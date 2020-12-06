Games: Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out!, Stadia, GOG and More
Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out! released into Early Access | GamingOnLinux
Klei are back with their great space colony sim with the Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out! expansion now available in Early Access with Linux support. Easily one of my favourite games from 2019, and now you're telling me it's even bigger? I didn't need much of a push to get back into Oxygen Not Included as Klei had already crafted a fantastic game.
As for how long to expect it to be in Early Access? That's not clear. Klei said they don't want to rush it, so they will develop this DLC just like they did with the base game - out in the open in Early Access, pulling in plenty of feedback. Once they get together the initial feedback they will be sorting out a more official roadmap of what's to come. The price is likely to go up as more features go live too.
Program a simple game with Elixir | Opensource.com
Another good tool for learning a new language is starting with a standard program. This allows you to focus on the language, not the program's logic. We're doing that in this article series using a "guess the number" program, in which the computer picks a number between one and 100 and asks you to guess it. The program loops until you guess the number correctly.
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall game engine Daggerfall Unity now feature complete | GamingOnLinux
Daggerfall Unity is the open source game engine built with Unity for running the 1996 classic The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall and it's coming along very nicely.
A new release just went up with Daggerfall Unity 0.10.28, which the developer mentions is now "feature complete" and so it will be moving from Alpha to Beta status soon. Going by their roadmap, that sure is a lot of completed items. It's not finished though, as they will move onto bug fixing, minor adjustments, modding, translations and so on.
What's new with this release? Large HUD support, along with the ability to have the HUD docked or undocked meaning it can either stretch or have a more fixed size - good for bigger resolutions where it might get too stretched.
Standalone Steam Controller driver and UI 'SC Controller' gets a sweet small upgrade | GamingOnLinux
SC Controller is a pretty essential standalone user-mode driver and configuration UI for working with the Steam Controller, and it just got the first stable update in some time. It enables you to use your Steam Controller fully outside of Steam, and it works really damn well.
While the developer has been working on an experimental c port, others have submitted a few essential fixes so a new release went up. One major issue is with most modern Linux distributions moving to a major Python update, which broke SC Controller. Thankfully, as of the v0.4.8 release that's not so much a problem with the AppImage now working on Ubuntu 20.04 and comparable distributions.
Stadia gets direct to YouTube livestreaming, a new home page, new games and more | GamingOnLinux
Firstly, Stadia now has a newer home page for when you're signed in. Originally, it simply gave you a navigation bar and then one single massive play button image with the the last game you played on Stadia. Not very useful, wasting a huge amount of space and it seems they realised that now. Instead, you now get the last game you played along with some useful other links in a new sidebar.
No-combat space exploration arrives on GOG with Out There: Ω Edition | GamingOnLinux
Out There: Ω Edition, a space exploration game with no combat that you can sit back and chill with is now available DRM-free on GOG.com.
You play as a astronaut who has awoken from cryo-sleep to find they're a long way from home, in an unknown part of the galaxy. The idea is that Out There is about the journey, surviving whatever horrors space will throw at you while you hop between planets and star systems to gather supplies.
Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos releases in February 2021 | GamingOnLinux
Team ADOM and Assemble Entertainment have announced that Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos will be releasing into Early Access in early 2021. On February 11, 2021 it will be supported across Linux, macOS and Windows on Steam. What is it? The sequel to the classic ADOM that they say is a "traditionally-inspired reimaging of the beloved genre and features endless procedurally generated dungeons, monsters, and crafting options, allowing for ultimate replayability".
Explore, hatch monsters and train in Monster Sanctuary out now | GamingOnLinux
Monster Sanctuary from Moi Rai Games and Team17 has now left Early Access as a finished game, along with a bunch of extra content in the 1.0 update.
Clearly and obviously inspired by the likes of Pokemon and other similar titles, Monster Sanctuary still manages to offer its own unique take on monster catching. It's blends together a side-scrolling platformer metroidvania with turn-based tactical battles, with the result being very good. With various monsters having different active abilities in the main exploration, you will need the help of this critters to get passed different obstacles and it's a lot of fun to try and hatch them all.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Leftovers
Meet Rocky Linux: New RHEL Fork by the Original CentOS Creator
Rocky Linux is a community enterprise Operating System designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux now that CentOS has shifted direction.
[FIX] No Sound Output From HDMI in External Monitor In Ubuntu
Yesterday I connected my laptop to the TV to watch Resident Evil Extinction. When I played the movie, the Audio was coming from the Laptop instead of the T.V. After that, I have solved my issue with getting under the hood of setting and change the output source. So, I thought you also face this kind of problem, why not make an article on this and solve our folk issues.
