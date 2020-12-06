today's howtos
How to Install Nginx with Google PageSpeed on Ubuntu 20.04
Nginx is a free and open-source web server that powers many sites on the internet. It can be used as a reverse proxy and load balancer. It is known for its high-performance and stability.
ngx_pagespeed is an open-source Nginx module that can be used to optimize your website performance. It is developed by Google and reduces the page load time and speed up the website response time.
Install and Configure ZFS on FreeBSD – Linux Hint
This article will demonstrate how to set up FreeBSD 12.0, the latest version, on Zettabyte File System, or ZFS. The method we’ll employ is going to use BSDinstall and consequently allocate all of the disks to host the FreeBSD system.
How to Share Files Between Windows and Linux
File sharing is the action of sending a file or more from one computer to another. In theory, it’s a simple thing. The process is quite simple and straightforward if both of the computers are running the same operating system. When it’s different, things get a bit complicated.
How To Install Firefox on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Firefox on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Firefox is the default web browser in a number of Linux distributions and CentOS is one of them. Firefox comes preinstalled in CentOS unless you are using CentOS minimal version. With the release of this version of the Firefox browser feels completely different, modern, quick, and efficient. You will notice that the new Firefox is blazing fast than previous versions.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the Firefox web browser on CentOS 8.
How to install Chrome browser on Elementary OS - Linux Shout
Although if your purpose is just browsing then no doubt, Epiphany is good to go because of privacy and default Duck Duck Go search engine. However, those who want to sync their data such as history and password available on Google Account must want to have Chrome on Elementary OS, and here we will let you know the steps to install the same.
FreeBSD change timezone – Linux Hint
This is going to be a quick post about changing time zones on a FreeBSD server. To cut to the chase, FreeBSD allows users to change timezones by simply using a date command variation. And we’ll show you exactly how to use this command and update the system date and time by messing things up.
How to install Firefox on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Firefox on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
Install KDE on FreeBSD – Linux Hint
This tutorial is about setting up KDE on FreeBSD 10.2. KDE is short for K Desktop Environment, and it’s a Linux desktop manager with a simple, straightforward, and very intuitive interface. It comes with everything that a modern desktop manager does: toolbars, applications, a variety of different color themes, an all-encompassing start menu, internationalization features, and desktop configuration options that are dialog-driven.
Install docker on FreeBSD – Linux Hint
This is going to be a quick tutorial that’ll show you how to set up docker on a FreeBSD system. Docker, as you’re probably familiar with, is a utility that alleviates making, deploy, and launching software programs by compiling it into lightweight, executable packages called containers. By condensing an application into a package, the developers create a standalone container that comes with all the libraries and dependencies included. This makes the distribution much easier for the devs, as the containers allow the applications to work on various Linux platforms.
As of yet, docker isn’t supported for the FreeBSD operating system, so there’s no way you can use docker on FreeBSD, natively at least. Several attempts have been made to build the docker source up for FreeBSD, but none that I could find yielded any substantial results. This is likely because FreeBSD lacks some of Linux’s features, such as namespace and cgroups that aren’t yet a part of FreeBSD kernel.
So that leaves us with one option only: using a virtual machine. So we’ll use virtualbox in this tutorial to fire up a Linux VM in FreeBSD and use docker within it.
Install Unbreakable Linux Kernel on Oracle Linux 8 – Linux Hint
The UEK or Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel is indeed a very efficient Linux kernel developed by Oracle and sponsored by Oracle Linux support. Its priority is consistency, reliability, and limited backports by monitoring the frontline source code as nearly as is practicable. The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel, however, is published on an independent timeline and is often based on the latest mainline Linux kernel update. As a result, combined with tested consistency and reliability, it delivers the latest developments from mainline Linux. As Oracle Linux 8 is the latest released, so you might find it difficult to install Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel in it. Therefore, this article will help you install the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel in Oracle Linux 8. Login from your Oracle Linux 8 system and open the terminal to start the installation.
Install and Configure KVM on FreeBSD – Linux Hint
KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine, and it is open-source virtualization software that lets you create virtual machines. It comes built into Linux and allows the user to create a hypervisor by which several virtual environments are completely isolated from one another can be hosted.
This post will illustrate in a step by step detail the procedure for setting up and configuring the latest FreeBSD 12.0 on KVM. The tutorial assumes that you’re using one of the Linux distributions on your local machine.
Installing Nginx on FreeBSD – Linux Hint
Nginx is a stylization for engine x. It is a free and open-source HTTP server written and developed by the Russian software engineer Igor system. Nginx is also frequently used as a reverse/mail proxy server and a load balancer. Although lightweight in its web server class, it is highly robust and produces impressive results nonetheless. As a result, it has been steadily on the rise and has gained a significant reputation as a reliable web server. It’s scalability and resource-optimization features have earned its place as one of the most popular webservers, with one estimate reporting over 38 percent of the top 1 million websites on the internet being hosted on Nginx servers around the world.
Create a New Table in MySQL – Linux Hint
MySQL is a well-known and popular database management software that is available for free. The MySQL software is adaptable, reliable, and fast. After installing a DBMS, the first thing to do is to create a database and then start creating tables in it. This article shows you how to add a new table to your MySQL database.
Before you begin learning about how to create a table in MySQL, it is assumed in this article that you have already installed MySQL on your system and that you have command over the creation and usage of databases in MySQL. If you have not yet installed MySQL, we have a dedicated article that shows you how to install MySQL in Ubuntu 20.04 (How to install and set up MySQL Database on Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint).
Create a new User and Granting Privileges in MySQL – Linux Hint
MySQL is a quick, reliable, and easy to use the database, which is backed by some of the famous organizations such as GitHub, NASA, Netflix, US NAVY, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and many more. We usually play with the database under the root user, which can modify anything. But if you are a database administrator in some big organization, you often need to manage users and care about a user’s privileges. In this article, we are going to create a new user in MySQL. We are going to learn about the creation of a user in MySQL and also see how we can grant or revoke privileges to some users of the databases or tables. So, let’s get started.
Delete/Drop a Table in MySQL – Linux Hint
MySQL is a relational database management system that provides quick and reliable solutions. It is well-known for its ability to execute quickly and for its unique and straightforward user experience. Performing CRUD operations are the core operations and basic concepts when working with databases. In this article, you will learn how to delete a table in a database.
Before learning more about the deletion of tables using MySQL, be sure that you have the latest version of MySQL installed on your computer. Also, ensure that you have a database and a table in it that you want to delete. In this article, we assume that you understand the basic concepts of MySQL statements and that you have a database and table in MySQL that you would like to delete.
Bash run command in the background – Linux Hint
While using the command line in Linux, users usually have to wait for one command to run before proceeding to the next one. The commands usually seem to run smoothly and do not take a lot of time in their execution. The cd is the common example, for which users simply run the commands and quickly shift from one directory to another to perform relevant and required functions. The commands run and execute in a very short time, like in a few seconds and provide useful information needed to the user.
At times, the processes might take a bit longer to run and complete its execution. This is when the one by one execution might become a bit challenging for the user. This can involve the pushing or monitoring of output to its logs. Such processes might take a longer duration unexpectedly as code compilation is not always smooth. This way, in the meantime, when the compilation is going on, users might not be able to access the system unless the compilation is finished. During compilation, the terminal cannot be used until it’s done. To continue the regular work while you are processing a command, users need to know how to run commands in the background in Linux. Let’s go through this tutorial to know more about it.
How to install OpenLDAP and phpLDAPadmin on Ubuntu Server 20.04 - TechRepublic
For many larger businesses, having the ability to use centralized authentication is a boon. For those businesses, Microsoft's Active Directory is the first choice. When you need an easy way to integrate into Active Directory, you might want to turn to OpenLDAP, which is a protocol that many different directory services and access management solutions can work with and understand.
How to Install PHP (7.4, 8.0) on Ubuntu – ThisHosting.Rocks
Finally, the third part of our LAMP tutorial series: how to install PHP on Ubuntu. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install various versions of PHP, including PHP 7.4 and the latest PHP 8.0
This tutorial should work for any Ubuntu release and other Ubuntu-based releases. Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, and should even work for Xubuntu, Kubuntu and similar distros.
List Users in MySQL – Linux Hint
MySQL is the most widely used, free open-source DBMS (Database Management System). It is used by some of the famous organizations like NASA, US NAVY, Tesla, Twitter, Spotify, and a lot more. If your work is related to database administration tasks for huge organizations and corporations, responsible for data integrity, and care for the privileges that users have over too many databases, then this article is for you. It will guide you in listing the users, look at the privileges they have, and list the users on behalf of a database. This is because we can list the users using MySQL’s own built mysql.user table.
To list down the users in MySQL, we first need to login to the MySQL server.
Linux Parted Command Line Examples – Linux Hint
There are many partitioning tools available, in which most of them have an interface in the form of a list. With hot keys and some tinkering, you can get a disk partitioned pretty quickly. However, fdisk is not meant to be used inside scripts; sfdisk is meant for scripting. Your opinion on which is best may vary. Here, you can hear about how to run parted.
You can run parted, only from the command line but in two modes; command line and interactive. In interactive mode, you have a new shell with only parted commands, while in the command line, you enter a new command each time. There is also an -s option, so you can run many commands in one go.
MAAS CLI-only machine deployment | Ubuntu
Continuing in our series on CLI-only MAAS operation, it’s time to deploy machines. In the previous post, we reached the point of creating and commissioning machines, using only the MAAS CLI. Moving forward, there are two key steps: acquiring machines, and then deploying them. Let’s take a look
Export Variables in Bash – Linux Hint
Users can access the resources by setting the configurations and other settings that are integrated based on the input of the user. The environment is where users can keep track of all these settings, updates, and details to maintain the overall shell. In this guide, we will walk users through different ways to export the variables. To export a variable to an environment that has all child processes inside the shell, an “Export” command is used. By default, all of the variables that are defined by the users are local and are never exported to any new process on their creation. We use an export command to export all existing variables and defined functions within the child process. We will check out in detail how to export them using an example in the later section of this tutorial.
Alter Column in MySQL – Linux Hint
While managing a database, a database administrator needs to alter the tables’ structure to stay up to date. In this article, we will learn some different types of tasks that we can do using MySQL’s provided ALTER command. So, let’s get started.
