[FIX] No Sound Output From HDMI in External Monitor In Ubuntu
Yesterday I connected my laptop to the TV to watch Resident Evil Extinction. When I played the movie, the Audio was coming from the Laptop instead of the T.V.
After that, I have solved my issue with getting under the hood of setting and change the output source.
So, I thought you also face this kind of problem, why not make an article on this and solve our folk issues.
Android Leftovers
Souk - New Independent Flatpak App Store Coming to GNOME
Tired of gnome-software eating up your RAM, slowing your system? Souk - a new Flatpak app store that comes to the rescue.
Make medit your next Linux terminal text editor
There’s XEDIT, jEdit, NEdit, gedit, and, as it turns out, medit. I had not heard about medit until I started searching for editors I hadn’t yet tried, but I’m glad to have discovered it. If you’re looking for a classic gedit experience (circa Gnome 2), then medit is, probably unintentionally, an excellent and modern approximation. It’s also got many additional features, such as the ability to write plugins in Python, Lua, or C, and a means to integrate even shell scripts into its menu system. All the other usual features are here, too—a tabbed interface, an on-demand shell, indentation management, syntax highlighting, and so on.
How I use Stream Deck on Linux with open source tools
Most of us have gotten a lot more familiar with working from home this year. In my role as a developer advocate, this has meant a lot less travel and a lot more video work, including streaming on Twitch. As I transitioned to working and streaming video from home in spring 2020, I decided to get a Stream Deck, but I wasn't exactly sure what I'd use it for. The Stream Deck is a keypad that makes it easier to manage your video streaming. You can customize its buttons to do things like switching scenes, adjusting audio, inserting media, interacting with viewers, and much more. I got the 32-button version because that's all that was in stock anywhere when I bought it.
