like the GCC support is currently basic in that it flips on the now-supported instructions but doesn't yet have any optimized cost tables / scheduler model for helping to generate optimized code that will really roar on Zen 3... Those optimizations to the Znver3 target are expected in the coming months.

  • Spying on return | Playing Perl 6 b6xA Raku

    Matthew Stuckwisch wrote a module to help with spying on return values. That made me wonder if one could wrap return.

  • Advent of Code 2020 Day 1/25 in the Raku programming language – Andrew Shitov

    OK, I solved a few days of the on-going this year’s Advent of Code, so maybe it is a good idea to document it a bit so that those who like Raku can look at it too.

    So, the problem of Day 1 is to take a long list of integers and find such two neighbouring numbers that add to to 2020. The second part of the task is to find three such numbers.

  • Day 8: Raku web templating engines: boost up the parsing performance – Raku Advent Calendar

    A templating engine basically provides tools for effective metadata interpolation inside static files (templates). At web application runtime, the engine parses and replaces variables with actual content values. Finally client gets a HTML page generated from the template, where all metadata (variables, statements, expressions) has been proceed.

    Raku ecosystem has a few modern templating engines: Template::Mojo (last commit on 12 Jun 2017), Template::Mustache (last commit on 25 Jul 2020 — it’s alive!), Template6 (last commit on 20 Nov 2020 – active maintenance), Template::Classic (last commit on 11 Apr 2020), Template::Toolkit (by @DrForr, unfortunately it idles now) and HTML::Template (last commit on 28 Oct 2016).

    Also there is the handy multi-module adapter Web::Template — a simple abstraction layer, providing a consistent API for different template engines.

    What engine should you choose? My criteria was: the project should be alive and be the part of Rakudo Star Bundle distributive. Well, Template::Mustache is the chosen one.

  • Sandro Tosi: Python: sent emails with embedded images
  • How to Pretty Print JSON File in Linux Terminal - It's FOSS

    JSON files are awesome because they store collection of data in a human-readable format. However, reading the JSON file can be a pain if the JSON file is minified.

  • Learn Bash by writing an interactive game | Opensource.com

    Learning a new programming language can be fun. Whenever I try to learn a new one, I focus on defining variables, writing a statement, and evaluating expressions. Once I have a general understanding of those concepts, I can usually figure out the rest on my own. Most programming languages have some similarities, so once you know one programming language, learning the next one is a matter of figuring out the unique details and recognizing the differences in it.

Ubuntu Leftovers

  • Ubuntu 16.04 LTS upgrade vs extended security maintenance | Ubuntu

    Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Xenial Xerus is transitioning from its five-year standard security maintenance window in four months, leaving many asking the question: can I manage an Ubuntu 16.04 LTS upgrade by April 2021, or do I need more time to plan this migration? In the Less than 6 months to Ubuntu 16.04 ESM: 6 things to prepare blog post, I provide a guide to start thinking of your whole stack and multi or hybrid cloud infrastructure estate when answering this question – from the Linux kernel up to your open source applications, and from OpenStack to containers to the public cloud. When creating your plan, it is important to identify the risks and associated costs, as is recommended with any major upgrade. Outlined below are two major risks to incorporate into a migration plan, which will be unpacked with more detail in our upcoming webinar, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS moving to Extended Security Maintenance: Six considerations, with Ubuntu Server Engineering Manager, Rick Harding.

  • 9 must-do tips to secure Ubuntu Server - TechRepublic

    In today’s world, if you’re not constantly working to secure your servers, you’re already 10 steps behind every hacker on the planet. And if you happen to be a Linux systems administrator, you might think it doesn’t apply to you. It does. Even though the Linux open source platform is considerably more secure than many other operating systems, there are still things you must do to harden those deployments. If you ignore these tasks, it’s not a matter of if but when your machines will be compromised.

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 660

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 660 for the week of November 29 – December 5, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

Android Leftovers

Case Study: Success of Pardus GNU/Linux Migration

Eyüpsultan Municipality decided to use an open source operating system in desktop computers in 2015. The most important goal of the project was to ensure information security and reduce foreign dependency. As a result of the research and analyzes prepared, a detailed migration plan was prepared. As a first step, licensed office software installed on all computers has been removed. Libreoffice software was installed instead. Later, Libreoffice training was given to the municipal staff. Read more

Expanding Fuchsia's open source model

Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a general-purpose, open source operating system, and today we are expanding Fuchsia’s open source model to welcome contributions from the public. Fuchsia is designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance, and is currently under active development by the Fuchsia team. We have been developing Fuchsia in the open, in our git repository for the last four years. You can browse the repository history at https://fuchsia.googlesource.com to see how Fuchsia has evolved over time. We are laying this foundation from the kernel up to make it easier to create long-lasting, secure products and experiences. Starting today, we are expanding Fuchsia's open source model to make it easier for the public to engage with the project. We have created new public mailing lists for project discussions, added a governance model to clarify how strategic decisions are made, and opened up the issue tracker for public contributors to see what’s being worked on. As an open source effort, we welcome high-quality, well-tested contributions from all. There is now a process to become a member to submit patches, or a committer with full write access. Read more Also: Google's Fuchsia Open-Source OS To Begin Accepting Community Contributions

