IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Leftovers The Level Up Hour (S1E18) Part 2: Nextcloud in Red Hat OpenShift - YouTube

Oracle Linux 8: Disk Management made easy with short training videos This week’s blog presents a set of short videos on how to manage disk storage for your Oracle Linux 8 systems. Partitioning disks, creating file systems, and mounting file systems is an essential skill needed to provide storage for users, applications, and data.

Spring Boot to Quarkus migrations and more in Red Hat's migration toolkit for applications 5.1.0 - Red Hat Developer Migration toolkit for applications originally was designed to support JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) upgrades and migrations from proprietary application servers such as Oracle WebLogic. It has evolved to support a wider variety of migration paths, including containerization. Java developers use the toolkit to assist migrations from the Oracle Java Development Kit (JDK) to OpenJDK, from Apache Camel 2 to Apache Camel 3, from Spring Boot to Spring Boot on Red Hat Runtimes, and more. Migration toolkit for applications analyzes your code and reveals proprietary technologies and patterns that might not work for containers or Linux. It then proposes changes to make your applications portable. The latest version, migration toolkit for applications 5.1.0, includes features to ease the migration to rising technologies like Quarkus.

[Fedora] Community Blog monthly summary: November 2020 In November, we published 19 posts. The site had 4,418 visits from 2,310 unique viewers. Readers wrote one comment. 165 visits came from Fedora Planet, while 620 came from search engines, and 97 came from Reddit.

Call for Code Daily: Recognizing Regional Innovation – IBM Developer The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you.

Aggregating Ansible Tower logs to Splunk | Enable Sysadmin Most enterprise IT organizations deploy log aggregation facilities to support new ways of working through operational intelligence and various forms of automation. The Ansible Tower dashboard itself gives us a good view of the state of our inventory, hosts, scheduled tasks, and manual job runs. To supplement this, logging was introduced as a standalone feature to allow Tower to send detailed logs to several third party external log aggregation services that most IT organizations already have. As discussed here, this feature enables admins to gain insights and a better view of Tower utilization and trends. This information is then used to analyze infrastructure events and anomalies, and how they are related to one another, achieving operational intelligence. The feature currently works with Splunk, Loggly, Sumologic, and Elastic Stack (formerly ELK stack).

Games: Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out!, Stadia, GOG and More Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out! released into Early Access | GamingOnLinux Klei are back with their great space colony sim with the Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out! expansion now available in Early Access with Linux support. Easily one of my favourite games from 2019, and now you're telling me it's even bigger? I didn't need much of a push to get back into Oxygen Not Included as Klei had already crafted a fantastic game. [...] As for how long to expect it to be in Early Access? That's not clear. Klei said they don't want to rush it, so they will develop this DLC just like they did with the base game - out in the open in Early Access, pulling in plenty of feedback. Once they get together the initial feedback they will be sorting out a more official roadmap of what's to come. The price is likely to go up as more features go live too.

Program a simple game with Elixir | Opensource.com Another good tool for learning a new language is starting with a standard program. This allows you to focus on the language, not the program's logic. We're doing that in this article series using a "guess the number" program, in which the computer picks a number between one and 100 and asks you to guess it. The program loops until you guess the number correctly.

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall game engine Daggerfall Unity now feature complete | GamingOnLinux Daggerfall Unity is the open source game engine built with Unity for running the 1996 classic The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall and it's coming along very nicely. A new release just went up with Daggerfall Unity 0.10.28, which the developer mentions is now "feature complete" and so it will be moving from Alpha to Beta status soon. Going by their roadmap, that sure is a lot of completed items. It's not finished though, as they will move onto bug fixing, minor adjustments, modding, translations and so on. What's new with this release? Large HUD support, along with the ability to have the HUD docked or undocked meaning it can either stretch or have a more fixed size - good for bigger resolutions where it might get too stretched.

Standalone Steam Controller driver and UI 'SC Controller' gets a sweet small upgrade | GamingOnLinux SC Controller is a pretty essential standalone user-mode driver and configuration UI for working with the Steam Controller, and it just got the first stable update in some time. It enables you to use your Steam Controller fully outside of Steam, and it works really damn well. While the developer has been working on an experimental c port, others have submitted a few essential fixes so a new release went up. One major issue is with most modern Linux distributions moving to a major Python update, which broke SC Controller. Thankfully, as of the v0.4.8 release that's not so much a problem with the AppImage now working on Ubuntu 20.04 and comparable distributions.

Stadia gets direct to YouTube livestreaming, a new home page, new games and more | GamingOnLinux Firstly, Stadia now has a newer home page for when you're signed in. Originally, it simply gave you a navigation bar and then one single massive play button image with the the last game you played on Stadia. Not very useful, wasting a huge amount of space and it seems they realised that now. Instead, you now get the last game you played along with some useful other links in a new sidebar.

No-combat space exploration arrives on GOG with Out There: Ω Edition | GamingOnLinux Out There: Ω Edition, a space exploration game with no combat that you can sit back and chill with is now available DRM-free on GOG.com. You play as a astronaut who has awoken from cryo-sleep to find they're a long way from home, in an unknown part of the galaxy. The idea is that Out There is about the journey, surviving whatever horrors space will throw at you while you hop between planets and star systems to gather supplies.

Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos releases in February 2021 | GamingOnLinux Team ADOM and Assemble Entertainment have announced that Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos will be releasing into Early Access in early 2021. On February 11, 2021 it will be supported across Linux, macOS and Windows on Steam. What is it? The sequel to the classic ADOM that they say is a "traditionally-inspired reimaging of the beloved genre and features endless procedurally generated dungeons, monsters, and crafting options, allowing for ultimate replayability".

Explore, hatch monsters and train in Monster Sanctuary out now | GamingOnLinux Monster Sanctuary from Moi Rai Games and Team17 has now left Early Access as a finished game, along with a bunch of extra content in the 1.0 update. Clearly and obviously inspired by the likes of Pokemon and other similar titles, Monster Sanctuary still manages to offer its own unique take on monster catching. It's blends together a side-scrolling platformer metroidvania with turn-based tactical battles, with the result being very good. With various monsters having different active abilities in the main exploration, you will need the help of this critters to get passed different obstacles and it's a lot of fun to try and hatch them all.