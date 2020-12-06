today's leftovers
-
Vulkan 1.2.164 Released With Valve's Extension For Helping Direct3D 12 Implementation - Phoronix
Vulkan 1.2.164 is out today with the usual assortment of documentation fixes/clarifications plus two new extensions.
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Subtle Movements
Looking at the second item in the above list, there’s a vague sense of discomfort that anyone working deeply with shader images will recognize.
Yes, I’m talking about the COHERENT qualifier.
For anyone interested in a deeper reading into this GLSL debacle, check out this stackoverflow thread.
TL;DR, COHERENT is supposed to ensure that buffer/image access across shader stages is synchronized, also known as coherency in this context. But then also due to GL spec wording it can simultaneously mean absolutely nothing, sort of like compiler warnings, so this is an area that generally one should avoid thinking about or delving into.
Naturally, zink is delving deep into this. And of course, Vulkan makes everything better, so this issue is 100% not an issue anymore, and everything is great.
Just kidding.
-
Recreate Tiger-Heli’s bomb mechanic | Wireframe #45
-
Arduino Blog » This dad’s button game box keeps the kiddo entertained
Controlled by an Arduino Nano, the rest of electronics include an LCD display interface and a pair of 5W, 4? speakers. The project is constructed out of acrylic top and bottom faces — fastened together using long standoffs for extra strength — and MDF sidewalls decorated with printed paper.
More details on the music and game box can be found in Tsur’s write-up. From the looks of the video below, his son loved it!
-
10 Best WordPress Notification Bar Plugins
A notification/floating bar is an effective way to alert users about important information such as sales, coupons, privacy policies, and these days, COVID-19 updates. The nicest ones are simple and non-intrusive as they take up just about 30px in height.
When it comes to notification bar plugins, however, the market is filled with a lot of them. Not all of them allow you to customize your message depending on the section they’re displayed in or allow you to make use of dynamic elements such as call-to-action buttons, countdown timers, and animation effects.
-
German Corona tracing app available without Google services [Ed: FSFE: Google and Microsoft sponsor us, so we’re OK with state surveillance disguised as “safety” and “health”]
A handful of Free Software developers today achieved what official bodies have been missing for months: They have made available the German Corona Warn App for tracing Covid-19 risk contacts in a version that is completely free of dependencies on Google and available in F-Droid, the Free Software app store.
Already in April this year, the FSFE formulated two fundamental requirements for so-called Corona apps. First, there must be no obligation to use them, and second, they must be available as Free Software. At first glance, the German Corona Warn App (CWA) published in June, meets these criteria, like many others in Europe by now. However, the exchange of device keys via Bluetooth, on the basis of which the risk is calculated, is handled by an underlying interface.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 609 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Case Study: Success of Pardus GNU/Linux Migration
Eyüpsultan Municipality decided to use an open source operating system in desktop computers in 2015. The most important goal of the project was to ensure information security and reduce foreign dependency. As a result of the research and analyzes prepared, a detailed migration plan was prepared. As a first step, licensed office software installed on all computers has been removed. Libreoffice software was installed instead. Later, Libreoffice training was given to the municipal staff.
Expanding Fuchsia's open source model
Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a general-purpose, open source operating system, and today we are expanding Fuchsia’s open source model to welcome contributions from the public. Fuchsia is designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance, and is currently under active development by the Fuchsia team. We have been developing Fuchsia in the open, in our git repository for the last four years. You can browse the repository history at https://fuchsia.googlesource.com to see how Fuchsia has evolved over time. We are laying this foundation from the kernel up to make it easier to create long-lasting, secure products and experiences. Starting today, we are expanding Fuchsia's open source model to make it easier for the public to engage with the project. We have created new public mailing lists for project discussions, added a governance model to clarify how strategic decisions are made, and opened up the issue tracker for public contributors to see what’s being worked on. As an open source effort, we welcome high-quality, well-tested contributions from all. There is now a process to become a member to submit patches, or a committer with full write access. Also: Google's Fuchsia Open-Source OS To Begin Accepting Community Contributions
Recent comments
5 hours 58 sec ago
5 hours 3 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
6 hours 14 sec ago
6 hours 11 min ago
6 hours 37 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago