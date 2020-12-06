Security Issues and Proprietary Software
-
Publicly known support credentials expose GE Healthcare imaging devices to hacking
Over 100 device models from GE Healthcare that are used primarily for radiological and imaging purposes in hospitals and other healthcare facilities can easily be compromised by hackers because of default support credentials that are publicly known but can't be changed easily by users. This insecure implementation of remote management functionality allows hackers to access sensitive data stored on the impacted devices as well as infect them with malicious code that would be very hard to detect.
Healthcare organizations have increasingly been targeted by cybercriminals groups this year, particularly those distributing ransomware. Three US agencies—the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)—jointly issued an alert, warning that groups like TrickBot, Ryuk and Conti pose an imminent threat to US hospitals and healthcare providers. Vulnerabilities like the one found in GE Healthcare devices can enhance those attacks giving hackers access to critical devices that organizations can't afford to be offline.
-
Critical, Unpatched Bug Opens GE Radiological Devices to Remote Code Execution | Threatpost
A CISA alert is flagging a critical default credentials issue that affects 100+ types of devices found in hospitals, from MRI machines to surgical imaging.
A pair of critical vulnerabilities have been discovered in dozens of GE Healthcare radiological devices popular in hospitals, which could allow an attacker to gain access to sensitive personal health information (PHI), alter data and even shut the machine’s availability down.
-
GE puts default password in radiology devices, leaving healthcare networks exposed
Fixing the critical vulnerability isn’t straightforward and comes with its own risks.
-
Vivaldi releases new browser version for desktop users
Norway-based Vivaldi Technologies has released a new version of its browser of the same name for the desktop user, with a number of new features.
-
Wormable, Zero-Click Vulnerability in Microsoft Teams
Vegeris, a security engineer at Evolution Gaming, warned that a novel cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability at the ‘teams.microsoft.com’ domain could be abused to trigger a remote code execution flaw in the Microsoft Teams desktop application.
-
A firm that helps protect businesses and cities from cyberattacks just got hit by one - CNN
-
Major cybersecurity firm says it was hacked in sophisticated nation-state attack
FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia wrote in a blog post that “based on my 25 years in cyber security and responding to incidents, I’ve concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities.”
-
Crown jewels gone: FireEye Red Team tools stolen by unknown actor
Cyber security vendor FireEye has a considerable amount of egg on its face after the tools used by its Red Team — an attack unit — have been stolen by a group that it claims is a "highly sophisticated state-sponsored adversary".
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 548 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
3 ways Kubernetes optimizes your IT budget
Businesses all over the world are facing extraordinary challenges, and adapting to new ways of work is essential to their survival and progress. The importance of IT workers and systems can't be overstated; with companies looking for innovative ways to adjust, often with reduced resources, automation is increasingly central to day-to-day operations. Many of these companies have turned to Kubernetes to ensure their products and services provide the best possible experience to users. Kubernetes is a container orchestration tool developed by Google. It's been open source since 2014, and over the past few years, a lot of tech success stories (including Netflix and hugely popular online games) have been built on using its tools to coordinate applications.
Perl/Raku Programming
Mind Mapping Software
This free mind mapping software is a promising app designed to help you quickly record ideas and show the relationships between them. Over the years, the world of free software has offered no shortage of mind mapping apps. Unfortunately, almost all of them have been freemium – limited versions of commercial products. For a while, Calligra Suite included the promising Braindump, but it is no longer maintained, and always felt overly complicated. Because of these conditions, I was immediately drawn towards Minder, an app developed in the last few years that is released under version 3.0 of the GNU General Public License and that has yet to find a place in the repositories of most major distributions. From the screenshots, it looked like it might pass the major tests I look for in a mind mapping app – an interface that does not interfere with the rapid recording of ideas and enough formatting features to allow users to create more elaborate mind maps if desired. Immediately, I decided to find out if it lived up to appearances. As you probably know, mind maps are a visual representation of the relationship between ideas. They are the direct opposite of the conventional linear outlines that are often taught in high school. Their main purpose is to record ideas as quickly as possible, with a minimum of judgment (that comes later). Advocates of mind maps use them for brainstorming, notetaking, summaries, and planning and generating ideas, either as individuals or in groups. Producing a mind map is simple. Start with a topic in the middle of your page, whiteboard, or screen. As a related topic occurs to you, write it elsewhere on your working surface, with a connecting line to the topic. Ideas can also be branched off from related topics. All topics – or nodes, as mind mappers usually call them –should be a single word or phrase in order to conserve space, or possibly some simple logo. Dedicated mind mappers may also add their own visual code, writing important ideas in larger characters and color-coding related topics or the lines between them. When you are finished, if you are writing an outline, you might also cross out some branches or add numbers to put the branches in order.
Release of Kubernetes 1.20: and Istio 1.8.1
Recent comments
9 min 46 sec ago
42 min 8 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago