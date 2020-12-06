Language Selection

  • How To Install PHP 8 on CentOS 7 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8 on CentOS 7. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP is the most used scripting language for web development, both websites and web applications such as blogs, forums, e-commerce, etc. It was originally created by Rasmus Lerdorf in 1994.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of PHP 8 on CentOS 7.

  • How To Migrate To CentOS Stream 8 From CentOS Linux 8 - OSTechNix

    If you are planning to upgrade to CentOS 8 from CentOS 7, you may need to skip it for now, because CentOS 8 is going away! If you are already using it, you should consider to migrate to CentOS Stream 8 from CentOS Linux 8.

    CentOS (short for Community ENTerprise Operating System ) is the clone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux system (RHEL). CentOS is widely known for its stability and reliability and It is the popular choice for many web hosting providers. Also, it is the gateway for the people who wants to learn RHEL at free of cost. Well, the show is over. The CentOS developers have announced that they are shifting their focus to CentOS Stream.

    According to the official announcement, CentOS Linux 8, as a rebuild of RHEL 8, will end at the end of 2021. CentOS Stream continues after that date, serving as the upstream (development) branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. In other words, CentOS Stream is going to be a rolling pre-release (i.e. beta) model.

  • How to Boot into Rescue Mode Or Emergency Mode In Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04

    It’s not uncommon for users to forget their login passwords or have their system suffer a corrupt filesystem. When that happens, the recommended solution is to boot into rescue or emergency mode and apply the required fixes.

    The rescue mode is also referred to as the single-user mode. As the name suggests, the rescue mode is used when you want to salvage your system from a system failure, for example, boot failure or reset a password. In rescue mode, all the local filesystems are mounted. However, only salient services are started. Normal services such as network services will not be started.

    Emergency mode provides a minimal bootable environment and enables you to repair your Linux system even when rescue mode is not available. In emergency mode, only the root file system is mounted, and in read-only mode. Just as with rescue mode, only the essential services are activated in emergency mode.

  • How To Install Rust on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Rust commonly known as Rust-Lang is a system programming language that is developed by Mozilla and backed by LLVM. Rust is known for preventing program crashes, memory leaks, and data races before it is compiled into binary, thus creating a highly-productive and stable programming environment.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Rust programming language on a Debian 10 (Buster).

  • How to Install and Configure Django on Linux System

    Django is one of the best high level free and open-source web framework. If you are a programmer, you probably already know that Python is considered the future of programming language due to the vast library function and stability. As Django is a Python framework, it can handle high-end applications, secure admin panel, and create dynamic websites. Installing Django and its environment on your Linux system might be the very first step to start working with Django. Though there are options to use Django with Pycharm and other Python interpreters, if you want to work with Django for a long time, I will suggest you install Django on your system.

  • How to Install the Skype alternative Ring on Debian 10

    Ring is an open-source communication tool developed by Savoir-Faire Linux. It is an alternative to Skype application that implements cutting edge security techniques and prioritizes the privacy and freedom of users. Ring can be used for instant messaging, audio and video calls over the internet. It is available for installation in Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android. This article is about explaining how to install the Skype alternative Ring in your Debian system.

  • How to Manage Linux Servers with the Cockpit Web Interface

    If you have multiple Linux computers or servers to monitor, you have a challenge. This is especially true if some of them are running as headless systems with no monitor attached. For example, you might have rack-mounted or remote servers located in different buildings or a collection of Raspberry Pi’s scattered around your home.

    How can you monitor the health and performance of all of these?

    If you use Secure Shell (SSH) to connect to them, you can run top or another terminal-based monitoring tool. You’ll get some useful information, but each tool has its own specific area of interest. It’s awkward to have to move from tool to tool to view the different metrics of your remote Linux computer.

    Unfortunately, there’s no convenient way to hop between the different tools that give you some of that information. Plus, if you have to perform any remedial or administrative tasks, you have to make a fresh connection to the remote computer or close the monitoring application. Then, you have to use your existing SSH session to execute your administration commands.

  • Update CentOS 8 to CentOS Steam [in 3 Easy Steps]

    Red Hat and CentOS recently announced that CentOS will be converted to a rolling release distribution in the form of CentOS Stream.

    While CentOS 7 will be supported till 2024, CentOS 8 support ends by the end of 2021.

    With this development, the current CentOS 8 users are left with two choices, either move to server distributions like Debian, openSUSE, Ubuntu LTS, or update the current CentOS system to CentOS Stream.

    In this tutorial, I'm going to show you how you can update your current CentOS 8 install to CentOS Stream.

  • How to clone your Raspberry PI SD card in Linux - PragmaticLinux

    Wouldn’t it be great, if you can make a snapshot of the current state of your Raspberry PI operating system? At any point in time you can then grab the snapshot, write it back to your SD card and restore your Raspberry PI operating system to its previous state. This article teaches you how you can clone your Raspberry PI SD card on your Linux PC to build such as snapshot. Perfect for quickly switching between projects or restoring your Raspberry PI operating system in case you broke something.

  • How to use rsyslog to create a Linux log aggregation server | Enable Sysadmin

    Long ago, when I was a sysadmin for another company on another platform, we did not have a means of centralizing log files. Most mornings, when I arrived at work, I poured myself a cup of coffee and spent 20 to 30 minutes remoting to each server, reviewing the event logs, and then noting any issues detected. Let me assure you that this was not the most efficient way of handling logs. It was, however, the only option I had.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Leftovers

  • The Level Up Hour (S1E18) Part 2: Nextcloud in Red Hat OpenShift - YouTube
  • Oracle Linux 8: Disk Management made easy with short training videos

    This week’s blog presents a set of short videos on how to manage disk storage for your Oracle Linux 8 systems. Partitioning disks, creating file systems, and mounting file systems is an essential skill needed to provide storage for users, applications, and data.

  • Spring Boot to Quarkus migrations and more in Red Hat's migration toolkit for applications 5.1.0 - Red Hat Developer

    Migration toolkit for applications originally was designed to support JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) upgrades and migrations from proprietary application servers such as Oracle WebLogic. It has evolved to support a wider variety of migration paths, including containerization. Java developers use the toolkit to assist migrations from the Oracle Java Development Kit (JDK) to OpenJDK, from Apache Camel 2 to Apache Camel 3, from Spring Boot to Spring Boot on Red Hat Runtimes, and more. Migration toolkit for applications analyzes your code and reveals proprietary technologies and patterns that might not work for containers or Linux. It then proposes changes to make your applications portable. The latest version, migration toolkit for applications 5.1.0, includes features to ease the migration to rising technologies like Quarkus.

  • [Fedora] Community Blog monthly summary: November 2020

    In November, we published 19 posts. The site had 4,418 visits from 2,310 unique viewers. Readers wrote one comment. 165 visits came from Fedora Planet, while 620 came from search engines, and 97 came from Reddit.

  • Call for Code Daily: Recognizing Regional Innovation – IBM Developer

    The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you.

  • Aggregating Ansible Tower logs to Splunk | Enable Sysadmin

    Most enterprise IT organizations deploy log aggregation facilities to support new ways of working through operational intelligence and various forms of automation. The Ansible Tower dashboard itself gives us a good view of the state of our inventory, hosts, scheduled tasks, and manual job runs. To supplement this, logging was introduced as a standalone feature to allow Tower to send detailed logs to several third party external log aggregation services that most IT organizations already have. As discussed here, this feature enables admins to gain insights and a better view of Tower utilization and trends. This information is then used to analyze infrastructure events and anomalies, and how they are related to one another, achieving operational intelligence. The feature currently works with Splunk, Loggly, Sumologic, and Elastic Stack (formerly ELK stack).

Games: Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out!, Stadia, GOG and More

  • Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out! released into Early Access | GamingOnLinux

    Klei are back with their great space colony sim with the Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out! expansion now available in Early Access with Linux support. Easily one of my favourite games from 2019, and now you're telling me it's even bigger? I didn't need much of a push to get back into Oxygen Not Included as Klei had already crafted a fantastic game. [...] As for how long to expect it to be in Early Access? That's not clear. Klei said they don't want to rush it, so they will develop this DLC just like they did with the base game - out in the open in Early Access, pulling in plenty of feedback. Once they get together the initial feedback they will be sorting out a more official roadmap of what's to come. The price is likely to go up as more features go live too.

  • Program a simple game with Elixir | Opensource.com

    Another good tool for learning a new language is starting with a standard program. This allows you to focus on the language, not the program's logic. We're doing that in this article series using a "guess the number" program, in which the computer picks a number between one and 100 and asks you to guess it. The program loops until you guess the number correctly.

  • The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall game engine Daggerfall Unity now feature complete | GamingOnLinux

    Daggerfall Unity is the open source game engine built with Unity for running the 1996 classic The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall and it's coming along very nicely. A new release just went up with Daggerfall Unity 0.10.28, which the developer mentions is now "feature complete" and so it will be moving from Alpha to Beta status soon. Going by their roadmap, that sure is a lot of completed items. It's not finished though, as they will move onto bug fixing, minor adjustments, modding, translations and so on. What's new with this release? Large HUD support, along with the ability to have the HUD docked or undocked meaning it can either stretch or have a more fixed size - good for bigger resolutions where it might get too stretched.

  • Standalone Steam Controller driver and UI 'SC Controller' gets a sweet small upgrade | GamingOnLinux

    SC Controller is a pretty essential standalone user-mode driver and configuration UI for working with the Steam Controller, and it just got the first stable update in some time. It enables you to use your Steam Controller fully outside of Steam, and it works really damn well. While the developer has been working on an experimental c port, others have submitted a few essential fixes so a new release went up. One major issue is with most modern Linux distributions moving to a major Python update, which broke SC Controller. Thankfully, as of the v0.4.8 release that's not so much a problem with the AppImage now working on Ubuntu 20.04 and comparable distributions.

  • Stadia gets direct to YouTube livestreaming, a new home page, new games and more | GamingOnLinux

    Firstly, Stadia now has a newer home page for when you're signed in. Originally, it simply gave you a navigation bar and then one single massive play button image with the the last game you played on Stadia. Not very useful, wasting a huge amount of space and it seems they realised that now. Instead, you now get the last game you played along with some useful other links in a new sidebar.

  • No-combat space exploration arrives on GOG with Out There: Ω Edition | GamingOnLinux

    Out There: Ω Edition, a space exploration game with no combat that you can sit back and chill with is now available DRM-free on GOG.com. You play as a astronaut who has awoken from cryo-sleep to find they're a long way from home, in an unknown part of the galaxy. The idea is that Out There is about the journey, surviving whatever horrors space will throw at you while you hop between planets and star systems to gather supplies.

  • Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos releases in February 2021 | GamingOnLinux

    Team ADOM and Assemble Entertainment have announced that Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos will be releasing into Early Access in early 2021. On February 11, 2021 it will be supported across Linux, macOS and Windows on Steam. What is it? The sequel to the classic ADOM that they say is a "traditionally-inspired reimaging of the beloved genre and features endless procedurally generated dungeons, monsters, and crafting options, allowing for ultimate replayability".

  • Explore, hatch monsters and train in Monster Sanctuary out now | GamingOnLinux

    Monster Sanctuary from Moi Rai Games and Team17 has now left Early Access as a finished game, along with a bunch of extra content in the 1.0 update. Clearly and obviously inspired by the likes of Pokemon and other similar titles, Monster Sanctuary still manages to offer its own unique take on monster catching. It's blends together a side-scrolling platformer metroidvania with turn-based tactical battles, with the result being very good. With various monsters having different active abilities in the main exploration, you will need the help of this critters to get passed different obstacles and it's a lot of fun to try and hatch them all.

Meet Rocky Linux: New RHEL Fork by the Original CentOS Creator

Rocky Linux is a community enterprise Operating System designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux now that CentOS has shifted direction. Read more

[FIX] No Sound Output From HDMI in External Monitor In Ubuntu

Yesterday I connected my laptop to the TV to watch Resident Evil Extinction. When I played the movie, the Audio was coming from the Laptop instead of the T.V. After that, I have solved my issue with getting under the hood of setting and change the output source. So, I thought you also face this kind of problem, why not make an article on this and solve our folk issues. Read more

