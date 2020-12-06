today's howtos
How To Install PHP 8 on CentOS 7 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8 on CentOS 7. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP is the most used scripting language for web development, both websites and web applications such as blogs, forums, e-commerce, etc. It was originally created by Rasmus Lerdorf in 1994.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of PHP 8 on CentOS 7.
How To Migrate To CentOS Stream 8 From CentOS Linux 8 - OSTechNix
If you are planning to upgrade to CentOS 8 from CentOS 7, you may need to skip it for now, because CentOS 8 is going away! If you are already using it, you should consider to migrate to CentOS Stream 8 from CentOS Linux 8.
CentOS (short for Community ENTerprise Operating System ) is the clone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux system (RHEL). CentOS is widely known for its stability and reliability and It is the popular choice for many web hosting providers. Also, it is the gateway for the people who wants to learn RHEL at free of cost. Well, the show is over. The CentOS developers have announced that they are shifting their focus to CentOS Stream.
According to the official announcement, CentOS Linux 8, as a rebuild of RHEL 8, will end at the end of 2021. CentOS Stream continues after that date, serving as the upstream (development) branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. In other words, CentOS Stream is going to be a rolling pre-release (i.e. beta) model.
How to Boot into Rescue Mode Or Emergency Mode In Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04
It’s not uncommon for users to forget their login passwords or have their system suffer a corrupt filesystem. When that happens, the recommended solution is to boot into rescue or emergency mode and apply the required fixes.
The rescue mode is also referred to as the single-user mode. As the name suggests, the rescue mode is used when you want to salvage your system from a system failure, for example, boot failure or reset a password. In rescue mode, all the local filesystems are mounted. However, only salient services are started. Normal services such as network services will not be started.
Emergency mode provides a minimal bootable environment and enables you to repair your Linux system even when rescue mode is not available. In emergency mode, only the root file system is mounted, and in read-only mode. Just as with rescue mode, only the essential services are activated in emergency mode.
How To Install Rust on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Rust commonly known as Rust-Lang is a system programming language that is developed by Mozilla and backed by LLVM. Rust is known for preventing program crashes, memory leaks, and data races before it is compiled into binary, thus creating a highly-productive and stable programming environment.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Rust programming language on a Debian 10 (Buster).
How to Install and Configure Django on Linux System
Django is one of the best high level free and open-source web framework. If you are a programmer, you probably already know that Python is considered the future of programming language due to the vast library function and stability. As Django is a Python framework, it can handle high-end applications, secure admin panel, and create dynamic websites. Installing Django and its environment on your Linux system might be the very first step to start working with Django. Though there are options to use Django with Pycharm and other Python interpreters, if you want to work with Django for a long time, I will suggest you install Django on your system.
How to Install the Skype alternative Ring on Debian 10
Ring is an open-source communication tool developed by Savoir-Faire Linux. It is an alternative to Skype application that implements cutting edge security techniques and prioritizes the privacy and freedom of users. Ring can be used for instant messaging, audio and video calls over the internet. It is available for installation in Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android. This article is about explaining how to install the Skype alternative Ring in your Debian system.
How to Manage Linux Servers with the Cockpit Web Interface
If you have multiple Linux computers or servers to monitor, you have a challenge. This is especially true if some of them are running as headless systems with no monitor attached. For example, you might have rack-mounted or remote servers located in different buildings or a collection of Raspberry Pi’s scattered around your home.
How can you monitor the health and performance of all of these?
If you use Secure Shell (SSH) to connect to them, you can run top or another terminal-based monitoring tool. You’ll get some useful information, but each tool has its own specific area of interest. It’s awkward to have to move from tool to tool to view the different metrics of your remote Linux computer.
Unfortunately, there’s no convenient way to hop between the different tools that give you some of that information. Plus, if you have to perform any remedial or administrative tasks, you have to make a fresh connection to the remote computer or close the monitoring application. Then, you have to use your existing SSH session to execute your administration commands.
Update CentOS 8 to CentOS Steam [in 3 Easy Steps]
Red Hat and CentOS recently announced that CentOS will be converted to a rolling release distribution in the form of CentOS Stream.
While CentOS 7 will be supported till 2024, CentOS 8 support ends by the end of 2021.
With this development, the current CentOS 8 users are left with two choices, either move to server distributions like Debian, openSUSE, Ubuntu LTS, or update the current CentOS system to CentOS Stream.
In this tutorial, I'm going to show you how you can update your current CentOS 8 install to CentOS Stream.
How to clone your Raspberry PI SD card in Linux - PragmaticLinux
Wouldn’t it be great, if you can make a snapshot of the current state of your Raspberry PI operating system? At any point in time you can then grab the snapshot, write it back to your SD card and restore your Raspberry PI operating system to its previous state. This article teaches you how you can clone your Raspberry PI SD card on your Linux PC to build such as snapshot. Perfect for quickly switching between projects or restoring your Raspberry PI operating system in case you broke something.
How to use rsyslog to create a Linux log aggregation server | Enable Sysadmin
Long ago, when I was a sysadmin for another company on another platform, we did not have a means of centralizing log files. Most mornings, when I arrived at work, I poured myself a cup of coffee and spent 20 to 30 minutes remoting to each server, reviewing the event logs, and then noting any issues detected. Let me assure you that this was not the most efficient way of handling logs. It was, however, the only option I had.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Leftovers
Games: Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out!, Stadia, GOG and More
Meet Rocky Linux: New RHEL Fork by the Original CentOS Creator
Rocky Linux is a community enterprise Operating System designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux now that CentOS has shifted direction.
[FIX] No Sound Output From HDMI in External Monitor In Ubuntu
Yesterday I connected my laptop to the TV to watch Resident Evil Extinction. When I played the movie, the Audio was coming from the Laptop instead of the T.V. After that, I have solved my issue with getting under the hood of setting and change the output source. So, I thought you also face this kind of problem, why not make an article on this and solve our folk issues.
