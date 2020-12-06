Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 9th of December 2020 06:41:34 PM

Last week AMD published their Zen 3 support for GCC code compiler. That initial support, which has already been merged into GCC 11, is the initial support flipping on newly supported instructions but not yet offering any tuned scheduler model or other optimizations compared to the existing Zen 2 path. In any case, here is a look at the performance changes with building the open-source benchmarks under test with "znver3" compared to the prior Zen 2 and Zen 1 targets along with generic x86_64 and then also looking at the performance if catering the compiler targets for Intel's Skylake and Haswell processors.

From the GCC 11.0 development code on 3 December with the Znver3 patch applied and compiled as a release build, I ran benchmarks with the Ryzen 9 5950X while looking at various compiler flags (CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS) for a look at the resulting performance of the open-source C/C++ benchmarks under test. The "-O3" optimization level was consistent across all the compiler targets tested while "-march=" values of znver3, znver2, znver1, x86-64, haswell, and skylake were all tested. The Zen 3/2/1 comparison is obvious and x86-64 offers a look at the generic x86-64 base level performance.