today's leftovers

Tuesday 8th of December 2020 11:05:42 PM
Misc
  • Vulkan 1.2.164 Released With Valve's Extension For Helping Direct3D 12 Implementation - Phoronix

    Vulkan 1.2.164 is out today with the usual assortment of documentation fixes/clarifications plus two new extensions.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Subtle Movements

    Looking at the second item in the above list, there’s a vague sense of discomfort that anyone working deeply with shader images will recognize.

    Yes, I’m talking about the COHERENT qualifier.

    For anyone interested in a deeper reading into this GLSL debacle, check out this stackoverflow thread.

    TL;DR, COHERENT is supposed to ensure that buffer/image access across shader stages is synchronized, also known as coherency in this context. But then also due to GL spec wording it can simultaneously mean absolutely nothing, sort of like compiler warnings, so this is an area that generally one should avoid thinking about or delving into.

    Naturally, zink is delving deep into this. And of course, Vulkan makes everything better, so this issue is 100% not an issue anymore, and everything is great.

    Just kidding.

  • Recreate Tiger-Heli’s bomb mechanic | Wireframe #45
  • Arduino Blog » This dad’s button game box keeps the kiddo entertained

    Controlled by an Arduino Nano, the rest of electronics include an LCD display interface and a pair of 5W, 4? speakers. The project is constructed out of acrylic top and bottom faces — fastened together using long standoffs for extra strength — and MDF sidewalls decorated with printed paper.

    More details on the music and game box can be found in Tsur’s write-up. From the looks of the video below, his son loved it!

  • 10 Best WordPress Notification Bar Plugins

    A notification/floating bar is an effective way to alert users about important information such as sales, coupons, privacy policies, and these days, COVID-19 updates. The nicest ones are simple and non-intrusive as they take up just about 30px in height.

    When it comes to notification bar plugins, however, the market is filled with a lot of them. Not all of them allow you to customize your message depending on the section they’re displayed in or allow you to make use of dynamic elements such as call-to-action buttons, countdown timers, and animation effects.

  • German Corona tracing app available without Google services [Ed: FSFE: Google and Microsoft sponsor us, so we’re OK with state surveillance disguised as “safety” and “health”]

    A handful of Free Software developers today achieved what official bodies have been missing for months: They have made available the German Corona Warn App for tracing Covid-19 risk contacts in a version that is completely free of dependencies on Google and available in F-Droid, the Free Software app store.

    Already in April this year, the FSFE formulated two fundamental requirements for so-called Corona apps. First, there must be no obligation to use them, and second, they must be available as Free Software. At first glance, the German Corona Warn App (CWA) published in June, meets these criteria, like many others in Europe by now. However, the exchange of device keys via Bluetooth, on the basis of which the risk is calculated, is handled by an underlying interface.

Ubuntu Leftovers

  • Ubuntu 16.04 LTS upgrade vs extended security maintenance | Ubuntu

    Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Xenial Xerus is transitioning from its five-year standard security maintenance window in four months, leaving many asking the question: can I manage an Ubuntu 16.04 LTS upgrade by April 2021, or do I need more time to plan this migration? In the Less than 6 months to Ubuntu 16.04 ESM: 6 things to prepare blog post, I provide a guide to start thinking of your whole stack and multi or hybrid cloud infrastructure estate when answering this question – from the Linux kernel up to your open source applications, and from OpenStack to containers to the public cloud. When creating your plan, it is important to identify the risks and associated costs, as is recommended with any major upgrade. Outlined below are two major risks to incorporate into a migration plan, which will be unpacked with more detail in our upcoming webinar, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS moving to Extended Security Maintenance: Six considerations, with Ubuntu Server Engineering Manager, Rick Harding.

  • 9 must-do tips to secure Ubuntu Server - TechRepublic

    In today’s world, if you’re not constantly working to secure your servers, you’re already 10 steps behind every hacker on the planet. And if you happen to be a Linux systems administrator, you might think it doesn’t apply to you. It does. Even though the Linux open source platform is considerably more secure than many other operating systems, there are still things you must do to harden those deployments. If you ignore these tasks, it’s not a matter of if but when your machines will be compromised.

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 660

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 660 for the week of November 29 – December 5, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

Android Leftovers

Case Study: Success of Pardus GNU/Linux Migration

Eyüpsultan Municipality decided to use an open source operating system in desktop computers in 2015. The most important goal of the project was to ensure information security and reduce foreign dependency. As a result of the research and analyzes prepared, a detailed migration plan was prepared. As a first step, licensed office software installed on all computers has been removed. Libreoffice software was installed instead. Later, Libreoffice training was given to the municipal staff. Read more

Expanding Fuchsia's open source model

Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a general-purpose, open source operating system, and today we are expanding Fuchsia’s open source model to welcome contributions from the public. Fuchsia is designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance, and is currently under active development by the Fuchsia team. We have been developing Fuchsia in the open, in our git repository for the last four years. You can browse the repository history at https://fuchsia.googlesource.com to see how Fuchsia has evolved over time. We are laying this foundation from the kernel up to make it easier to create long-lasting, secure products and experiences. Starting today, we are expanding Fuchsia's open source model to make it easier for the public to engage with the project. We have created new public mailing lists for project discussions, added a governance model to clarify how strategic decisions are made, and opened up the issue tracker for public contributors to see what’s being worked on. As an open source effort, we welcome high-quality, well-tested contributions from all. There is now a process to become a member to submit patches, or a committer with full write access. Read more Also: Google's Fuchsia Open-Source OS To Begin Accepting Community Contributions

