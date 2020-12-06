FSF, FSFE and First Release of GNU Autoconf in 8 Years
35 years of freedom and memories from the FSF tech team
This installment is focused on the history of what has come to be the FSF's tech team. The FSF started in 1985, and this series of articles is by no means an attempt to create a comprehensive linear history. Instead, I spoke to some of the former and current FSF system administrators and asked them for memorable moments from their time working with the FSF. This article lays out those stories and moments in the history of the technical infrastructure of FSF in a very simplified order. The two following articles in this series will highlight key moments in free software licensing and campaigning.
Dutch Public Money? Public Code! video released! — nico.rikken’s blog
In my last blogpost I wrote about how we created a Dutch video translation of the Public Money? Public Code! campaign video. Well, you can now watch it yourself, as it has been released! On the 25th of November we held our Netherlands online get-together in which we showed it as a sneak preview, before release. At this meeting Matthias also joined to congratulate us with the result and to thank us for our efforts. This was a welcome surprise. Our next online get-together will be held on the 23rd of December, feel free to join and have a chat.
autoconf-2.70 released [stable]
We are pleased to announce stable release 2.70 of GNU Autoconf. This release includes eight years of development work since the previous release, 2.69. Noteworthy changes include support for the 2011 revisions of the C and C++ standards, support for reproducible builds, improved support for cross-compilation, improved compatibility with current compilers and shell utilities, more efficient generated shell code, and many bug fixes. See below for a detailed list of changes since the previous version, 2.69, as summarized by the NEWS file. Unfortunately, we were not able to maintain perfect backward compatibility with existing Autoconf scripts. Caution is advised when upgrading. The list of changes, below, includes detailed explanations and advice for all of the compatibility problems we know about.
GNU autoconf-2.70 released [LWN.net]
GNU Autoconf 2.70 is out. "Noteworthy changes include support for the 2011 revisions of the C and C++ standards, support for reproducible builds, improved support for cross-compilation, improved compatibility with current compilers and shell utilities, more efficient generated shell code, and many bug fixes." See this article for more information on what has been happening with Autoconf.
3 ways Kubernetes optimizes your IT budget
Businesses all over the world are facing extraordinary challenges, and adapting to new ways of work is essential to their survival and progress. The importance of IT workers and systems can't be overstated; with companies looking for innovative ways to adjust, often with reduced resources, automation is increasingly central to day-to-day operations. Many of these companies have turned to Kubernetes to ensure their products and services provide the best possible experience to users. Kubernetes is a container orchestration tool developed by Google. It's been open source since 2014, and over the past few years, a lot of tech success stories (including Netflix and hugely popular online games) have been built on using its tools to coordinate applications.
Perl/Raku Programming
Mind Mapping Software
This free mind mapping software is a promising app designed to help you quickly record ideas and show the relationships between them. Over the years, the world of free software has offered no shortage of mind mapping apps. Unfortunately, almost all of them have been freemium – limited versions of commercial products. For a while, Calligra Suite included the promising Braindump, but it is no longer maintained, and always felt overly complicated. Because of these conditions, I was immediately drawn towards Minder, an app developed in the last few years that is released under version 3.0 of the GNU General Public License and that has yet to find a place in the repositories of most major distributions. From the screenshots, it looked like it might pass the major tests I look for in a mind mapping app – an interface that does not interfere with the rapid recording of ideas and enough formatting features to allow users to create more elaborate mind maps if desired. Immediately, I decided to find out if it lived up to appearances. As you probably know, mind maps are a visual representation of the relationship between ideas. They are the direct opposite of the conventional linear outlines that are often taught in high school. Their main purpose is to record ideas as quickly as possible, with a minimum of judgment (that comes later). Advocates of mind maps use them for brainstorming, notetaking, summaries, and planning and generating ideas, either as individuals or in groups. Producing a mind map is simple. Start with a topic in the middle of your page, whiteboard, or screen. As a related topic occurs to you, write it elsewhere on your working surface, with a connecting line to the topic. Ideas can also be branched off from related topics. All topics – or nodes, as mind mappers usually call them –should be a single word or phrase in order to conserve space, or possibly some simple logo. Dedicated mind mappers may also add their own visual code, writing important ideas in larger characters and color-coding related topics or the lines between them. When you are finished, if you are writing an outline, you might also cross out some branches or add numbers to put the branches in order.
Release of Kubernetes 1.20: and Istio 1.8.1
