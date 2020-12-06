IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Leftovers
-
The Level Up Hour (S1E18) Part 2: Nextcloud in Red Hat OpenShift - YouTube
-
Oracle Linux 8: Disk Management made easy with short training videos
This week’s blog presents a set of short videos on how to manage disk storage for your Oracle Linux 8 systems. Partitioning disks, creating file systems, and mounting file systems is an essential skill needed to provide storage for users, applications, and data.
-
Spring Boot to Quarkus migrations and more in Red Hat's migration toolkit for applications 5.1.0 - Red Hat Developer
Migration toolkit for applications originally was designed to support JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) upgrades and migrations from proprietary application servers such as Oracle WebLogic. It has evolved to support a wider variety of migration paths, including containerization. Java developers use the toolkit to assist migrations from the Oracle Java Development Kit (JDK) to OpenJDK, from Apache Camel 2 to Apache Camel 3, from Spring Boot to Spring Boot on Red Hat Runtimes, and more.
Migration toolkit for applications analyzes your code and reveals proprietary technologies and patterns that might not work for containers or Linux. It then proposes changes to make your applications portable. The latest version, migration toolkit for applications 5.1.0, includes features to ease the migration to rising technologies like Quarkus.
-
[Fedora] Community Blog monthly summary: November 2020
In November, we published 19 posts. The site had 4,418 visits from 2,310 unique viewers. Readers wrote one comment. 165 visits came from Fedora Planet, while 620 came from search engines, and 97 came from Reddit.
-
Call for Code Daily: Recognizing Regional Innovation – IBM Developer
The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you.
-
Aggregating Ansible Tower logs to Splunk | Enable Sysadmin
Most enterprise IT organizations deploy log aggregation facilities to support new ways of working through operational intelligence and various forms of automation. The Ansible Tower dashboard itself gives us a good view of the state of our inventory, hosts, scheduled tasks, and manual job runs. To supplement this, logging was introduced as a standalone feature to allow Tower to send detailed logs to several third party external log aggregation services that most IT organizations already have.
As discussed here, this feature enables admins to gain insights and a better view of Tower utilization and trends. This information is then used to analyze infrastructure events and anomalies, and how they are related to one another, achieving operational intelligence. The feature currently works with Splunk, Loggly, Sumologic, and Elastic Stack (formerly ELK stack).
-
