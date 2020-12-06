Back in January 2015 we carried a blog post about DFileManager noting it was a real gem of a file manager sporting a unique Cover Flow display, together with an accessible bookmark system and customizable thumbnail preview for media files, but absent from the standard Ubuntu repositories. At the time of the article, we were mostly testing software using Ubuntu 15.04 systems. That distribution offered approximately 39,000 packages in its Universe repository, and around 8,500 packages in its main repository. Those numbers sound a lot. But there was a smorgasbord of open source applications, utilities, and libraries that didn’t have anyone generating an Ubuntu package. And more importantly, there were some real treasures missing from the repositories which could only be discovered by compiling source code. DFileManager was one such utility.

Most of us have gotten a lot more familiar with working from home this year. In my role as a developer advocate, this has meant a lot less travel and a lot more video work, including streaming on Twitch. As I transitioned to working and streaming video from home in spring 2020, I decided to get a Stream Deck, but I wasn't exactly sure what I'd use it for. The Stream Deck is a keypad that makes it easier to manage your video streaming. You can customize its buttons to do things like switching scenes, adjusting audio, inserting media, interacting with viewers, and much more. I got the 32-button version because that's all that was in stock anywhere when I bought it.

Graphics: Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC), Radeon RX 6900 XT and Latest From Mike Blumenkrantz Intel Opens Up "IMF LA" As A GPU Compute Speed Boost To Better Compete With Windows - Phoronix The open-source Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) that is currently used by their oneAPI Level Zero and OpenCL implementations but likely to see Intel driver Mesa usage in 2021 has a new feature dubbed "IMF LA" that aims to help with the performance and close the gap with Windows. Released today was IGC 1.0.5761. This routine update to the Intel Graphics Compiler has a number of low-level compiler additions and other changes as usual. All quite low level but then there was the mention of "IMF LA open-sourcing."

Radeon RX 6900 XT Launches As Flagship Card With Open-Source Drivers But Very Limited Availability - Phoronix After the Radeon RX 6800 series launched just under a month ago, the flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is launching today. This is currently the most powerful RDNA 2 graphics card and should work under Linux with the open-source driver stack but the card is likely to be scarcer than even the RX 6800 series. The Radeon RX 6900 XT features 80 compute units, a boost frequency up to 2.25GHz, 80 ray accelerators, 5120 stream processors, 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, 128MB of Infinity Cache, and has a 300 Watt GPU power rating.

Mike Blumenkrantz: Count Harder I keep saying this, but I feel like I’m progressively getting further away from the original goal of this blog, which was to talk about actual code that I’m writing and not just create great graphics memes. So today it’s once again a return to the roots and the code that I had intended to talk about yesterday. Gallium is a state tracker, and as part of this, it provides various features to make writing drivers easier. One of these features is that it rolls atomic counters into SSBOs, both in terms of the actual buffer resource and the changing of shader instructions to access atomic counters as though they’re uint32_t values at an offset in a buffer. On the surface, and for most drivers, this is great: the driver just has to implement handling for SSBOs, and then they get counters as a bonus. As always, however, for zink this is A Very Bad Thing.