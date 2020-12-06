How I use Stream Deck on Linux with open source tools
Most of us have gotten a lot more familiar with working from home this year. In my role as a developer advocate, this has meant a lot less travel and a lot more video work, including streaming on Twitch.
As I transitioned to working and streaming video from home in spring 2020, I decided to get a Stream Deck, but I wasn't exactly sure what I'd use it for.
The Stream Deck is a keypad that makes it easier to manage your video streaming. You can customize its buttons to do things like switching scenes, adjusting audio, inserting media, interacting with viewers, and much more. I got the 32-button version because that's all that was in stock anywhere when I bought it.
Now and Then: What happened to DFileManager?
Back in January 2015 we carried a blog post about DFileManager noting it was a real gem of a file manager sporting a unique Cover Flow display, together with an accessible bookmark system and customizable thumbnail preview for media files, but absent from the standard Ubuntu repositories.
At the time of the article, we were mostly testing software using Ubuntu 15.04 systems. That distribution offered approximately 39,000 packages in its Universe repository, and around 8,500 packages in its main repository. Those numbers sound a lot. But there was a smorgasbord of open source applications, utilities, and libraries that didn’t have anyone generating an Ubuntu package. And more importantly, there were some real treasures missing from the repositories which could only be discovered by compiling source code. DFileManager was one such utility.
Graphics: Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC), Radeon RX 6900 XT and Latest From Mike Blumenkrantz
The open-source Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) that is currently used by their oneAPI Level Zero and OpenCL implementations but likely to see Intel driver Mesa usage in 2021 has a new feature dubbed "IMF LA" that aims to help with the performance and close the gap with Windows.
Released today was IGC 1.0.5761. This routine update to the Intel Graphics Compiler has a number of low-level compiler additions and other changes as usual. All quite low level but then there was the mention of "IMF LA open-sourcing."
After the Radeon RX 6800 series launched just under a month ago, the flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is launching today. This is currently the most powerful RDNA 2 graphics card and should work under Linux with the open-source driver stack but the card is likely to be scarcer than even the RX 6800 series.
The Radeon RX 6900 XT features 80 compute units, a boost frequency up to 2.25GHz, 80 ray accelerators, 5120 stream processors, 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, 128MB of Infinity Cache, and has a 300 Watt GPU power rating.
I keep saying this, but I feel like I’m progressively getting further away from the original goal of this blog, which was to talk about actual code that I’m writing and not just create great graphics memes. So today it’s once again a return to the roots and the code that I had intended to talk about yesterday.
Gallium is a state tracker, and as part of this, it provides various features to make writing drivers easier. One of these features is that it rolls atomic counters into SSBOs, both in terms of the actual buffer resource and the changing of shader instructions to access atomic counters as though they’re uint32_t values at an offset in a buffer. On the surface, and for most drivers, this is great: the driver just has to implement handling for SSBOs, and then they get counters as a bonus.
As always, however, for zink this is A Very Bad Thing.
FSF, FSFE and First Release of GNU Autoconf in 8 Years
This installment is focused on the history of what has come to be the FSF's tech team. The FSF started in 1985, and this series of articles is by no means an attempt to create a comprehensive linear history. Instead, I spoke to some of the former and current FSF system administrators and asked them for memorable moments from their time working with the FSF. This article lays out those stories and moments in the history of the technical infrastructure of FSF in a very simplified order. The two following articles in this series will highlight key moments in free software licensing and campaigning.
In my last blogpost I wrote about how we created a Dutch video translation of the Public Money? Public Code! campaign video. Well, you can now watch it yourself, as it has been released! On the 25th of November we held our Netherlands online get-together in which we showed it as a sneak preview, before release. At this meeting Matthias also joined to congratulate us with the result and to thank us for our efforts. This was a welcome surprise. Our next online get-together will be held on the 23rd of December, feel free to join and have a chat.
We are pleased to announce stable release 2.70 of GNU Autoconf.
This release includes eight years of development work since the
previous release, 2.69. Noteworthy changes include support for the
2011 revisions of the C and C++ standards, support for reproducible
builds, improved support for cross-compilation, improved compatibility
with current compilers and shell utilities, more efficient generated
shell code, and many bug fixes. See below for a detailed list of
changes since the previous version, 2.69, as summarized by the NEWS
file.
Unfortunately, we were not able to maintain perfect backward
compatibility with existing Autoconf scripts. Caution is advised when
upgrading. The list of changes, below, includes detailed explanations
and advice for all of the compatibility problems we know about.
GNU Autoconf 2.70 is out. "Noteworthy changes include support for the 2011 revisions of the C and C++ standards, support for reproducible builds, improved support for cross-compilation, improved compatibility with current compilers and shell utilities, more efficient generated shell code, and many bug fixes." See this article for more information on what has been happening with Autoconf.
