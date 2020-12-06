WordPress 5.6 “Simone”
Meet Simone, our latest and greatest WordPress release. Named for the legendary performer Nina Simone, who is known for tunes like “Feeling Good”, “Young, Gifted and Black”, and “Four Women”. Fire up a playlist with her best work and read on to discover what we have in store for you.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 181 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming/Development Leftovers
Security and Tor
Ubuntu Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 min 14 sec ago
49 min 33 sec ago
10 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 39 min ago
13 hours 53 sec ago