QEMU 5.2 Released For Improving The Linux Open-Source Virtualization Stack
QEMU 5.2 was released on Tuesday as the latest feature release for this open-source processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
With QEMU 5.2 there are more than 3,200 changes but some of the release highlights include:
- A number of RISC-V support improvements including OpenSBI 0.8, support for migrating machines, and a number of other low-level enhancements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 566 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
QEMU 5.2 Released For Improving The Linux Open-Source Virtualization Stack
QEMU 5.2 was released on Tuesday as the latest feature release for this open-source processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack. With QEMU 5.2 there are more than 3,200 changes but some of the release highlights include: - A number of RISC-V support improvements including OpenSBI 0.8, support for migrating machines, and a number of other low-level enhancements.
Life after proprietary wares: German support biz flees IBM Db2 databases for something more Postgres-shaped
A German IT services outfit specialising in the insurance market has migrated 500 IBM Db2 databases to the EnterpriseDB (EDB) iteration of Postgres in a sign of life after proprietary wares. BG-Phoenics joins Indian credit reference agency TransUnion CIBIL, which shifted Oracle workloads to EDB, providing evidence for the viability of open-source database tech for demanding business workloads. Harald Stefan, head of platform databases for BG Phoenics, was in 2017 responsible for around 1,500 operational databases supporting 8,500 IT users in the social insurance market. His team took the decision to replace all of its IBM technology, including Db2, Tivoli and Websphere, which by the end of 2019 made up the core infrastructure supporting the content management system. Databases varied in size from smaller than 100GB to 2.5TB. The reason for the departure from Big Blue's technology was the complexity of the architecture and subsequent effect on management and licensing. It also had an impact on deployment times.
Android Leftovers
AMD Zen 3 Performance With The Initial "znver3" GCC Compiler Support
Last week AMD published their Zen 3 support for GCC code compiler. That initial support, which has already been merged into GCC 11, is the initial support flipping on newly supported instructions but not yet offering any tuned scheduler model or other optimizations compared to the existing Zen 2 path. In any case, here is a look at the performance changes with building the open-source benchmarks under test with "znver3" compared to the prior Zen 2 and Zen 1 targets along with generic x86_64 and then also looking at the performance if catering the compiler targets for Intel's Skylake and Haswell processors. From the GCC 11.0 development code on 3 December with the Znver3 patch applied and compiled as a release build, I ran benchmarks with the Ryzen 9 5950X while looking at various compiler flags (CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS) for a look at the resulting performance of the open-source C/C++ benchmarks under test. The "-O3" optimization level was consistent across all the compiler targets tested while "-march=" values of znver3, znver2, znver1, x86-64, haswell, and skylake were all tested. The Zen 3/2/1 comparison is obvious and x86-64 offers a look at the generic x86-64 base level performance.
Recent comments
55 min 8 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 18 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 9 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago