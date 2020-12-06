Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 9th of December 2020 08:06:43 PM

QEMU 5.2 was released on Tuesday as the latest feature release for this open-source processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

With QEMU 5.2 there are more than 3,200 changes but some of the release highlights include:

- A number of RISC-V support improvements including OpenSBI 0.8, support for migrating machines, and a number of other low-level enhancements.